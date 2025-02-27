Top Internal Communications Software - Tunisia

Find the right software and services.
Internal communications software, often referred to as business messaging software, offers instant messaging platforms for both direct and group communication within an organization. These tools are designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling swift interactions among team members. No longer do employees need to send lengthy emails just to get brief replies. Business messaging tools simplify coworker communication, making it as effortless as chatting with friends on social media or via text. Many of these platforms include features like emojis and GIFs to foster genuine and natural conversations in the workplace.
Zoom
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to one of its plans, with the highest allowing up to 1,000 people concurrently, with no time restriction.During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a major increase in the use of Zoom and similar products for remote work, distance education, and online social relations.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft products. Microsoft Teams is a competitor to services such as Slack and is the evolution and upgrade path from Microsoft Skype for Business.Microsoft announced Teams at an event in New York, and launched the service worldwide on March 14, 2017. It was created during an internal hackathon at the company Headquarters, and is currently led by Brian MacDonald, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on business growth while also freeing up employees to be more productive, professional, and satisfied. Save time and increase productivity with mobile-first custom checklists, forms, and reports; Schedule shifts and track work hours with GPS time clock; Simplify employee communication, enhance professional skills, manage daily tasks and so much more, all in one app. Ensure a secure and easy login for system admins with Active Directory Single Sign-On (SSO).
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Rocket.Chat - Secure collaboration for highly-regulated organizations Built for organizations that need more control over their communications, it enables collaboration between colleagues, partners, customers, communities, and even platforms without compromises on data ownership, customizations or integrations. Tens of millions of users in over 150 countries and organizations such as Deutsche Bahn, The US Navy, and Credit Suisse trust Rocket.Chat every day to keep their communications completely private and secure.
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
Zello
zello.com
Zello is the leading push-to-talk voice messaging app for teams and businesses worldwide, turning iOS, Android, and Windows devices into walkie-talkies that also record messages, track location, and send emergency alerts. Account administrators add, remove, and group together teams through a centralized, web-based management console. Channels are flexible to suit the needs of each customer, especially those in the hospitality, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and retail industries. Zello is ideal for businesses with deskless workers, field workers, remote workers, and lone workers. Use cases in this category include hotels with various staff members, construction crews on noisy job sites, and retail salespeople on the sales floor. Join the millions of Zello users who communicate in real-time over any wireless or data network to share updates, connect in emergencies, and solve problems. Zello serves thousands of businesses and has more than 130 million users worldwide. Current customers include Honda, Restoration Hardware, Starwood/Marriott Hotels, Uniqlo, Waste Management (WM), and YRC Freight. Zello is recognized as a reliable communication solution by reputable sources like the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch puts the information your team needs right at their fingertips. Stay aligned, collaborate faster, and move work forward with Rewatch.
Workplace Chat
workplace.com
Workplace Chat is a fun, intuitive and fast way to connect with anyone, anytime, anywhere. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better insights and engagement opportunities, and adding productivity through systems automation. Prokeep is used by over 8,000 distributors across North America, enabling over 11+ million conversations and $6+ billion in revenue. Grow your distribution business. Build stronger customer relationships. Increase workforce productivity. All with Prokeep's Customer Experience Management Software built specifically for distributors to thrive in modern markets. Prokeep: - is used by distributors in 50 states, 10 provinces, and 2 territories. - 11+ million conversations go through Prokeep - 82% of conversations in Prokeep lead to sales or relate to revenue - saves 9 hours per employee each month - saves $3,000 in contractor discrepancies per user per month With Prokeep you will centralize communications to make ordering more efficient, connect your 3rd party systems to create operations automation, and use customer insights to deliver more engagement and make more money.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests. It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that businesses already have at their fingertips, Kimoby makes it easy to boost engagement and sales with instant marketing campaigns, automated reminders, multimedia files, and more.
