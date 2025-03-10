Find the right software and services.
Internal communications software, often referred to as business messaging software, offers instant messaging platforms for both direct and group communication within an organization. These tools are designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling swift interactions among team members. No longer do employees need to send lengthy emails just to get brief replies. Business messaging tools simplify coworker communication, making it as effortless as chatting with friends on social media or via text. Many of these platforms include features like emojis and GIFs to foster genuine and natural conversations in the workplace.
Textellent
textellent.com
Textellent is a business texting platform that enables SMS and MMS communication for customer service, sales, and marketing, with features for campaign management and analytics.
Steeple
steeple.com
Steeple is an internal communication app that enhances engagement through interactive screens and a mobile platform, reaching all employees in various workplaces.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot provides an integrated platform for businesses to manage client communication, payments, contracts, and more, with a branded client portal.
Statflo
statflo.com
Statflo provides the leading compliant, one-to-one business text messaging platform for customer-facing teams. We enable companies to delight their customers through personalized outreach and two-way conversations over text. With embeddable sales tools and CRM databases, automated compliance rules, and targeted outreach campaigns, Statflo enables companies to engage, retain, and grow their customer-base all within a single platform.
Moxo
moxo.com
Moxo is a client management platform that streamlines communication and project workflows between businesses and their clients through a unified hub.
Aritic
aritic.com
Boost your sales process by streamlining your entire sales funnel within Aritic CRM. Know which prospect has the highest conversion value. Manage your contacts based on their sales stage, behavior, and buying intent. Distribute and divide tasks automatically and monitor the entire process until a deal is won or lost. Aritic platform is an unified automation platform. It includes marketing automation, communication automation, sales pipeline CRM application, service desk application and business automation stack designed for B2B businesses. At present there are more than 1800+ business globally, using DataAegis Software Pvt. Ltd. products; which is the parent company of Aritic. Few of the notable customers include- Wunderman, Abbott, BTCC, Dunlop, Manipal Global, Pearson, Paradise Property, Snaplogy, Citrix, Moovely, Avisolve, Magnum, and a couple of Fortune 500 companies.
Workiro
workiro.com
Workiro is an app for task management, communication, and document management, designed to enhance productivity and collaboration in workplaces.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a cloud-based platform for business messaging, appointment management, and SMS marketing to enhance team collaboration and customer engagement.
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Prokeep is a customer communication platform for wholesale distributors that centralizes messaging and improves engagement, efficiency, and sales.
Senter
senterhq.com
Senter is a review management and SMS marketing tool that integrates easily with everyday applications for simple campaign setup and execution.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.
Brosix
brosix.com
An all-in-one secure instant messaging software, Brosix is a Chat App that helps businesses improve internal communication and optimize work processes while guaranteeing data security and privacy. Communication is the key to higher workplace efficiency. Brosix’s real-time messaging channels facilitate meaningful conversation in practically any situation. Chat one-to-one or in groups and make crystal clear Audio and Video Calls. Broadcast messages to handpicked audiences, create custom Chat Rooms, and chat on the go thanks to a versatile mobile app. Each Brosix Team Network features a suite of collaboration tools to enhance teamwork. Screen sharing with remote desktop control, file transfers, a virtual whiteboard, and instant screenshots pair seamlessly with communication channels to streamline workflows and collaboration. Brosix is a secure, fully administrable, and flexible solution. Team Networks are encrypted end-to-end. Manage everything from user access to the platform to communication spaces, features, and user data access. Web access and applications for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux devices and operating systems enable instant communication from anywhere on any device. Multi-language support allows cross-cultural teams to convey their ideas to each other more efficiently, allowing them to work and collaborate on projects with ease.
TextMarks
textmarks.com
TextMarks is an SMS platform for businesses to send mass texts, manage contacts, and generate leads, ensuring timely communication with audiences.
MessageDesk
messagedesk.com
MessageDesk is a business text messaging app that enables organizations to manage SMS communications for service, sales, and support across various industries.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence capabilities, providing executives, directors and managers with a comprehensive overview of all projects, their status, tasks, worker safety and more. For more information please visit: https://nrby.com or email [email protected] to learn more.
Thirdlane
thirdlane.com
Thirdlane Connect is a communication app for teams, offering chat, voice, video calls, screen sharing, and CRM integration on various devices.
Edworking
edworking.com
Edworking is a platform for team collaboration, enabling task management, communication, and file sharing in one place for remote work.
