Candidate interview scheduling software, also referred to as interview scheduling software, automates the process of scheduling candidate interviews. It enhances efficiency for HR personnel and recruiters by streamlining the interview process and enhancing the candidate experience. These tools replace the need for prolonged email exchanges and time-consuming phone calls, allowing HR teams, hiring managers, and recruiters to monitor upcoming interviews in real time. They leverage the calendars of hiring managers and interviewers to determine optimal times for scheduling phone screens, onsite panel interviews, and video interviews. Key features typically include integration with email and calendars, pre-filled email templates, options for rescheduling, and automated reminders for interviewers and candidates via email or text. Interview scheduling software often integrates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and is commonly used alongside video interviewing platforms.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly is an online scheduling tool that simplifies meeting coordination by allowing users to share availability and book appointments without back-and-forth communication.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is a hiring platform offering video interviews, assessments, and AI tools to streamline the recruitment process for enterprises.
Picktime
picktime.com
Picktime is an appointment scheduling app that helps businesses manage bookings, staff, and services, integrating with popular calendars and payment systems.
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI is a skill intelligence platform that provides tools for virtual assessments and candidate evaluations to improve hiring processes across various industries.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is an HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform designed for hourly workers, helping businesses manage workforce tasks efficiently.
Setmore
setmore.com
Setmore is an online appointment scheduling app that helps businesses manage bookings, customer schedules, and payments easily via a web interface.
YouCanBookMe
youcanbook.me
YouCanBookMe is a scheduling platform that allows users to create customizable booking pages, manage appointments, and automate reminders for clients.
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby is an intuitive ATS that streamlines recruitment with analytics, customizable workflows, and mobile access for efficient hiring processes.
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidCruiter is a video interviewing platform offering pre-recorded and live interviews, customizable workflows, and support for global recruitment.
Evie
evie.ai
Evie is an AI tool that automates interview scheduling for recruiters, saving time and enhancing communication with candidates and hiring managers.
HigherMe
higherme.com
HigherMe is a recruitment tool that simplifies the hiring process for hourly workers by streamlining applications, interviews, and onboarding across devices.
Emi
emilabs.ai
Emi is a recruiting automation platform for filling high-volume roles quickly and improving the candidate experience for frontline hiring.
Lyssna
lyssna.com
Lyssna is a remote user research platform that enables companies to conduct tests, surveys, and interviews to understand their audience and improve user experiences.
Cronofy
cronofy.com
Cronofy is a scheduling automation tool that streamlines interview scheduling and integrates with existing applications to enhance recruitment processes.
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense is a talent engagement platform that automates and streamlines the recruitment process, offering features like candidate scoring, interview scheduling, and text messaging.
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS designed for recruitment and staffing firms to streamline their hiring processes.
candidate.fyi
candidate.fyi
Candidate.fyi enhances candidate engagement by automating communication, providing a personalized portal, and gathering feedback throughout the interview process.
GoodTime
goodtime.io
GoodTime automates interview scheduling and management while enhancing candidate and interviewer engagement for a streamlined hiring process.
Rolebot
rolebot.io
Rolebot is an AI-driven recruitment tool that automates candidate sourcing and engagement, streamlining the hiring process and integrating with existing systems.
myInterview
myinterview.com
myInterview is a video interview platform that streamlines hiring with features like one-way interviews, candidate screening, and collaborative management tools.
ModernLoop
modernloop.com
ModernLoop is a recruitment tool that streamlines interview scheduling, interviewer training, and analytics to improve hiring efficiency and candidate experience.
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Trakstar Hire is an online applicant tracking system that simplifies hiring by automating job postings, resume management, and team collaboration.
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
Pinpoint streamlines hiring processes, providing workflows and reports to facilitate quicker and more informed hiring decisions for teams and candidates.
Hellohire
tryhellohire.com
Hellohire is an AI recruiting assistant that automates candidate engagement, screening, and interview scheduling to streamline the hiring process.
Rakuna
rakuna.co
Rakuna is a recruitment platform for managing campus events, enhancing candidate relationships, and streamlining hiring processes with tools like scheduling and CRM.