Senter
senterhq.com
Senter is simple Review Management & SMS marketing software which connects to everyday applications. It's easy to set up, quick to integrate and simple to send powerful SMS marketing campaigns.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Brosix
brosix.com
An all-in-one secure instant messaging software, Brosix is a Chat App that helps businesses improve internal communication and optimize work processes while guaranteeing data security and privacy. Communication is the key to higher workplace efficiency. Brosix’s real-time messaging channels facilitate meaningful conversation in practically any situation. Chat one-to-one or in groups and make crystal clear Audio and Video Calls. Broadcast messages to handpicked audiences, create custom Chat Rooms, and chat on the go thanks to a versatile mobile app. Each Brosix Team Network features a suite of collaboration tools to enhance teamwork. Screen sharing with remote desktop control, file transfers, a virtual whiteboard, and instant screenshots pair seamlessly with communication channels to streamline workflows and collaboration. Brosix is a secure, fully administrable, and flexible solution. Team Networks are encrypted end-to-end. Manage everything from user access to the platform to communication spaces, features, and user data access. Web access and applications for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux devices and operating systems enable instant communication from anywhere on any device. Multi-language support allows cross-cultural teams to convey their ideas to each other more efficiently, allowing them to work and collaborate on projects with ease.
TextMarks
textmarks.com
TextMarks is an SMS service that gives businesses the power to instantly reach their audience directly on their mobile phones. TextMarks’s text messaging platform makes it easy to send and schedule mass texts, distribute information and capture leads via SMS. Since 2006, TextMarks reliable and trusted SMS platform has enabled thousands of customers to grow their business, increase customer and employee engagement and deliver timely information to more than 10 million users in the U.S. SMS Products include: -SMS Marketing -Mass Text Messaging -Text-for-Info -SMS Lead Generation -SMS for Internal Communications
MessageDesk
messagedesk.com
MessageDesk is a smarter, simpler, business text messaging app. We help organizations of all sizes get the job done with an easy-to-use business text messaging app built for service, sales, and support. Add texting to any business phone number including VoIP and landlines. Use MessageDesk's shared team SMS inbox and mass text broadcasts to get the right message to the right people at the right time. Streamline your SMS communication and save time with scheduled text messages, keyword-based autoresponders, automation, and pre-saved text message templates.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence capabilities, providing executives, directors and managers with a comprehensive overview of all projects, their status, tasks, worker safety and more. For more information please visit: https://nrby.com or email [email protected] to learn more.
Thirdlane
thirdlane.com
Thirdlane Connect serves as a versatile customer communication and team collaboration application, offering your team a suite of features including chat, voice and video calls, conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing, and seamless integration with CRM and various other business applications. Facilitating multichannel customer communications and team collaboration, Thirdlane Connect is designed for both local and remote workers, supporting web browsers, iPhone, Android devices, as well as Windows, Linux, and Mac desktops. This powerful application is fully integrated with and powered by the Thirdlane Business Phone System or Thirdlane Multi Tenant PBX platforms. These platforms can be securely deployed in various settings, whether on premises or in private or public clouds, ensuring flexibility and security for your communication infrastructure.
Edworking
edworking.com
Edworking is a platform for your team and your work. A single solution for teams with everything they need to work remotely. All your tasks, files, images and conversations in a single place and just an unique subscription. Teams use Edworking to coordinate, communicate and manage work. Our clients have transitioned from using many platforms to collaborate with their team, such as Trello and Jira for task management, Slack and Zoom for communication, or Dropbox and Drive to transfer files, to simply Edworking. This means no more switching between apps! Join our community: https://t.me/edworkingapp
Samesurf
samesurf.com
Samesurf is a patented, real time collaboration platform that enables multiple people to interact with the same online experiences in real time from any device or browser without installs or coding. Widely considered as the inventor of modern co-browsing, Samesurf also enables participants to (1) Instantly upload & share documents and videos (2) Talk or video chat via VOIP and phone lines (3) Redact sensitive input fields or other screen elements (4) Share offline content (5) Garner in-depth analytics (6) Record sessions Samesurf supports a diverse set of use cases that include sales, support, training, telemedicine, and virtual meetings.
Appward
appward.com
Software companies don’t understand your business. From one group you get a rigid solution that requires expensive and time-consuming implementation. From the other you get a hodgepodge of disconnected applications. They feel your pain. Appward delivers a smart set of over 80 apps in a blazing-fast private workspace that helps you manage and improve every function in your organization, including ERP, CRM, project management, communications, employee management, operations, quality, manufacturing and supply chain.