Samesurf
samesurf.com
Samesurf is a real-time collaboration platform that allows multiple users to browse the web together, share content, and communicate across devices without installations.
Appward
appward.com
Appward offers over 80 integrated apps for managing various organizational functions, streamlining workflows, and enhancing productivity in a private workspace.
CommBox
commbox.io
CommBox is an enterprise-grade AI omnichannel customer experience platform that enables brands to engage customers across all channels from a single interface, leveraging omnichannel communication, digital engagement, business automation, conversational AI, and generative AI chatbots. CommBox helps organizations automate their repetitive work, optimize customer journeys, boost customer service teams’ productivity, and stay ahead of evolving customer expectations in the digital-first landscape. CommBox empowers support and sales teams to better engage with customers on their preferred messaging communication channels, such as SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Business Messages, and more, with the only autonomous communications platform. CommBox's 350+ enterprise customers benefit from reduced operational costs in call centers, increased customer satisfaction, and higher agent productivity. Discover the CommBox experience: visit www.commbox.io
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway is a live chat app for websites that enables real-time customer support and engagement through customizable widgets and integration with popular messaging platforms.
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc under a single app. So no more switching between different apps and get more done with Midlap.
Engynn
engynn-intranet.com
An intranet you'll LOVE. Looking for a simple and social company intranet software? Your intranet search ends here! Get started with a free trial in two minutes and see why companies across the globe trust Engynn intranet software.
Superworks
superworks.com
Superworks is an HRMS app that automates payroll, manages employee data, tracks performance, and streamlines HR processes for small to medium-sized businesses.
TalkFreely
talkfreely.com
Talkfreely provides a real-time internal communication channel that connects every employee across all functions, locations, and time zones. It's simple to roll-out and will give your organisation the tools necessary to build and measure employee engagement.
Cynoia
cynoia.com
Teams are tired of keeping track of the flow of information. Cynoia integrates a painless process implementing synchronous communication.
Oneteam
oneteam.io
It might not surprise you that connecting with your deskless workforce is a major challenge. They are spread out over multiple locations, don’t sit behind a computer, don’t have a business email address, and often only work part-time, to name a few reasons. Old-school methods like intranets, email blasts, paper guides, and bulletin boards just don't cut it anymore. They create what we dub the "Deskless Gap." And guess what? This gap can drain your team's engagement, loyalty, and success, pushing your best talents out the door and negatively influencing your business growth. At Oneteam, we've crafted the ultimate app to bridge this gap. Think of it as your all-in-one toolkit: seamless communication, smooth onboarding, interactive eLearning, insightful surveys, and handy checklists: everything you need, all in Oneteam. Today, Oneteam seeks to unleash the full potential of deskless workers worldwide and has already achieved success in bridging the deskless gap for organizations including H&M, Toolstation, Ibis, WestCord Hotels, and DPD. Oneteam’s user-friendly employee hub makes it easy for everyone to access essential updates and information on the go. Benefits of Oneteam: • Built-in app features for communication, training, and engagement • Fully customizable to your organization’s needs • Easy to implement and manage
Matilda Workspace
matilda.io
Matilda Workspace is an all-in-one app for task management, team collaboration, and project coordination, integrating various tools into a single platform.
Crypho
crypho.com
Crypho is a Software-as-a-Service solution for end-to-end-encrypted enterprise file-sharing and communication.
Eko
ekoapp.com
Eko is an all-in-one platform for businesses with remote workers. Ensure your workforce stays connected, engaged and productive while working from home. Work and collaborate effectively from anywhere with community features, communications tools, project management and knowledge-sharing hubs. With Eko you can strengthen communication and collaboration (1-1/group chats and calls, file sharing, project management, company-wide announcements), enable training and development (company knowledge management system), increase operational efficiency (digital workflows, task delegation) and modernize people management (employee database, HR forms and processes). Eko is multi-platform, customizable and integrations-friendly.
