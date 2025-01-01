App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Candidate interview scheduling software, also referred to as interview scheduling software, automates the process of scheduling candidate interviews. It enhances efficiency for HR personnel and recruiters by streamlining the interview process and enhancing the candidate experience. These tools replace the need for prolonged email exchanges and time-consuming phone calls, allowing HR teams, hiring managers, and recruiters to monitor upcoming interviews in real time. They leverage the calendars of hiring managers and interviewers to determine optimal times for scheduling phone screens, onsite panel interviews, and video interviews. Key features typically include integration with email and calendars, pre-filled email templates, options for rescheduling, and automated reminders for interviewers and candidates via email or text. Interview scheduling software often integrates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and is commonly used alongside video interviewing platforms.