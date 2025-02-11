Top Internal Communications Software - Somalia

Find the right software and services.
Internal communications software, often referred to as business messaging software, offers instant messaging platforms for both direct and group communication within an organization. These tools are designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling swift interactions among team members. No longer do employees need to send lengthy emails just to get brief replies. Business messaging tools simplify coworker communication, making it as effortless as chatting with friends on social media or via text. Many of these platforms include features like emojis and GIFs to foster genuine and natural conversations in the workplace.
Zoom
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to one of its plans, with the highest allowing up to 1,000 people concurrently, with no time restriction.During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a major increase in the use of Zoom and similar products for remote work, distance education, and online social relations.
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft products. Microsoft Teams is a competitor to services such as Slack and is the evolution and upgrade path from Microsoft Skype for Business.Microsoft announced Teams at an event in New York, and launched the service worldwide on March 14, 2017. It was created during an internal hackathon at the company Headquarters, and is currently led by Brian MacDonald, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) is an AI-powered, all-in-one client collaboration tool designed to help professional services streamline workflow and deliver outstanding customer experiences with client portals. This platform empowers professional services with hundreds of advanced yet intuitive features for real-time collaboration, project and information management, and even content creation. Offer services under your brand and deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences with white-labeled client portals that centralize communication, project progress tracking, and knowledge management. Use the innovative drag-and-drop document builder to craft interactive super-documents with any file formats and embeds from 2000+ supported integrations. Try Kanban boards, project tracking tools, real-time editing, and more features in FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) team workspaces for productive collaboration. Optimize daily operations with the advanced FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) AI assistant, automate tasks like content creation and translation, get insights to make data-driven decisions, and free time for scaling the business.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled service businesses operating across technology, marketing, financial services, and other industries run on Copilot. Copilot was founded in 2020, raised a $10M Series A in 2022, and is headquartered in New York City.
Zoho Cliq
zoho.com
Zoho Cliq is a business communication software that helps simplify and streamline your communication with organized conversations and information that's easy to find. Cliq is designed to enable a hybrid work style, where you can log in to work through any device from anywhere. This helps improve your team's overall productivity and, in turn, impacts the performance of your business positively.
Podbean
podbean.com
Starting a podcast exactly the way you want. With Podbean, you get the whole package - reliable podcast hosting, unlimited storage and bandwidth, promotional tools, podcast advertising and premium content. Over 180 thousand people choose Podbean to create their stunning podcasts. Podbean is a podcast publishing and monetization service, providing free and premium hosting packages for individuals and businesses. Podbean offers a user-friendly interface that integrates publishing, management, syndication and analysis tools into an easy-to-use podcasting package. This web-based system allows users to publish, manage and promote podcasts in a point-and-click, blog-like environment, requiring minimal technical knowledge. Podbean’s share and embed tools make it easy for publishers to integrate podcasts into their own websites, blogs and social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube and WordPress. The Podbean app is one of the most popular podcast apps for iOS and Android, and can also be used to play podcasts via Amazon Alexa. It’s a great option for podcast audiences to enjoy their favorite podcasts anywhere, anytime. Podcasters can also record and publish right from the Podbean app.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Coast
coastapp.com
Coast is the all-in-one workspace for teams that want a better to manage team communications, tasks, checklists, scheduling, and workflows. From your phone to your desktop, Coast is easily accessible from anywhere at any time.Thousands of teams and businesses use Coast to replace emails, texting, spreadsheets, and paper checklists & schedules. By having all your employees working in one place, Coast improves your team's productivity and accountability, and saves hours of time every week.
Aritic
aritic.com
Boost your sales process by streamlining your entire sales funnel within Aritic CRM. Know which prospect has the highest conversion value. Manage your contacts based on their sales stage, behavior, and buying intent. Distribute and divide tasks automatically and monitor the entire process until a deal is won or lost. Aritic platform is an unified automation platform. It includes marketing automation, communication automation, sales pipeline CRM application, service desk application and business automation stack designed for B2B businesses. At present there are more than 1800+ business globally, using DataAegis Software Pvt. Ltd. products; which is the parent company of Aritic. Few of the notable customers include- Wunderman, Abbott, BTCC, Dunlop, Manipal Global, Pearson, Paradise Property, Snaplogy, Citrix, Moovely, Avisolve, Magnum, and a couple of Fortune 500 companies.
Workiro
workiro.com
A next-generation app that uniquely combines task, communication and document management capabilities, including e-signature - helping you get any work done, with anyone, in a better way.
