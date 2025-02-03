Top Interview Scheduling Software - Singapore

Find the right software and services.
Candidate interview scheduling software, also referred to as interview scheduling software, automates the process of scheduling candidate interviews. It enhances efficiency for HR personnel and recruiters by streamlining the interview process and enhancing the candidate experience. These tools replace the need for prolonged email exchanges and time-consuming phone calls, allowing HR teams, hiring managers, and recruiters to monitor upcoming interviews in real time. They leverage the calendars of hiring managers and interviewers to determine optimal times for scheduling phone screens, onsite panel interviews, and video interviews. Key features typically include integration with email and calendars, pre-filled email templates, options for rescheduling, and automated reminders for interviewers and candidates via email or text. Interview scheduling software often integrates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and is commonly used alongside video interviewing platforms.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations globally automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly enables companies to close deals, hire candidates, build relationships, and grow their business—faster. More than 20 million users across 230 countries use Calendly to simplify meetings and collaborate more effectively and efficiently. To learn more, visit Calendly.com Calendly greatly improves customer satisfaction and retention rates, hiring cycles, cost savings, team productivity, and more, as outlined in a Forrester TEI study that demonstrates the 318% ROI and $687K in total net benefits Calendly customers can expect to see over a three-year investment. Download the full report here: https://calendly.com/resources/ebooks/forrester-tei.
Cronofy
cronofy.com
Companies rely on Cronofy to power their scheduling, using interview scheduling tools, embeddable components and APIs. For recruiters Recruiting is about relationships. It’s not about managing the administration to support your relationships. It’s also not about wrestling with calendars and endless diary management. With Cronofy’s powerful scheduling software, wave goodbye to double bookings and scheduling conflicts. Say hello to smoother scheduling that interviewers and candidates love. Schedule interviews faster – 12x faster. Leverage these time-saving features directly from your ATS. We integrate with over 80 ATS'. - Our Interview Scheduler allows you to wave goodbye to email back-and forth. Generate a one-time meeting request link, which can include multiple people's availability and customized settings. Your team can share their real-time availability with candidates and hiring managers when offering them times for appointments, meetings or interviews. You can also schedule from wherever you are on the web using our extensions, in your favorite browsers, applications and email. - Our APIs offer software providers a chance to integrate sophisticated scheduling features, connecting with all major calendars and based on real-time availability. We take security, privacy and data compliance very seriously at Cronofy. Multiple data centres where you are so your data can be securely hosted in the region of your choice. We constantly work to meet industry and geographical standards - ensuring that our operations are going above and beyond, meeting more than just the bare minimum in compliance. We are continuously improving our operations and practices and are proud to be GDPR, SOC2, ISO27001, ISO2701, HIPAA, and CCPA compliant. Find out more about our policies here: https://www.cronofy.com/privacy
Evie
evie.ai
Evie is the world's best AI Recruitment Coordinator helping recruiters take over the time-consuming work of interview scheduling while keeping the human touch. Marta Brockwell, Talent Acquisition Consultant of Siemens has this to say about Evie: “I schedule close to a hundred interviews a month and with Evie, I save 30% of my time! This has allowed me to focus on the really important tasks like candidate sourcing, and invest more time screening for the best talent to join our company. I also use Evie to automatically send the right information (attachments, instructions, etc.) to candidates and hiring managers, saving me even more time and ensuring a consistent experience for all our candidates and interviewers. Evie also interacted well with our candidates, providing a smooth candidate experience. The Evie team is incredibly responsive and a pleasure to work with.” Even with automation, recruiters today are still hard-pressed to juggle interviews, wow candidates & win the war for talent. 54% of recruiters want interview scheduling to be automated. Free recruiters from interview scheduling pain with Evie, the best-in-class interview scheduling powered by AI, enabling a collaborative experience between interviewers & candidates and achieve: • 10x faster in interview scheduling • 2x Reduction in Reschedule • 30% Time Saved in a Recruiter's Day Contact [email protected] to schedule a demo and a free trial.
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring easy. Together, we can improve the way you discover, engage, and hire talent. Learn more: https://www.hirevue.com/
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Hire is an applicant tracking system (ATS) by Trakstar. Easily manage resumes, attract candidates from a variety of sources, manage your careers website, collaborate with your hiring team, and generate reports on your recruiting efforts – all with one solution. Hire helps companies automate the end-to-end hiring process, from posting a job to selecting the ideal candidate. Manage every resume. Resumes flow into Hire and are parsed into consistently-formatted candidate profiles. Collaborate with the hiring team. Hiring managers and interviewers can provide candidate feedback and accept interview requests directly from their email and calendar. Measure your hiring success: Generate reports in Trakstar Insights with benchmarking that help you identify bottlenecks in your recruiting process and how you stack up against similar peer groups. Product Description Hire is an applicant tracking system by Trakstar. Manage every step of the hiring process from recruiting talent to selecting the right candidate.