OurPeople
ourpeople.com
Problem with team communications? Look no further—OurPeople will provide exactly what is needed! OurPeople is an innovative mobile-first technology that enables small, medium, and enterprise businesses to communicate better with everyone. The platform offers exclusive delivery methods that target the right audience, using Tags to ensure that everyone who needs to receive the message does. OurPeople provides numerous tools to enhance communication, engagement, and training for frontline teams. Why use OurPeople? * Important updates, straight to you. Users can say goodbye to scrolling and hello to targeted messages. No more endless emails ‘to all’—just see what’s relevant. Urgent meeting notifications or crucial safety updates are delivered instantly to their phone or device of choice. * Instant chat. Users can get straight to the answers they need with team chat for groups or individuals, designed with busy people in mind. Chats can be organized by location, project, or team in just a few seconds on their phone—just download and start chatting. * Everything in one place. Users can find and share files from wherever they’re working. Access to OurPeople’s knowledge center from their phone provides the latest versions of important videos, PDFs, text documents, and more. Everything is at their fingertips, with no need for a desk or computer. * Forms and checklists. Day-to-day tasks are simplified, allowing users to log important information quickly. The platform eliminates paper chaos, lost documents, and poor filing. The team uses the same forms in the same way every day—just complete the form and get the job done. * Swap shifts from your phone. Users can stay on top of shift changes and swaps without checking emails. OurPeople’s open shifts feature allows the whole team to log, track, and cover shifts. They can book it, confirm it, and it’s logged—accessible from any device.
Unipile
unipile.com
Unipile integrates LinkedIn, messaging, and calendar tools, allowing users to manage posts, schedule content, and analyze engagement metrics effectively.
Tipi
tipihub.com
Respond on your own time, from anywhere, in full thoughts, keeping full history of decisions.
TIMU
timu.com
Chats, meetings, tasks & file storage all in one place. TIMU is the best way to collaborate and meet with your coworkers, vendors, and customers.
Journyz
journyz.com
Journyz is a SaaS Platform that helps CXO’s configure unique business solutions and engage all stakeholders around these solutions. Journyz helps leaders digitize business processes that are unique to each enterprise (or even teams within an enterprise) connecting users with valuable information to leaders who will be better equipped to make data-driven decisions. Leaders can customize the user experience to engage teams around the business processes with “playbooks” that consist of task management, data entry forms, chats, surveys, gamified challenges, internal social media and more. Journyz views and dashboards create visibility and data visualization for the entire organization.
Jumppl
jumppl.com
Powerful and centralised tools to keep your team focused and clients informed. Jumppl stops your teams data from spreading all over the place.
Nynja
nynja.io
Embedded meetings solutions on your website $9.99 per month, clients are FREE! A complete platform of meeting solution tools, with your brand on it! What you get... Audio & video conferencing - Screen sharing Large file transfers - Instant one to one and group chats Data storage drive - Automatic in line chat translation in over 101 languages. Watch how it works on your website NINJAworkspace.com https://youtu.be/pGznF2Ok954
Coast
coastapp.com
Coast is a work order management app that helps teams manage tasks, communications, and schedules efficiently from any device.
BiPTT
biptt.com.br
BiPTT is a Push To Talk solution with an application for smartphones and an operational management software with user location, message recording and much more. It's a real-time communication in one powerful push-to-talk (PTT) app. BiPTT is ideal for companies with deskless workers who need real-time, efficient and secure communication.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top-of-the-line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. As a Software as a Service (SaaS), the platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation platforms, as well as content suggested by platform users (UGC) and administrators. Content is personalized and organized into themed channels and can be viewed on mobile devices, desktops, intranets, enterprise social networks, and display screens. Authorized content can be shared with one click to the user’s social media profiles. Beyond content consumption, employees can also engage with built-in quizzes and surveys. Features include: * Notifications for new content and internal company news * One-click sharing to all your favourite social media platforms * Internal content “like” and “comment” features * Create your own messages and content * Participate in, and check out the latest challenges and prizes * Leader board accessibility to see how you and your colleagues rank * Create and respond to quizzes and polls Sociabble employs user activation, rewards, and recognition across various levels of the user experience to maximize engagement. Its unique employee communication and advocacy platform makes communications easy, quick, and engaging. Employees are better informed about company news, updates, and their workplace, leading to a more engaged and influential workforce. Companies can extend Sociabble’s use to their partners, external influencers, or brand fans. Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media, and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 80 countries and has acquired some of the world’s most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, Sociabble also has operations in New York City, London, and Mumbai.
Zello
zello.com
Zello is a voice messaging app that turns devices into walkie-talkies, enabling real-time communication, location tracking, and emergency alerts for teams.
Legion
legion.co
Legion is a workforce management app that helps businesses optimize labor efficiency, automate scheduling, and enhance employee engagement with features like performance tracking and instant pay.