CommBox
commbox.io
CommBox is an enterprise-grade AI omnichannel customer experience platform that enables brands to engage customers across all channels from a single interface, leveraging omnichannel communication, digital engagement, business automation, conversational AI, and generative AI chatbots. CommBox helps organizations automate their repetitive work, optimize customer journeys, boost customer service teams’ productivity, and stay ahead of evolving customer expectations in the digital-first landscape. CommBox empowers support and sales teams to better engage with customers on their preferred messaging communication channels, such as SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Business Messages, and more, with the only autonomous communications platform. CommBox's 350+ enterprise customers benefit from reduced operational costs in call centers, increased customer satisfaction, and higher agent productivity. Discover the CommBox experience: visit www.commbox.io
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway transforms online customer interactions with its live chat product for websites. Offering real-time communication, customizable widgets, and intelligent chatbots, it enhances user experience. Responsive across devices, Chatway empowers businesses to engage, resolve issues, and convert leads efficiently. Elevate your online presence and build lasting customer relationships with Chatway.
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc under a single app. So no more switching between different apps and get more done with Midlap.
Engynn
engynn-intranet.com
An intranet you'll LOVE. Looking for a simple and social company intranet software? Your intranet search ends here! Get started with a free trial in two minutes and see why companies across the globe trust Engynn intranet software.
Superworks
superworks.com
Headline: Transform Your Workplace with Superworks HRMS: Boost Productivity & Employee Happiness Superworks empowers enterprises and SMBs to create thriving, productive workplaces by streamlining HR and operational processes. Our comprehensive Super HRMS suite is designed to simplify complex tasks and boost employee engagement, driving tangible results for your business. Here's what Superworks HRMS can do for you: * Effortless Payroll Processing: Automate payroll tasks, eliminate errors, and ensure on-time payments for your employees. * Seamless Team Management: Simplify onboarding, track performance, foster collaboration, and keep your team engaged. * Enhanced Employee Experience: Superworks HRMS empowers your employees with self-service tools and streamlined communication. * Increased Efficiency: Free up valuable time and resources by automating repetitive tasks and gaining valuable insights. * Scalable Growth: Superworks HRMS grows with your business, providing the flexibility and support you need to succeed. Why Choose Superworks? 1. Comprehensive Suite: One integrated platform for all your HR and operational needs. 2. User-Friendly Interface: Easy to learn and use, minimizing training time and maximizing adoption. 3. Scalable Solution: Grows with your business, adapting to your changing needs. 4. Dedicated Support: Its expert team is here to support you every step of the way.
TalkFreely
talkfreely.com
Talkfreely provides a real-time internal communication channel that connects every employee across all functions, locations, and time zones. It's simple to roll-out and will give your organisation the tools necessary to build and measure employee engagement.
Cynoia
cynoia.com
Teams are tired of keeping track of the flow of information. Cynoia integrates a painless process implementing synchronous communication.
