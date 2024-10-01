App store for web apps
Top Interview Scheduling Software - Falkland Islands
Candidate interview scheduling software, also referred to as interview scheduling software, automates the process of scheduling candidate interviews. It enhances efficiency for HR personnel and recruiters by streamlining the interview process and enhancing the candidate experience. These tools replace the need for prolonged email exchanges and time-consuming phone calls, allowing HR teams, hiring managers, and recruiters to monitor upcoming interviews in real time. They leverage the calendars of hiring managers and interviewers to determine optimal times for scheduling phone screens, onsite panel interviews, and video interviews. Key features typically include integration with email and calendars, pre-filled email templates, options for rescheduling, and automated reminders for interviewers and candidates via email or text. Interview scheduling software often integrates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and is commonly used alongside video interviewing platforms.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations globally automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly enables companies to close deals, hire candidates, build relationships, and grow their business—faster. More than 20 million users across 230 countrie...
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
Picktime
picktime.com
Picktime is an appointment scheduling platform that enables businesses to manage appointments, staff and services hassle free. It is a one stop solution for businesses that need scheduling of any kind. Be it Room management, Equipment rentals, Class bookings, Event management or Course Management we...
Setmore
setmore.com
Setmore is an online appointment scheduling software which helps you schedule appointments online, manage appointments, schedules and customers, all through an easy to use web application.
YouCanBookMe
youcanbook.me
YouCanBookMe lets you create the best booking experience for your customers — and your business. * Give your clients a better booking experience Stand out from your competitors with a completely customized scheduling experience that simply works. * Bookings are your business. YouCanBookMe lets you ...
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC,...
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burg...
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insuran...
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby empowers talent teams to run world-class recruiting processes with actionable analytics, built-in best practices, and an all-in-one solution that eliminates add-ons. The impact is real-time reliable data, a consistently great candidate and recruiter experience, and a single source of truth. Co...
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-ef...
Evie
evie.ai
Evie is the world's best AI Recruitment Coordinator helping recruiters take over the time-consuming work of interview scheduling while keeping the human touch. Marta Brockwell, Talent Acquisition Consultant of Siemens has this to say about Evie: “I schedule close to a hundred interviews a month and ...
Cronofy
cronofy.com
Companies rely on Cronofy to power their scheduling, using interview scheduling tools, embeddable components and APIs. For recruiters Recruiting is about relationships. It’s not about managing the administration to support your relationships. It’s also not about wrestling with calendars and endless ...
HigherMe
higherme.com
HigherMe makes it easy to find, screen, interview, and onboard employees from anywhere on any device. Reduce your time and cost of hiring with tools and technology to quickly review applicants, schedule interviews, manage all your job board posts, and complete new employee paperwork. HigherMe is mad...
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
workflows, beautiful reports, and an easier hiring process—not just for your candidates, but for your own team too. Make better hiring decisions—faster–with Pinpoint.
Lyssna
lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...
Emi
emilabs.ai
Remove the friction from frontline hiring. Emi is the frontline recruiting automation platform that helps recruiters and hiring managers fill high-volume roles fast and delivers a responsive candidate experience.
candidate.fyi
candidate.fyi
Welcome to candidate.fyi, the ultimate candidate experience platform revolutionizing the way you engage with talent. Seamlessly integrated with your ATS, our platform automates and streamlines every aspect of candidate communication, from personalized messages to offer letters, preboarding, onboardi...
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
GoodTime
goodtime.io
GoodTime elevates the entire hiring experience with human-centric AI, all while automating 90% of interview management tasks. Trusted by global talent teams at companies like Hubspot, Spotify, Priceline, and Lyft, our platform not only automates interview scheduling but also keeps candidates and int...
ModernLoop
modernloop.com
ModernLoop helps bring efficiency into recruiting operations through interview scheduling, interviewer training operations & comprehensive analytics. The solution integrates with email, calendar, Slack, Zoom/Google Meets, and your applicant tracking system to help you deliver the best candidate expe...
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Hire is an applicant tracking system (ATS) by Trakstar. Easily manage resumes, attract candidates from a variety of sources, manage your careers website, collaborate with your hiring team, and generate reports on your recruiting efforts – all with one solution. Hire helps companies automate the end-...
Rolebot
rolebot.io
Rolebot is your Plug & Play Framework for Outbound Recruitment efforts. Driven by AI, Rolebot enables you and your TA team to scale outbound sourcing & engagement efforts w/o the manual lift or time drain, and measure daily return. Say Goodbye to that tedious profile-by-profile search. Achieve the s...
myInterview
myinterview.com
A video is worth a thousand CVs. With over 7,000,000 interviews processed, myInterview provides small businesses, large companies and enterprises an intuitive, collaborative and reliable hiring platform. Get to know the personality behind the resume and meet your candidates before they walk through ...
Hellohire
tryhellohire.com
Hellohire is an AI-powered recruiting assistant that significantly reduces hiring time (and cost) by automatically engaging, screening, and scheduling interviews with top candidates in minutes.
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense—the leading AI-powered Talent Engagement Platform— redefines the recruitment process by seamlessly blending personalized, omnichannel candidate experiences with enhanced recruiter efficiency. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations, Sense offers a comprehensive suite of features, including Recruit...
Rakuna
rakuna.co
Rakuna is the recruiting platform redefining how top employers recruit young people. The Rakuna Platform includes Rakuna Recruit, the simplest mobile app for recruiting offline events, and Rakuna Recruit Dashboard, the event management and candidate relationship management dashboard for campus/event...