WorkStep
workstep.com
WorkStep is the leading employee engagement software solution designed to help HR and Operations reduce employee turnover, increase productivity, and boost engagement for their hourly workforce. WorkStep provides AI-powered employee engagement software designed specifically for frontline teams. By empowering HR and Operations leaders with real-time insights, WorkStep helps identify and address risks before they become costly issues, and keeps operations running smoothly. WorkStep's employee experience solution provides comprehensive employee listening, engagement, voice of the employee, and communication functionality including: *Employee Feedback: WorkStep collects real-time insights from employees through milestone pulse, always-on, annual surveys, and bi-directional feedback channels. *Employee Reporting: Reporting provides HR and Ops leaders with data on employee behavior which can be segmented by various filters including role type, location, demographics and tenure, to identify trends and patterns that may impact retention *Predictive Analytics: WorkStep utilizes machine learning to determine the top areas of improvement, at facility or role level, and suggest high-impact actions to reduce employee turnover *Impact Analysis: Employers can measure the success of any initiative implemented by tracking the change in employee sentiment and retention across the impacted population *Communication: Leaders can reply to urgent comments and alerts while maintaining employee anonymity or broadly communicate to segments of the workforce to bring attention to new programs, share critical updates, celebrate teams, or solicit feedback. Combining real-time data with AI-powered analytics and built-in communication tools, WorkStep helps eHR & Operations leaders identify and directly address opportunities in their frontline operations. This results in improved retention rates, increased productivity, and reduced costs.
Joincube
joincube.com
Simple, intuitive collaboration A networked company gets results faster. Be stronger together with Joincube.
Guru
getguru.com
Guru is a knowledge management platform that integrates with existing tools, allowing teams to access, share, and manage organizational knowledge seamlessly.
Thrive.App
thrive.app
Thrive.App Ltd, established in 2011, provides the technology and support to assist organizations in ‘powering’ up their internal communications and employee engagement. Its intuitive content management system enables anyone in an organization to take charge of company communications, creating and adding content to a single employee communications platform and distributing it to teams’ mobile devices. Clients range from SMBs to the largest multinational organizations, all using Thrive’s platform to create and tailor their own employee communications apps to enhance internal communications and further engage their distributed teams. This software as a service solution enables HR, Marketing, Internal Comms, Corporate Comms, IT, and other professionals to create and promote important, relevant, timely, and customized information to their ‘Hard to Reach’ teams—those who have no access or limited access to email. Unlike others, Thrive specializes in inspiring and educating clients in their digital transformation journey through its SaaS platform, client success onboarding, and continuous support. Thrive's employee communications platform is used globally by clients across many industries. Clients include Deloitte, SSE, Biffa, Fairchild Medical Center, Air France KLM, Santos Brasil, An Post, SGN, and many more. Inspire, inform, and engage employees with a communications and engagement platform that is cost-effective and ridiculously easy to use.
goHappy
gohappyhub.com
goHappy is revolutionizing how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing them with the most inclusive and simple to use app-free technology ever created. In a world where ongoing communication with frontline workers is essential, goHappy realized that app-based solutions, daily huddles, and messages on pin boards just don’t work. Key to goHappy’s success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. An automated feed from the employer's system of record means their active employees are always seconds away from receiving instant communication. They are able to reach all of their employees, or specific groups, with standard texts, or include video, images, links, surveys and more - all translatable to their language of choice. Founded by Shawn Boyer who also founded Snagajob - the nation’s largest marketplace for hourly work - and a team that brings over 100 years of combined frontline employee engagement experience, goHappy’s mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. With robust messaging and feedback gathering capabilities, goHappy is leading the advancement of frontline worker engagement and strives to be the best company in the world at helping employers maximize that engagement.
Social Seeder
socialseeder.com
Social Seeder is SaaS solution that helps HR Managers, Communications Managers and Chief Happiness Officers: - boost employee engagement through employee advocacy, - create authentic impact through digital word of mouth, - attract new talent and amplify their social selling efforts. Our high customer satisfaction rate is achieved in equal parts through an easy to use platform and the underlying methodology that avoids cheap gamification tactics and short-term results.
