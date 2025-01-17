App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Internal Newsletter Software - Palau
Internal newsletter software streamlines the creation, distribution, and management of newsletters within an organization. These newsletters, designed for internal audiences like employees and external stakeholders, play a vital role in enhancing employee engagement and fostering a stronger organizational culture. By simplifying the communication of important information, updates, announcements, and other relevant content, this software supports effective internal communication. Often integrated into comprehensive employee communications platforms that facilitate both top-down and bottom-up communication, internal newsletter software can also be used as a standalone solution. This is ideal for companies that prefer newsletters over other internal communication methods such as face-to-face updates, intranets, or mobile apps. Besides company-wide news and announcements, newsletters can be tailored by individual departments or teams for more targeted and segmented communication. They are also versatile, capable of reaching office-based, hybrid, remote, and front-line employees.
Submit New App
Fellow
fellow.app
Fellow is the only all-in-one AI meeting transcription and management software for remote and hybrid teams. Have fewer, more effective meetings and 1-on-1s with AI, behavior-driving features, and seamless integrations. Fellow fits seamlessly into your team’s existing daily flow with integrations, browser extensions and a desktop app so everything you need before, during and after your meeting is right where you need it, when you need it. Forward-thinking companies like Shopify, Aledade, Vidyard, and GoCardless, trust Fellow to save their teams time and money by revolutionizing the way they meet.
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..kind of like a smart friend for you and the rest of your company.
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is the AI-powered employee experience platform with the most comprehensive intranet as the foundation. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, and personalized employee experience. Trusted by more than 1000+ leading brands, including Snowflake, Moderna, Eurostar, DocuSign, and AAA, our customers are achieving measurable improvements in employee engagement, productivity, and accelerated business performance.
Poppulo
poppulo.com
Imagine delivering the exact message each person needs—precisely how, when, and where it matters most to them. Messages are more effective when they’re relevant, personalized, and measurable. Poppulo makes it easy. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management.
Cerkl
cerkl.com
Cerkl Broadcast strives to help you send the right employee communications to the right employee on their preferred channels. Cerkl Broadcast is a holistic approach to employee communications, managed in one location. Unlike existing email tracking or deskless workforce solutions, our platform grows alongside your current and future employee engagement initiatives. With just a few clicks, you can masterfully distribute internal content across email, Teams, Sharepoint, or your mobile app. Cerkl Broadcast makes it easy to share your success with centralized, real-time insights and dashboards. Businesses across the globe use Cerkl Broadcast to inform and ignite the potential of their workforce.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation platforms, as well as content suggested by platform users (UGC) and administrators. Content is personalized and organized into themed channels and may be viewed on mobile, desktops, intranets, enterprise social networks, and display screens. The authorized content can be shared with one click to the user’s social media profiles. Beyond content consumption, employees can also engage with built-in quizzes and surveys. Sociabble uses user activation, rewards, and recognition on various levels of the user experience to maximize engagement. Sociabble’s unique employee communication and advocacy platform makes communications easy, quick, and engaging. Employees are better informed about company news, updates, and their workplace – leading to a more engaged and influential workforce. Companies can extend Sociabble’s use to their partners, external influencers, or brand fans. Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media, and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 80 countries, and has acquired some of the world’s most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, Sociabble also has operations in New York City, London, and Mumbai.
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is the only internal communications platform powered by Smart Brevity® — a formula for better communications. Over 600 organizations use HQ to plan, write, send and measure more effective communications today.
ContactMonkey
contactmonkey.com
ContactMonkey is a powerful internal communications software that enables you to send timely updates to employees via your email client (Outlook and Gmail) or SMS. ContactMonkey is modernizing the way the world’s top organizations connect, communicate, and engage with their employees. In a rapidly changing world of work, our tool makes it easier for companies to engage remote, hybrid, and deskless workers—all through a single platform. We help internal communications teams to create, send, and track employee newsletters, SMS updates, and crisis communications with the goal of boosting employee engagement, and productivity. With ContactMonkey, you can send beautiful HTML email newsletters or crisis communications via SMS, gather employee feedback, and measure employee email analytics (open rates, click rates, read rates, eNPS) to understand what truly engages your employees. Learn more about ContactMonkey’s features here: https://www.contactmonkey.com/features/
Publicate
publicate.it
Publicate is a SaaS application that helps content marketers leverage curated content to drive new leads and real marketing results. Create curated content assets like email newsletters, roundup blog posts, resource hubs, and branded social shares in minutes - then add a lead capture form to any piece of content. It's simple: curate content, generate leads.
SnapComms
snapcomms.com
SnapComms is an Everbridge Company - The only end to end critical event management and employee communication solution in the world. Designed with all workplaces in mind, our software bypasses email to inform and engage every employee. Dynamic, visual tools get 100% message readership over desktop, digital display, and mobile, whether staff are working from home or the workplace. Customizable features ensure staff see your messages at the right time, every time. The SnapComms platform includes a range of channels that can be combined for every internal communication need – from urgent notifications to awareness and behavioral change. We help you inform and engage employees through high-impact alerts and tickers, passive yet powerful screensavers and wallpapers, and interactive surveys and quizzes. SnapComms helps internal communications professionals like you get employee attention. SnapComms offers alternative ways to inform and engage employees, alleviating email-overload and cutting through workplace noise. Multi-channel campaigns are proven to be more effective. Our platform ensures your priority messages are never missed, culture and awareness campaigns are successful, and employee engagement is lifted. Pricing starts from 100+ employees.