Rolebot
rolebot.io
Rolebot is your Plug & Play Framework for Outbound Recruitment efforts. Driven by AI, Rolebot enables you and your TA team to scale outbound sourcing & engagement efforts w/o the manual lift or time drain, and measure daily return. Say Goodbye to that tedious profile-by-profile search. Achieve the same productivity and more in under 10/min a day. Rolebot's customers include: Snowflake, Sandvik and USC
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
candidate.fyi
candidate.fyi
Welcome to candidate.fyi, the ultimate candidate experience platform revolutionizing the way you engage with talent. Seamlessly integrated with your ATS, our platform automates and streamlines every aspect of candidate communication, from personalized messages to offer letters, preboarding, onboarding, and real-time candidate experience surveys. With our custom and branded portal, candidates enter a world of information and empowerment. They can effortlessly track their progress, stay informed about upcoming steps, discover who they'll be meeting and when, and dive into immersive employer branding content. From interview preparation to exploring company culture, our candidate portal offers a comprehensive experience that leaves a lasting impression. With candidate.fyi, you can collect candidate sentiment feedback at every stage of the interview process as well as track candidate engagement throughout the interview journey. At candidate.fyi, we believe in transforming the interview process into something unforgettable. We're here to make every candidate's journey a remarkable one, where they feel valued, supported, and excited about the possibilities ahead.
myInterview
myinterview.com
A video is worth a thousand CVs. With over 7,000,000 interviews processed, myInterview provides small businesses, large companies and enterprises an intuitive, collaborative and reliable hiring platform. Get to know the personality behind the resume and meet your candidates before they walk through the door! With customizable branding, ATS integrations, and Smart Shortlisting, the path to finding your next star hire just got easier. Set up and start interviewing in minutes. Start FREE today.
Hellohire
tryhellohire.com
Hellohire is an AI-powered recruiting assistant that significantly reduces hiring time (and cost) by automatically engaging, screening, and scheduling interviews with top candidates in minutes.
GoodTime
goodtime.io
GoodTime elevates the entire hiring experience with human-centric AI, all while automating 90% of interview management tasks. Trusted by global talent teams at companies like Hubspot, Spotify, Priceline, and Lyft, our platform not only automates interview scheduling but also keeps candidates and interviewers deeply engaged throughout the hiring journey. Gain access to powerful insights and AI-driven recommendations to streamline processes and ensure every interviewer is always well-prepared. The result? Exceptional candidate experiences that consistently land you top talent. With advanced features like automated multi-day interview scheduling, SMS and WhatsApp communication, workflow automation, intelligent interviewer selection, and powerful data and benchmarking reports, we’re helping enterprise companies cut their time-to-hire in half. Learn more at goodtime.io
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Amazon, and Capital One trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit Glider AI.
Emi
emilabs.ai
Remove the friction from frontline hiring. Emi is the frontline recruiting automation platform that helps recruiters and hiring managers fill high-volume roles fast and delivers a responsive candidate experience.
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense—the leading AI-powered Talent Engagement Platform— redefines the recruitment process by seamlessly blending personalized, omnichannel candidate experiences with enhanced recruiter efficiency. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations, Sense offers a comprehensive suite of features, including Recruiting Automation, Talent CRM, Campaigns, Candidate Scoring & Matching, AI Chatbot, Text Messaging, Interview Scheduling, and Referrals. Optimize every step of the talent acquisition journey with Sense, where cutting-edge technology converges with intuitive functionality.
ModernLoop
modernloop.com
ModernLoop helps bring efficiency into recruiting operations through interview scheduling, interviewer training operations & comprehensive analytics. The solution integrates with email, calendar, Slack, Zoom/Google Meets, and your applicant tracking system to help you deliver the best candidate experience and internal recruiting experience for your team. Our platform helps hiring teams, small teams, and time-constrained ones engage more efficiently. You’ll be able to: - Find your perfect interview schedule, and deliver instantly - Deliver a best-in-class candidate experience - Train internal interviewers faster - Customize your interviewer needs - Make data-driven decisions using recruiting performance metrics Check us out at modernloop.io
Lyssna
lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faster.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. Managing your people has never been easier. ADP Workforce Now equips you with the tools not just to track HR information, but to help you manage your workforce and make data-driven decisions. And, as you grow, you can add the functionality you need. Empower all levels of your organization with tools and capabilities designed specifically to provide an engaging experience for business leaders, managers, and workers. • All-in-one: A configurable HR platform to efficiently manage all your people management functions — payroll, HR, time, talent, and benefits — within a single database. • Confident Compliance: Our industry-leading security keeps your data safe, while our deep compliance expertise and solutions help you protect your business. • Ease of use: Innovative, easy-to-use features at your fingertips, making it easy to work in ways that fit your needs while also providing a better experience for your workforce • Insights in the flow of work: Make decisions with confidence, informed by insights from the richest and most robust workforce database in the business. • Integrated and connected ecosystem: Broaden your people management capabilities with the largest HR ecosystem that easily and securely integrates with leading third-party solutions. Easily connect with vital partners such as accountants, brokers and financial providers. PAYROLL. Save time and reduce errors with the all-in-one suite purposefully built to help you operate your business and meet your compliance needs.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insurance, and tax laws, ZenHR’s HRMS serves everyone from SME to Enterprise customers in the MENA market.
