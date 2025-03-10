Find the right software and services.
Candidate interview scheduling software, also referred to as interview scheduling software, automates the process of scheduling candidate interviews. It enhances efficiency for HR personnel and recruiters by streamlining the interview process and enhancing the candidate experience. These tools replace the need for prolonged email exchanges and time-consuming phone calls, allowing HR teams, hiring managers, and recruiters to monitor upcoming interviews in real time. They leverage the calendars of hiring managers and interviewers to determine optimal times for scheduling phone screens, onsite panel interviews, and video interviews. Key features typically include integration with email and calendars, pre-filled email templates, options for rescheduling, and automated reminders for interviewers and candidates via email or text. Interview scheduling software often integrates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and is commonly used alongside video interviewing platforms.
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Online applicant tracking software for hassle-free and collaborative hiring. Includes one click job posting to the best job boards, customizable hiring workflows, compliance reporting, and more. Hire is an applicant tracking system (ATS) by Trakstar. Easily manage resumes, attract candidates from a variety of sources, manage your careers website, collaborate with your hiring team, and generate reports on your recruiting efforts – all with one solution. Hire helps companies automate the end-to-end hiring process, from posting a job to selecting the ideal candidate. Manage every resume. Resumes flow into Hire and are parsed into consistently-formatted candidate profiles. Collaborate with the hiring team. Hiring managers and interviewers can provide candidate feedback and accept interview requests directly from their email and calendar. Measure your hiring success: Generate reports in Trakstar Insights with benchmarking that help you identify bottlenecks in your recruiting process and how you stack up against similar peer groups. Product Description Hire is an applicant tracking system by Trakstar. Manage every step of the hiring process from recruiting talent to selecting the right candidate.
Rolebot
rolebot.io
Rolebot is your Plug & Play Framework for Outbound Recruitment efforts. Driven by AI, Rolebot enables you and your TA team to scale outbound sourcing & engagement efforts w/o the manual lift or time drain, and measure daily return. Say Goodbye to that tedious profile-by-profile search. Achieve the same productivity and more in under 10/min a day. Rolebot's customers include: Snowflake, Sandvik and USC
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
candidate.fyi
candidate.fyi
Welcome to candidate.fyi, the ultimate candidate experience platform revolutionizing the way you engage with talent. Seamlessly integrated with your ATS, our platform automates and streamlines every aspect of candidate communication, from personalized messages to offer letters, preboarding, onboarding, and real-time candidate experience surveys. With our custom and branded portal, candidates enter a world of information and empowerment. They can effortlessly track their progress, stay informed about upcoming steps, discover who they'll be meeting and when, and dive into immersive employer branding content. From interview preparation to exploring company culture, our candidate portal offers a comprehensive experience that leaves a lasting impression. With candidate.fyi, you can collect candidate sentiment feedback at every stage of the interview process as well as track candidate engagement throughout the interview journey. At candidate.fyi, we believe in transforming the interview process into something unforgettable. We're here to make every candidate's journey a remarkable one, where they feel valued, supported, and excited about the possibilities ahead.
myInterview
myinterview.com
A video is worth a thousand CVs. With over 7,000,000 interviews processed, myInterview provides small businesses, large companies and enterprises an intuitive, collaborative and reliable hiring platform. Get to know the personality behind the resume and meet your candidates before they walk through the door! With customizable branding, ATS integrations, and Smart Shortlisting, the path to finding your next star hire just got easier. Set up and start interviewing in minutes. Start FREE today.
Hellohire
tryhellohire.com
Hellohire is an AI-powered recruiting assistant that significantly reduces hiring time (and cost) by automatically engaging, screening, and scheduling interviews with top candidates in minutes.
