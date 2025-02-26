Top International PEO Services - Turkmenistan

Omnipresent

Omnipresent is a global EOR solution that empowers you to focus on growing a world-class business and team. As your partner, we give you the flexibility to hire the best international talent, without having to set up a costly local entity. As your Employer of Record, we make remote hiring easy for you anywhere in the world. We handle all employment administration and compliance duties in 160 countries, while equipping your employees with the tools and support they need to feel part of your team. We understand your time is valuable, and you need a partner that you can trust to keep things as simple as possible so that you can keep running your business. ‍Employ Anywhere. Be Omnipresent.