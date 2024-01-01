App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top International PEO Services - Brunei
International Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services aid companies seeking global expansion. These services enable companies to establish a legal presence in foreign markets without the necessity of forming their own legal entity and shouldering the accompanying risks. By engaging with International PEO providers, companies can access support for various aspects of their global operations, including hiring, human resources, benefits administration, payroll management, tax compliance, and other pertinent requirements.
Submit New App
Dabble
dabblewriter.com
Dabble, launched in 2017, is an easy-to-use cloud-based writing tool that allows amateur novelists and seasoned, published authors a simplified way to organize, access, plot, and create amazing stories: manuscript, story notes, plotting, goals, drag-and-drop, auto-focus, automatic syncing between yo...
Easy-Peasy.AI
easy-peasy.ai
Easy-Peasy.AI is an AI Content Assistant that can help you with various tasks. It has over 80+ templates to choose from, and can help you write blog posts, emails, job descriptions, testimonials, etc. Also, it can transcribe audio and generate AI images.
WordAI
wordai.com
WordAI is simple to use. Copy and paste a paragraph into WordAI. WordAI recognizes your words and rewrites them while preserving your meaning when you click "Rewrite." WordAI is unique in that it can intelligently reword your writing while maintaining the core idea. It replaces words while maintain...
NexMind
nexmind.ai
NexMind is an AI-based content generator and SEO automation platform. It creates optimized long and short-form content in under a minute using NLP and semantic recommendations. Boost website traffic and outperform your competitors with personalized content for your target audience. NexMind is the pe...
INS Global
ins-globalconsulting.com
INS Global offers expertise to help your business expand to new markets. Our comprehensive range of services, which includes PEO, Recruitment, and Payroll Outsourcing, allows your company to seamlessly enter a new market, while we take care of all your administrative obligations.
Omnipresent
omnipresent.com
Omnipresent is a global EOR solution that empowers you to focus on growing a world-class business and team. As your partner, we give you the flexibility to hire the best international talent, without having to set up a costly local entity. As your Employer of Record, we make remote hiring easy for y...