Legion
legion.co
Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Improved Planning: -Strategic Insights -Labor Budgeting -Demand Forecasting Optimizing Execution: -Labor Optimization -Automated Scheduling -Time and Attendance Employee Empowerment: -Frontline Communications -Legion InstantPay -Employee Performance and Rewards
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests. It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that businesses already have at their fingertips, Kimoby makes it easy to boost engagement and sales with instant marketing campaigns, automated reminders, multimedia files, and more.
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better insights and engagement opportunities, and adding productivity through systems automation. Prokeep is used by over 8,000 distributors across North America, enabling over 11+ million conversations and $6+ billion in revenue. Grow your distribution business. Build stronger customer relationships. Increase workforce productivity. All with Prokeep's Customer Experience Management Software built specifically for distributors to thrive in modern markets. Prokeep: - is used by distributors in 50 states, 10 provinces, and 2 territories. - 11+ million conversations go through Prokeep - 82% of conversations in Prokeep lead to sales or relate to revenue - saves 9 hours per employee each month - saves $3,000 in contractor discrepancies per user per month With Prokeep you will centralize communications to make ordering more efficient, connect your 3rd party systems to create operations automation, and use customer insights to deliver more engagement and make more money.
Senter
senterhq.com
Senter is simple Review Management & SMS marketing software which connects to everyday applications. It's easy to set up, quick to integrate and simple to send powerful SMS marketing campaigns.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Brosix
brosix.com
An all-in-one secure instant messaging software, Brosix is a Chat App that helps businesses improve internal communication and optimize work processes while guaranteeing data security and privacy. Communication is the key to higher workplace efficiency. Brosix’s real-time messaging channels facilitate meaningful conversation in practically any situation. Chat one-to-one or in groups and make crystal clear Audio and Video Calls. Broadcast messages to handpicked audiences, create custom Chat Rooms, and chat on the go thanks to a versatile mobile app. Each Brosix Team Network features a suite of collaboration tools to enhance teamwork. Screen sharing with remote desktop control, file transfers, a virtual whiteboard, and instant screenshots pair seamlessly with communication channels to streamline workflows and collaboration. Brosix is a secure, fully administrable, and flexible solution. Team Networks are encrypted end-to-end. Manage everything from user access to the platform to communication spaces, features, and user data access. Web access and applications for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux devices and operating systems enable instant communication from anywhere on any device. Multi-language support allows cross-cultural teams to convey their ideas to each other more efficiently, allowing them to work and collaborate on projects with ease.
TextMarks
textmarks.com
TextMarks is an SMS service that gives businesses the power to instantly reach their audience directly on their mobile phones. TextMarks’s text messaging platform makes it easy to send and schedule mass texts, distribute information and capture leads via SMS. Since 2006, TextMarks reliable and trusted SMS platform has enabled thousands of customers to grow their business, increase customer and employee engagement and deliver timely information to more than 10 million users in the U.S. SMS Products include: -SMS Marketing -Mass Text Messaging -Text-for-Info -SMS Lead Generation -SMS for Internal Communications
MessageDesk
messagedesk.com
MessageDesk is a smarter, simpler, business text messaging app. We help organizations of all sizes get the job done with an easy-to-use business text messaging app built for service, sales, and support. Add texting to any business phone number including VoIP and landlines. Use MessageDesk's shared team SMS inbox and mass text broadcasts to get the right message to the right people at the right time. Streamline your SMS communication and save time with scheduled text messages, keyword-based autoresponders, automation, and pre-saved text message templates.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence capabilities, providing executives, directors and managers with a comprehensive overview of all projects, their status, tasks, worker safety and more. For more information please visit: https://nrby.com or email [email protected] to learn more.
WorkStep
workstep.com
For Employers: WorkStep’s software helps companies hire and retain their frontline workforce across the supply chain. For Job Seekers: The job network for people who make, deliver, load, repair and get things done. Get hired. Learn new skills. Build a career.
Thirdlane
thirdlane.com
Thirdlane Connect serves as a versatile customer communication and team collaboration application, offering your team a suite of features including chat, voice and video calls, conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing, and seamless integration with CRM and various other business applications. Facilitating multichannel customer communications and team collaboration, Thirdlane Connect is designed for both local and remote workers, supporting web browsers, iPhone, Android devices, as well as Windows, Linux, and Mac desktops. This powerful application is fully integrated with and powered by the Thirdlane Business Phone System or Thirdlane Multi Tenant PBX platforms. These platforms can be securely deployed in various settings, whether on premises or in private or public clouds, ensuring flexibility and security for your communication infrastructure.