Oneteam
oneteam.io
It might not surprise you that connecting with your deskless workforce is a major challenge. They are spread out over multiple locations, don’t sit behind a computer, don’t have a business email address, and often only work part-time, to name a few reasons. Old-school methods like intranets, email blasts, paper guides, and bulletin boards just don't cut it anymore. They create what we dub the "Deskless Gap." And guess what? This gap can drain your team's engagement, loyalty, and success, pushing your best talents out the door and negatively influencing your business growth. At Oneteam, we've crafted the ultimate app to bridge this gap. Think of it as your all-in-one toolkit: seamless communication, smooth onboarding, interactive eLearning, insightful surveys, and handy checklists: everything you need, all in Oneteam. Today, Oneteam seeks to unleash the full potential of deskless workers worldwide and has already achieved success in bridging the deskless gap for organizations including H&M, Toolstation, Ibis, WestCord Hotels, and DPD. Oneteam’s user-friendly employee hub makes it easy for everyone to access essential updates and information on the go. Benefits of Oneteam: • Built-in app features for communication, training, and engagement • Fully customizable to your organization’s needs • Easy to implement and manage
Matilda Workspace
matilda.io
The All-New All-In-One Workspace for Modern Teams Embracing the concept of a unified workspace, Matilda brings a powerful suite of best-in-class apps together in one place, allowing teams across the globe to connect, create, coordinate, and delight their customers effortlessly. With its mission to simplify technology, Matilda empowers organisations to do more with less, making it an essential tool for startups to Fortune 500 companies alike. Key Features: -Powerful Apps Included: Matilda comes packed with a suite of powerful applications including Docs, Projects, Tables, Chat, Customers, and Copilot, ensuring that teams have all the tools they need to succeed. - Create with Ease: With Docs, teams can co-edit in real time, making document creation and coordination seamless. This feature aims to replace Google Docs, Notion, and Coda, by providing a more integrated and efficient experience. - Streamlined Project Management: Matilda's Projects feature allows for effortless management and tracking of every aspect of your projects. With capabilities like auto-scheduling, it's designed to replace tools like Jira, Trello, and Asana. - Advanced Data Management: Although Tables are coming soon, they promise to redefine data handling by syncing data from hundreds of sources or creating new collections, aiming to replace tools like Airtable, Notion, and Segment. - Seamless Communication: Chat brings all team communication into one place, integrated across projects, tasks, and docs, providing an alternative to Slack and MS Teams. - Customer Relationship Management: The soon-to-be-released Customers feature will allow teams to effortlessly track leads and manage customer interactions in one streamlined interface, aiming to replace Salesforce and Hubspot. - AI-Powered Assistance: Copilot offers custom AI assistants to help automate and streamline workflows, aiming to replace AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard. Conclusion: Matilda Workspace stands out as an all-encompassing solution that not only promises to streamline and simplify the way teams work but also embraces the future with its AI-powered capabilities and commitment to sustainability. Whether you’re managing projects, coordinating with your team, handling customer relationships, or leveraging AI for automation, Matilda Workspace provides an intuitive, powerful, and adaptable platform for every kind of team to thrive. Try Matilda today and experience the future of work, designed to help you deliver projects on time, every time.
Crypho
crypho.com
Crypho is a Software-as-a-Service solution for end-to-end-encrypted enterprise file-sharing and communication.
Eko
ekoapp.com
Eko is an all-in-one platform for businesses with remote workers. Ensure your workforce stays connected, engaged and productive while working from home. Work and collaborate effectively from anywhere with community features, communications tools, project management and knowledge-sharing hubs. With Eko you can strengthen communication and collaboration (1-1/group chats and calls, file sharing, project management, company-wide announcements), enable training and development (company knowledge management system), increase operational efficiency (digital workflows, task delegation) and modernize people management (employee database, HR forms and processes). Eko is multi-platform, customizable and integrations-friendly.
OurPeople
ourpeople.com
Problem with team communications? Look no further—OurPeople will provide exactly what is needed! OurPeople is an innovative mobile-first technology that enables small, medium, and enterprise businesses to communicate better with everyone. The platform offers exclusive delivery methods that target the right audience, using Tags to ensure that everyone who needs to receive the message does. OurPeople provides numerous tools to enhance communication, engagement, and training for frontline teams. Why use OurPeople? * Important updates, straight to you. Users can say goodbye to scrolling and hello to targeted messages. No more endless emails ‘to all’—just see what’s relevant. Urgent meeting notifications or crucial safety updates are delivered instantly to their phone or device of choice. * Instant chat. Users can get straight to the answers they need with team chat for groups or individuals, designed with busy people in mind. Chats can be organized by location, project, or team in just a few seconds on their phone—just download and start chatting. * Everything in one place. Users can find and share files from wherever they’re working. Access to OurPeople’s knowledge center from their phone provides the latest versions of important videos, PDFs, text documents, and more. Everything is at their fingertips, with no need for a desk or computer. * Forms and checklists. Day-to-day tasks are simplified, allowing users to log important information quickly. The platform eliminates paper chaos, lost documents, and poor filing. The team uses the same forms in the same way every day—just complete the form and get the job done. * Swap shifts from your phone. Users can stay on top of shift changes and swaps without checking emails. OurPeople’s open shifts feature allows the whole team to log, track, and cover shifts. They can book it, confirm it, and it’s logged—accessible from any device.
