Internal communications software, often referred to as business messaging software, offers instant messaging platforms for both direct and group communication within an organization. These tools are designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling swift interactions among team members. No longer do employees need to send lengthy emails just to get brief replies. Business messaging tools simplify coworker communication, making it as effortless as chatting with friends on social media or via text. Many of these platforms include features like emojis and GIFs to foster genuine and natural conversations in the workplace.
Zoom
zoom.us
Zoom is a video conferencing app that allows users to hold virtual meetings, enabling video chats, screen sharing, and integration with various tools.
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a platform for workplace chat, video meetings, file storage, and app integration, enhancing collaboration and communication.
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a business communication platform that offers messaging, voice/video calls, file sharing, and integration with third-party apps for team collaboration.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile workforce management app that helps deskless teams manage scheduling, time tracking, communication, and tasks efficiently.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
Zoho Cliq
zoho.com
Zoho Cliq is a business communication app that enables organized conversations, messaging, calls, and file sharing for teams in hybrid work settings.
Podbean
podbean.com
Podbean is a podcast hosting and monetization app for creating, managing, and distributing podcasts, with tools for analytics, promotion, and mobile access.
Verizon
verizon.com
The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is a project management platform that centralizes tasks, communication, and file sharing for teams, facilitating collaboration and organization.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects employees through groups, chat, and video, enhancing collaboration and productivity, especially for remote teams.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.
Element
element.io
Element is a secure platform for encrypted communication and collaboration, offering chat and video calls while allowing users control over their data.
Guru
getguru.com
Guru is a knowledge management platform that integrates with existing tools, allowing teams to access, share, and manage organizational knowledge seamlessly.
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase is a client collaboration tool that enhances workflow and communication through features like project management, client portals, and AI-assisted content creation.
Microsoft Kaizala
microsoft.com
Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile app for group communication and work management, allowing users to coordinate tasks, share files, and gather feedback.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is a cloud-based platform that offers CRM, project management, team collaboration, and website building tools for businesses to enhance efficiency.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is a digital platform that connects deskless employees, enhancing communication, task management, and training across various industries.
Chatwork
chatwork.com
Chatwork is a group chat app for businesses, offering secure messaging, video chat, task management, and file sharing to enhance team communication and productivity.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.
Workplace Chat
workplace.com
Workplace Chat is a communication app for teams that enables group and private messaging, file sharing, and integration with productivity tools for collaboration.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.
Keeper
keepersecurity.com
Keeper is a password management app that securely stores passwords and sensitive information, supports multi-factor authentication, and integrates with various platforms.
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.
IRCCloud
irccloud.com
IRCCloud is a modern IRC client that connects users to IRC servers, supports Slack integration, and facilitates content sharing with features like message redaction and theme customization.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot provides an integrated platform for businesses to manage client communication, payments, contracts, and more, with a branded client portal.
Mattermost
mattermost.com
Mattermost is an open-source platform for secure team communication and collaboration, offering messaging, project management, and customizable deployment options.
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway is a live chat app for websites that enables real-time customer support and engagement through customizable widgets and integration with popular messaging platforms.
Legion
legion.co
Legion is a workforce management app that helps businesses optimize labor efficiency, automate scheduling, and enhance employee engagement with features like performance tracking and instant pay.
Nifty
nifty.pm
Nifty is a project management tool that consolidates tasks, chat, goals, and documents, facilitating workflow, team collaboration, and task automation.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.
Threema Work
threema.ch
Threema Work is a secure, GDPR-compliant messaging app for businesses, enabling text, voice, and video communication without needing a phone number.
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Rocket.Chat is a secure team communication platform that offers messaging, voice, and video calls, with strong encryption and customization for regulated organizations.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Rewatch combines an AI notetaker, screen recorder, and video hub to streamline communication and collaboration within teams, reducing the need for meetings.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.
Missive
missiveapp.com
Missive is a collaborative email management app that centralizes team communication through shared inboxes, internal chat, and automated workflows.
Zello
zello.com
Zello is a voice messaging app that turns devices into walkie-talkies, enabling real-time communication, location tracking, and emergency alerts for teams.
ProofHub
proofhub.com
ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and collaboration tool that helps teams plan, track, and manage projects efficiently.
Gitter
gitter.im
Gitter is an open-source chat platform for GitHub and GitLab users, allowing real-time discussions in public or private chat rooms linked to repositories.
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap is a communication platform for organizations to connect with and inform deskless workers, facilitating discussions and information sharing across teams.
Moxo
moxo.com
Moxo is a client management platform that streamlines communication and project workflows between businesses and their clients through a unified hub.
Pumble
pumble.com
Pumble is a free team chat app for unlimited users, featuring channels, direct messages, video conferencing, and unlimited file storage for effective collaboration.
Stackfield
stackfield.com
Stackfield is a collaborative tool for task management, team chat, video conferencing, and document sharing, focusing on privacy, data security, and project efficiency.
Hive
hive.com
Hive is a project management app that helps teams manage tasks, deadlines, and communication, allowing customization and integration with other tools.
Dex
getdex.com
Dex is a personal CRM that helps users remember past interactions, set reminders to connect with contacts, and maintain relationships.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is an intranet app that enhances employee engagement and communication through features like live video streaming, Q&A, and content personalization.
Front
front.com
Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.
Zulip
zulip.com
Zulip is an open-source group chat app that uses threaded conversations for organized communication. It supports integrations and can be self-hosted.
Twist
twist.com
Twist is a team communication app that enables organized, asynchronous conversations, reducing distractions and allowing structured discussions on various topics.
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle is an intranet app that enhances internal communication and employee engagement through organized content and recognition tools.
Flock
flock.com
Flock is a cloud-based app for team communication and collaboration, offering messaging, voice/video calls, task management, and integrations with various tools.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video conferencing tool that streamlines meetings by providing summaries, transcripts, and search functionality for improved collaboration.
