Internal newsletter software streamlines the creation, distribution, and management of newsletters within an organization. These newsletters, designed for internal audiences like employees and external stakeholders, play a vital role in enhancing employee engagement and fostering a stronger organizational culture. By simplifying the communication of important information, updates, announcements, and other relevant content, this software supports effective internal communication. Often integrated into comprehensive employee communications platforms that facilitate both top-down and bottom-up communication, internal newsletter software can also be used as a standalone solution. This is ideal for companies that prefer newsletters over other internal communication methods such as face-to-face updates, intranets, or mobile apps. Besides company-wide news and announcements, newsletters can be tailored by individual departments or teams for more targeted and segmented communication. They are also versatile, capable of reaching office-based, hybrid, remote, and front-line employees.
Guru
getguru.com
Guru is a knowledge management platform that integrates with existing tools, allowing teams to access, share, and manage organizational knowledge seamlessly.
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is an intranet app that enhances employee engagement and communication through features like live video streaming, Q&A, and content personalization.
Fellow
fellow.app
Fellow is an AI meeting management app that automates transcription, note-taking, and task tracking for remote and hybrid teams, integrating with popular productivity tools.
ContactMonkey
contactmonkey.com
ContactMonkey is internal communications software that allows organizations to send updates via email and SMS, track engagement, and gather employee feedback.
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is an AI-powered internal communications platform that helps organizations create concise newsletters to enhance employee engagement and productivity.
Poppulo
poppulo.com
Poppulo is a mobile app that facilitates desk booking and office management for hybrid work environments, enhancing employee engagement and productivity.
SnapComms
snapcomms.com
SnapComms is an internal communication app that delivers various message formats to engage employees and ensure timely delivery of important information.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble is a mobile-first platform for internal communication and employee engagement, enabling content sharing, quizzes, and polls to enhance workplace interaction.
Cerkl
cerkl.com
Cerkl is an employee communication platform that integrates various channels for personalized messaging, audience segmentation, and real-time analytics.
Publicate
publicate.it
Publicate is a SaaS app that enables content marketers to create curated content assets and add lead capture forms to generate leads efficiently.
