Top Internal Communications Software - Trinidad & Tobago

OurPeople

ourpeople.com

Problem with team communications? Look no further—OurPeople will provide exactly what is needed! OurPeople is an innovative mobile-first technology that enables small, medium, and enterprise businesses to communicate better with everyone. The platform offers exclusive delivery methods that target the right audience, using Tags to ensure that everyone who needs to receive the message does. OurPeople provides numerous tools to enhance communication, engagement, and training for frontline teams. Why use OurPeople? * Important updates, straight to you. Users can say goodbye to scrolling and hello to targeted messages. No more endless emails ‘to all’—just see what’s relevant. Urgent meeting notifications or crucial safety updates are delivered instantly to their phone or device of choice. * Instant chat. Users can get straight to the answers they need with team chat for groups or individuals, designed with busy people in mind. Chats can be organized by location, project, or team in just a few seconds on their phone—just download and start chatting. * Everything in one place. Users can find and share files from wherever they’re working. Access to OurPeople’s knowledge center from their phone provides the latest versions of important videos, PDFs, text documents, and more. Everything is at their fingertips, with no need for a desk or computer. * Forms and checklists. Day-to-day tasks are simplified, allowing users to log important information quickly. The platform eliminates paper chaos, lost documents, and poor filing. The team uses the same forms in the same way every day—just complete the form and get the job done. * Swap shifts from your phone. Users can stay on top of shift changes and swaps without checking emails. OurPeople’s open shifts feature allows the whole team to log, track, and cover shifts. They can book it, confirm it, and it’s logged—accessible from any device.