GoodTime
goodtime.io
GoodTime elevates the entire hiring experience with human-centric AI, all while automating 90% of interview management tasks. Trusted by global talent teams at companies like Hubspot, Spotify, Priceline, and Lyft, our platform not only automates interview scheduling but also keeps candidates and interviewers deeply engaged throughout the hiring journey. Gain access to powerful insights and AI-driven recommendations to streamline processes and ensure every interviewer is always well-prepared. The result? Exceptional candidate experiences that consistently land you top talent. With advanced features like automated multi-day interview scheduling, SMS and WhatsApp communication, workflow automation, intelligent interviewer selection, and powerful data and benchmarking reports, we’re helping enterprise companies cut their time-to-hire in half. Learn more at goodtime.io
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI is a skill intelligence platform that provides tools for virtual assessments and candidate evaluations to improve hiring processes across various industries.
Emi
emilabs.ai
Remove the friction from frontline hiring. Emi is the frontline recruiting automation platform that helps recruiters and hiring managers fill high-volume roles fast and delivers a responsive candidate experience.
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense—the leading AI-powered Talent Engagement Platform— redefines the recruitment process by seamlessly blending personalized, omnichannel candidate experiences with enhanced recruiter efficiency. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations, Sense offers a comprehensive suite of features, including Recruiting Automation, Talent CRM, Campaigns, Candidate Scoring & Matching, AI Chatbot, Text Messaging, Interview Scheduling, and Referrals. Optimize every step of the talent acquisition journey with Sense, where cutting-edge technology converges with intuitive functionality.
Evie
evie.ai
Evie is an AI tool that automates interview scheduling for recruiters, saving time and enhancing communication with candidates and hiring managers.
ModernLoop
modernloop.com
ModernLoop helps bring efficiency into recruiting operations through interview scheduling, interviewer training operations & comprehensive analytics. The solution integrates with email, calendar, Slack, Zoom/Google Meets, and your applicant tracking system to help you deliver the best candidate experience and internal recruiting experience for your team. Our platform helps hiring teams, small teams, and time-constrained ones engage more efficiently. You’ll be able to: - Find your perfect interview schedule, and deliver instantly - Deliver a best-in-class candidate experience - Train internal interviewers faster - Customize your interviewer needs - Make data-driven decisions using recruiting performance metrics Check us out at modernloop.io
Lyssna
lyssna.com
Lyssna is a remote user research platform that enables companies to conduct tests, surveys, and interviews to understand their audience and improve user experiences.
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is a hiring platform offering video interviews, assessments, and AI tools to streamline the recruitment process for enterprises.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.
YouCanBookMe
youcanbook.me
YouCanBookMe is a scheduling platform that allows users to create customizable booking pages, manage appointments, and automate reminders for clients.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is an HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform designed for hourly workers, helping businesses manage workforce tasks efficiently.
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidCruiter is a video interviewing platform offering pre-recorded and live interviews, customizable workflows, and support for global recruitment.
Setmore
setmore.com
Setmore is an online appointment scheduling app that helps businesses manage bookings, customer schedules, and payments easily via a web interface.
Rakuna
rakuna.co
Rakuna is the recruiting platform redefining how top employers recruit young people. The Rakuna Platform includes Rakuna Recruit, the simplest mobile app for recruiting offline events, and Rakuna Recruit Dashboard, the event management and candidate relationship management dashboard for campus/event recruiting. We are continuing to expand our product suites to include recruiting tools that help streamline recruiting operations and amplify companies’ recruiting marketing efforts like Interview Scheduling, SMS recruiting, Recruiting CRM, etc. We are how companies hire millennials: https://www.rakuna.co/
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
workflows, beautiful reports, and an easier hiring process—not just for your candidates, but for your own team too. Make better hiring decisions—faster–with Pinpoint.
Picktime
picktime.com
Picktime is an appointment scheduling app that helps businesses manage bookings, staff, and services, integrating with popular calendars and payment systems.
HigherMe
higherme.com
HigherMe is a recruitment tool that simplifies the hiring process for hourly workers by streamlining applications, interviews, and onboarding across devices.
Cronofy
cronofy.com
Cronofy is a scheduling automation tool that streamlines interview scheduling and integrates with existing applications to enhance recruitment processes.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly is an online scheduling tool that simplifies meeting coordination by allowing users to share availability and book appointments without back-and-forth communication.
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby is an intuitive ATS that streamlines recruitment with analytics, customizable workflows, and mobile access for efficient hiring processes.
