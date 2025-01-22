Top Interview Scheduling Software - Russia

Cronofy

cronofy.com

Companies rely on Cronofy to power their scheduling, using interview scheduling tools, embeddable components and APIs. For recruiters Recruiting is about relationships. It’s not about managing the administration to support your relationships. It’s also not about wrestling with calendars and endless diary management. With Cronofy’s powerful scheduling software, wave goodbye to double bookings and scheduling conflicts. Say hello to smoother scheduling that interviewers and candidates love. Schedule interviews faster – 12x faster. Leverage these time-saving features directly from your ATS. We integrate with over 80 ATS'. - Our Interview Scheduler allows you to wave goodbye to email back-and forth. Generate a one-time meeting request link, which can include multiple people's availability and customized settings. Your team can share their real-time availability with candidates and hiring managers when offering them times for appointments, meetings or interviews. You can also schedule from wherever you are on the web using our extensions, in your favorite browsers, applications and email. - Our APIs offer software providers a chance to integrate sophisticated scheduling features, connecting with all major calendars and based on real-time availability. We take security, privacy and data compliance very seriously at Cronofy. Multiple data centres where you are so your data can be securely hosted in the region of your choice. We constantly work to meet industry and geographical standards - ensuring that our operations are going above and beyond, meeting more than just the bare minimum in compliance. We are continuously improving our operations and practices and are proud to be GDPR, SOC2, ISO27001, ISO2701, HIPAA, and CCPA compliant. Find out more about our policies here: https://www.cronofy.com/privacy