Cleary
gocleary.com
Welcome your employees to the digital lobby for distributed teams. Cleary does the heavy lifting to help the world’s best companies deliver the most important components of the digital employee experience. - Curated Communications. Manage change, lead engagement, reduce employee overload, and build trust through tailored communications. - Connected Culture. Build a culture where everyone feels part of the company, by being more connected, less siloed, in the digital environment. - Cross-Team Efficiency. Provide a central virtual hub to quickly find and share the most important information so teams can collaborate with speed. - Holistically. Deliver a world-class digital employee experience for every moment that matters to distributed teams, from remote onboarding and beyond. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco, Cleary is inventing the future of work for some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley. We’re backed by Quiet, Crosslink Capital, and other powerhouse investors like Dick Costolo, Former CEO of Twitter, and George Hu, COO, of Twilio. For more information, visit www.gocleary.com.
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
The most easy-to-use team management app with simple scheduling, tasks and chats. Perfect for self-scheduling deskless workforce, volunteers or freelancers - on desktop and mobile! - Simple schedules - Task dispatch and tracking - Live chat - Internal wiki - Gamification Zelos is super simple for members to use, still powerful for administrators.
ChangeEngine
changeengine.com
Creating internal communications and HR content isn’t easy. HR and Marketing teams often face the challenge of juggling multiple tools or relying on basic templates that don’t capture their organization’s voice. This leads to inconsistent branding, time-consuming manual processes, and messages that fail to connect with employees. But it doesn’t have to be this way. ChangeEngine combines AI-powered internal communication software with creative design services to solve these challenges. It brings automation and personalization tools into one platform, allowing teams to deliver messages seamlessly across Slack, Teams, email, and SMS while tracking engagement with real-time analytics. At the same time, ChangeEngine’s dedicated creative team collaborates with you to design polished, on-brand materials—like newsletters, handbooks, and milestone campaigns—that go far beyond what templates alone can offer. Whether you’re a small HR team or managing global communications, ChangeEngine streamlines your workflow and saves valuable time. With the right blend of smart technology and human creativity, ChangeEngine helps you produce consistent, meaningful communications that strengthen employee connections and keep everyone engaged. It’s not just about the tools; it’s about transforming how your team communicates. ChangeEngine gives you everything you need to create thoughtful, impactful messages, all in one place.
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop turns your iOS, Android, or Windows device into a powerful sales, presentation, and training toolkit. Create stunning, interactive presentations that your colleagues can download, present, and share straight from their device. Keep your content up-to-date, on-brand, and ready for any remote sales presentations or screen-to-screen sharing that comes your way. - Import your existing sales and marketing assets and begin creating in minutes. Create engaging presentations with photos, PDF documents, links, videos, animations, and interactive forms or calculators. - Download presentations to view and present offline — never worry about unreliable WiFi again! - Send prospects content straight from your device — then track when they open it, what they look at, and for how long. Ace your follow-up call with tailored insights into what your customer is actually interested in! - Keep your sales team up-to-date with push notifications whenever you update a presentation. No more hunting for the latest version or confusing customers with outdated material. - Save on printing costs, reduce your carbon footprint, and plant native trees in New Zealand by switching to digital presentations. Learn more at showcaseworkshop.com or claim your free video demo at bit.ly/my-showcase-demo.
Spokn
getspokn.com
Spokn is an app for creating internal employee videos quickly and easily, enhancing communication and connection within organizations.
Socxly
socxly.com
Socxly is a social media management app that simplifies content sharing, tracks engagement, and allows link customization for better visibility across platforms.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is an AI-powered internal communications platform that helps organizations create concise newsletters to enhance employee engagement and productivity.
Visibly
visibly.io
In a world that consumes products, services and jobs based on word of mouth, organisations need to deliver exceptional experiences to jobseekers, employees, customers, partners and alumni alike. Through one unified platform, Visibly connects the dots between engaged and informed employees, happy and evangelical customers. Visibly helps organisations to manage engagement, communications, experience and advocacy across all of their employee and customer groups.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to help Gaggle Managers create once and distribute forever with unique content to every employee advocate. With the increased social media activation, your employees build their personal brands while expanding the company’s brand awareness, press opportunities, lead generation, and marketing campaign performance. GaggleAMP Members benefit from gamification, leaderboards, and rewards for participation in their company’s employee advocacy efforts, making it quick and easy for members to see the benefits of participation. To see how impactful an employee advocacy program could be for your company, visit our ROI calculator (no email address required): https://www.gaggleamp.com/roi-calculator
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help deliver content distribution at scale, expand their brand awareness, and drive business growth through the power of employee networks. No matter if you’re a small start-up or you’re a global workplace with thousands of employees, your needs are the same. You need to grow, and in order to grow: You need to hire. You need to market.You need to sell.