Unipile
unipile.com
Incorporate APIs for email and messaging to facilitate direct conversations through LinkedIn, Gmail, and WhatsApp within your application, enhancing user productivity and satisfaction.
Tipi
tipihub.com
Respond on your own time, from anywhere, in full thoughts, keeping full history of decisions.
TIMU
timu.com
Chats, meetings, tasks & file storage all in one place. TIMU is the best way to collaborate and meet with your coworkers, vendors, and customers.
Journyz
journyz.com
Journyz is a SaaS Platform that helps CXO’s configure unique business solutions and engage all stakeholders around these solutions. Journyz helps leaders digitize business processes that are unique to each enterprise (or even teams within an enterprise) connecting users with valuable information to leaders who will be better equipped to make data-driven decisions. Leaders can customize the user experience to engage teams around the business processes with “playbooks” that consist of task management, data entry forms, chats, surveys, gamified challenges, internal social media and more. Journyz views and dashboards create visibility and data visualization for the entire organization.
Jumppl
jumppl.com
Powerful and centralised tools to keep your team focused and clients informed. Jumppl stops your teams data from spreading all over the place.
Nynja
nynja.io
Embedded meetings solutions on your website $9.99 per month, clients are FREE! A complete platform of meeting solution tools, with your brand on it! What you get... Audio & video conferencing - Screen sharing Large file transfers - Instant one to one and group chats Data storage drive - Automatic in line chat translation in over 101 languages. Watch how it works on your website NINJAworkspace.com https://youtu.be/pGznF2Ok954
Coast
coastapp.com
Coast is the all-in-one workspace for teams that want a better to manage team communications, tasks, checklists, scheduling, and workflows. From your phone to your desktop, Coast is easily accessible from anywhere at any time.Thousands of teams and businesses use Coast to replace emails, texting, spreadsheets, and paper checklists & schedules. By having all your employees working in one place, Coast improves your team's productivity and accountability, and saves hours of time every week.
BiPTT
biptt.com.br
BiPTT is a Push To Talk solution with an application for smartphones and an operational management software with user location, message recording and much more. It's a real-time communication in one powerful push-to-talk (PTT) app. BiPTT is ideal for companies with deskless workers who need real-time, efficient and secure communication.
Textellent
textellent.com
Textellents robust business texting services provide SMS, MMS capability for customer service, sales and marketing texting programs. Textellent's business texting solution and text message marketing provide make it easy to design, manage, measure and integrate SMS and MMS campaigns. Whether used for customer service, sales or marketing, Textellent supports your customer journey with an easy-to-use service that text-enables local business lines and serves businesses of any size. Robust scheduling and appointment reminders are also available, as are keywords and short-codes for easy opt-in programs with TCPA compliance by AI. In addition, Business Texting directly from any web application or web page is also supported via Textellent Messenger (a free Google Chrome extension).
Deskree
deskree.com
Deskree is a cloud platform that simplifies and optimizes backend development and infrastructure management for businesses and developers.
TruHu
truhu.com
TruHu is an easy-to-use employee communication platform that will keep your workforce connected, engaged and informed – from the office to the field.
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
The most easy-to-use team management app with simple scheduling, tasks and chats. Perfect for self-scheduling deskless workforce, volunteers or freelancers - on desktop and mobile! - Simple schedules - Task dispatch and tracking - Live chat - Internal wiki - Gamification Zelos is super simple for members to use, still powerful for administrators.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to help Gaggle Managers create once and distribute forever with unique content to every employee advocate. With the increased social media activation, your employees build their personal brands while expanding the company’s brand awareness, press opportunities, lead generation, and marketing campaign performance. GaggleAMP Members benefit from gamification, leaderboards, and rewards for participation in their company’s employee advocacy efforts, making it quick and easy for members to see the benefits of participation. To see how impactful an employee advocacy program could be for your company, visit our ROI calculator (no email address required): https://www.gaggleamp.com/roi-calculator
Visibly
visibly.io
In a world that consumes products, services and jobs based on word of mouth, organisations need to deliver exceptional experiences to jobseekers, employees, customers, partners and alumni alike. Through one unified platform, Visibly connects the dots between engaged and informed employees, happy and evangelical customers. Visibly helps organisations to manage engagement, communications, experience and advocacy across all of their employee and customer groups.
