Top Internal Newsletter Software - Martinique
Internal newsletter software streamlines the creation, distribution, and management of newsletters within an organization. These newsletters, designed for internal audiences like employees and external stakeholders, play a vital role in enhancing employee engagement and fostering a stronger organizational culture. By simplifying the communication of important information, updates, announcements, and other relevant content, this software supports effective internal communication. Often integrated into comprehensive employee communications platforms that facilitate both top-down and bottom-up communication, internal newsletter software can also be used as a standalone solution. This is ideal for companies that prefer newsletters over other internal communication methods such as face-to-face updates, intranets, or mobile apps. Besides company-wide news and announcements, newsletters can be tailored by individual departments or teams for more targeted and segmented communication. They are also versatile, capable of reaching office-based, hybrid, remote, and front-line employees.
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..k...
Fellow
fellow.app
Fellow is the only all-in-one AI meeting transcription and management software for remote and hybrid teams. Have fewer, more effective meetings and 1-on-1s with AI, behavior-driving features, and seamless integrations. Fellow fits seamlessly into your team’s existing daily flow with integrations, br...
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is the AI-powered employee experience platform with the most comprehensive intranet as the foundation. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, and personalized employee exp...
ContactMonkey
contactmonkey.com
ContactMonkey is a powerful internal communications software that enables you to send timely updates to employees via your email client (Outlook and Gmail) or SMS. ContactMonkey is modernizing the way the world’s top organizations connect, communicate, and engage with their employees. In a rapidly c...
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is the only internal communications platform powered by Smart Brevity® — a formula for better communications. Over 600 organizations use HQ to plan, write, send and measure more effective communications today.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
Poppulo
poppulo.com
Imagine delivering the exact message each person needs—precisely how, when, and where it matters most to them. Messages are more effective when they’re relevant, personalized, and measurable. Poppulo makes it easy. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortles...
SnapComms
snapcomms.com
SnapComms is an Everbridge Company - The only end to end critical event management and employee communication solution in the world. Designed with all workplaces in mind, our software bypasses email to inform and engage every employee. Dynamic, visual tools get 100% message readership over desktop, ...
Cerkl
cerkl.com
Cerkl Broadcast strives to help you send the right employee communications to the right employee on their preferred channels. Cerkl Broadcast is a holistic approach to employee communications, managed in one location. Unlike existing email tracking or deskless workforce solutions, our platform grows...
Publicate
publicate.it
Publicate is a SaaS application that helps content marketers leverage curated content to drive new leads and real marketing results. Create curated content assets like email newsletters, roundup blog posts, resource hubs, and branded social shares in minutes - then add a lead capture form to any pie...