YouCanBookMe
youcanbook.me
YouCanBookMe lets you create the best booking experience for your customers — and your business. * Give your clients a better booking experience Stand out from your competitors with a completely customized scheduling experience that simply works. * Bookings are your business. YouCanBookMe lets you create the best booking experience for your customers — and your business. * Customise your booking page to suit the way you work. Create a scheduling experience that is unique for your business with multiple display options and customizable notifications so your clients have the best scheduling experience. * Friction-free scheduling that saves you time. No more back and forth to find a time to meet. Let clients book you when it suits them with a booking site that’s on duty 24/7 for scheduling, cancelling and rescheduling. * Eliminate manual tasks. Leave the scheduling to us with automated video links, CRM updates, reminders, follow-ups and no-show tracking. * Fits seamlessly into the way you work YCBM offers many integrations to save you time, reduce duplication and boost your productivity.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burger King, Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell—rely on Workstream to hire, retain, and pay their teams. Learn more at workstream.us.
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-effective way.
Setmore
setmore.com
Setmore is an online appointment scheduling software which helps you schedule appointments online, manage appointments, schedules and customers, all through an easy to use web application.
Rakuna
rakuna.co
Rakuna is the recruiting platform redefining how top employers recruit young people. The Rakuna Platform includes Rakuna Recruit, the simplest mobile app for recruiting offline events, and Rakuna Recruit Dashboard, the event management and candidate relationship management dashboard for campus/event recruiting. We are continuing to expand our product suites to include recruiting tools that help streamline recruiting operations and amplify companies’ recruiting marketing efforts like Interview Scheduling, SMS recruiting, Recruiting CRM, etc. We are how companies hire millennials: https://www.rakuna.co/
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
workflows, beautiful reports, and an easier hiring process—not just for your candidates, but for your own team too. Make better hiring decisions—faster–with Pinpoint.
Picktime
picktime.com
Picktime is an appointment scheduling platform that enables businesses to manage appointments, staff and services hassle free. It is a one stop solution for businesses that need scheduling of any kind. Be it Room management, Equipment rentals, Class bookings, Event management or Course Management we've got your back. Signup for FREE and see your business revenue increase by leaps and bounds
HigherMe
higherme.com
HigherMe makes it easy to find, screen, interview, and onboard employees from anywhere on any device. Reduce your time and cost of hiring with tools and technology to quickly review applicants, schedule interviews, manage all your job board posts, and complete new employee paperwork. HigherMe is made for businesses that hire hourly workers such as restaurants and retail. Hire on-the-go with automated job board reposting, mobile-first applicant tracking system, Text-To-Apply technology, one-click interview scheduling, video cover letters, branded careers page, custom applications, and cloud-based paperwork. Sign up today to save six hours per hire, reduce interview no-shows by 67%, and save up to $3,600 USD per year.
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby empowers talent teams to run world-class recruiting processes with actionable analytics, built-in best practices, and an all-in-one solution that eliminates add-ons. The impact is real-time reliable data, a consistently great candidate and recruiter experience, and a single source of truth. Consolidate without compromise, scale without limits. Consolidated all-in-one solution Ashby combines your ATS, CRM, scheduling, and analytics into a single scalable solution with best-in-breed features. Eliminate add-ons and reduce recruiting software costs. Train your team to use only one tool to implement world-class recruiting operational processes. Powerful recruiting analytics Get real-time reliable data and actionable insights for your team to improve workflows, seamlessly communicate with stakeholders, and drive process improvements at scale. Leverage Ashby analytics to become strategic data storytellers, forecast recruiting capacity, and track and optimize progress to hiring goals. Eliminate stale spreadsheets, long wait times for report building, and any doubts about your data accuracy. Built-in best practices Ashby provides you with the built-in structure and automated workflows needed to fuel consistent, equitable hiring outcomes. Always deliver an exceptional candidate experience while saving time with vetted templates, customizable alerts, and shareable pipeline visualizations. Empower your team to focus on the rewarding, challenging aspects of recruiting that they love.