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is the only internal communications platform powered by Smart Brevity® — a formula for better communications. Over 600 organizations use HQ to plan, write, send and measure more effective communications today.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Spaces harnesses the power of Cisco hardware and sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) making buildings safe, smart and sustainable with seamless people experiences.
Socxly
socxly.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. But there’s much more to it under the hood: Present better by editing and creating. * Social Cards: Users on social media click on images in your post mostly. You lose click attribution and traffic by posting images and links separately on social media. Socxly allows you to post your images as clickable social cards with your own custom images. * Own the links by Branding them: Instead of posting links with generic domains, use your own brand, campaign and context with your own domains. Edit and change the back half of the links to make them relevant to the shares you do. * Magnetize your links to third-party sites using CTA Banners: Create, insert and serve CTA (call to action) banners on third-party content short links to drive brand visibility and redirect traffic back to your website or any landing page. * Share Files as links for your audience: Ppts, Excels, Pdfs and more. Now you can share them on Social Media using a short link across all channels from where your audience will be able to download them. * Organic Campaign: Create and publish Organic Campaign Posts for your communities of Brand Stakeholders and Influencers to Share and Amplify them to their social connections, from their email or internal campaign pages.
Spokn
getspokn.com
Spokn Stories is the easiest way to create employee videos. In minutes, you can create videos that level up your People and Comms programs, save you money by tapping your own internal voices, and build more human connection. Whether for internal comms, DEI, onboarding, talent brand, recruiting, or L&D, Spokn simplifies the process of creating authentic, branded videos. Companies like Udemy, Snyk and LifeLabs and more rely on Spokn to capture authentic employee stories.
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop turns your iOS, Android, or Windows device into a powerful sales, presentation, and training toolkit. Create stunning, interactive presentations that your colleagues can download, present, and share straight from their device. Keep your content up-to-date, on-brand, and ready for any remote sales presentations or screen-to-screen sharing that comes your way. - Import your existing sales and marketing assets and begin creating in minutes. Create engaging presentations with photos, PDF documents, links, videos, animations, and interactive forms or calculators. - Download presentations to view and present offline — never worry about unreliable WiFi again! - Send prospects content straight from your device — then track when they open it, what they look at, and for how long. Ace your follow-up call with tailored insights into what your customer is actually interested in! - Keep your sales team up-to-date with push notifications whenever you update a presentation. No more hunting for the latest version or confusing customers with outdated material. - Save on printing costs, reduce your carbon footprint, and plant native trees in New Zealand by switching to digital presentations. Learn more at showcaseworkshop.com or claim your free video demo at bit.ly/my-showcase-demo.
ChangeEngine
changeengine.com
Creating internal communications and HR content isn’t easy. HR and Marketing teams often face the challenge of juggling multiple tools or relying on basic templates that don’t capture their organization’s voice. This leads to inconsistent branding, time-consuming manual processes, and messages that fail to connect with employees. But it doesn’t have to be this way. ChangeEngine combines AI-powered internal communication software with creative design services to solve these challenges. It brings automation and personalization tools into one platform, allowing teams to deliver messages seamlessly across Slack, Teams, email, and SMS while tracking engagement with real-time analytics. At the same time, ChangeEngine’s dedicated creative team collaborates with you to design polished, on-brand materials—like newsletters, handbooks, and milestone campaigns—that go far beyond what templates alone can offer. Whether you’re a small HR team or managing global communications, ChangeEngine streamlines your workflow and saves valuable time. With the right blend of smart technology and human creativity, ChangeEngine helps you produce consistent, meaningful communications that strengthen employee connections and keep everyone engaged. It’s not just about the tools; it’s about transforming how your team communicates. ChangeEngine gives you everything you need to create thoughtful, impactful messages, all in one place.