Edworking
edworking.com
Edworking is a platform for your team and your work. A single solution for teams with everything they need to work remotely. All your tasks, files, images and conversations in a single place and just an unique subscription. Teams use Edworking to coordinate, communicate and manage work. Our clients have transitioned from using many platforms to collaborate with their team, such as Trello and Jira for task management, Slack and Zoom for communication, or Dropbox and Drive to transfer files, to simply Edworking. This means no more switching between apps! Join our community: https://t.me/edworkingapp
Joincube
joincube.com
Simple, intuitive collaboration A networked company gets results faster. Be stronger together with Joincube.
Samesurf
samesurf.com
Samesurf is a patented, real time collaboration platform that enables multiple people to interact with the same online experiences in real time from any device or browser without installs or coding. Widely considered as the inventor of modern co-browsing, Samesurf also enables participants to (1) Instantly upload & share documents and videos (2) Talk or video chat via VOIP and phone lines (3) Redact sensitive input fields or other screen elements (4) Share offline content (5) Garner in-depth analytics (6) Record sessions Samesurf supports a diverse set of use cases that include sales, support, training, telemedicine, and virtual meetings.
Appward
appward.com
Software companies don’t understand your business. From one group you get a rigid solution that requires expensive and time-consuming implementation. From the other you get a hodgepodge of disconnected applications. They feel your pain. Appward delivers a smart set of over 80 apps in a blazing-fast private workspace that helps you manage and improve every function in your organization, including ERP, CRM, project management, communications, employee management, operations, quality, manufacturing and supply chain.
CommBox
commbox.io
CommBox is an enterprise-grade AI omnichannel customer experience platform that enables brands to engage customers across all channels from a single interface, leveraging omnichannel communication, digital engagement, business automation, conversational AI, and generative AI chatbots. CommBox helps organizations automate their repetitive work, optimize customer journeys, boost customer service teams’ productivity, and stay ahead of evolving customer expectations in the digital-first landscape. CommBox empowers support and sales teams to better engage with customers on their preferred messaging communication channels, such as SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Business Messages, and more, with the only autonomous communications platform. CommBox's 350+ enterprise customers benefit from reduced operational costs in call centers, increased customer satisfaction, and higher agent productivity. Discover the CommBox experience: visit www.commbox.io
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway transforms online customer interactions with its live chat product for websites. Offering real-time communication, customizable widgets, and intelligent chatbots, it enhances user experience. Responsive across devices, Chatway empowers businesses to engage, resolve issues, and convert leads efficiently. Elevate your online presence and build lasting customer relationships with Chatway.
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc under a single app. So no more switching between different apps and get more done with Midlap.
Engynn
engynn-intranet.com
An intranet you'll LOVE. Looking for a simple and social company intranet software? Your intranet search ends here! Get started with a free trial in two minutes and see why companies across the globe trust Engynn intranet software.
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our core, we are driven by a vision to lead the technological evolution and provide our clients with the essential tools for future success. We believe in empowering businesses to achieve exponential growth through the power of software as a service (SaaS). Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that not only simplify business operations but also streamline processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness across the board.
TalkFreely
talkfreely.com
Talkfreely provides a real-time internal communication channel that connects every employee across all functions, locations, and time zones. It's simple to roll-out and will give your organisation the tools necessary to build and measure employee engagement.
Cynoia
cynoia.com
Teams are tired of keeping track of the flow of information. Cynoia integrates a painless process implementing synchronous communication.
Oneteam
oneteam.io
An intro to Oneteam: It might not surprise you that connecting with your deskless workforce is a major challenge. They are spread out over multiple locations, don’t sit behind a computer, don’t have a business email address, and often only work part-time, to name a few reasons. Old-school methods like intranets, email blasts, paper guides, and bulletin boards just don't cut it anymore. They create what we dub the
Matilda Workspace
matilda.io
The All-New All-In-One Workspace for Modern Teams Embracing the concept of a unified workspace, Matilda brings a powerful suite of best-in-class apps together in one place, allowing teams across the globe to connect, create, coordinate, and delight their customers effortlessly. With its mission to simplify technology, Matilda empowers organisations to do more with less, making it an essential tool for startups to Fortune 500 companies alike. Key Features: -Powerful Apps Included: Matilda comes packed with a suite of powerful applications including Docs, Projects, Tables, Chat, Customers, and Copilot, ensuring that teams have all the tools they need to succeed. - Create with Ease: With Docs, teams can co-edit in real time, making document creation and coordination seamless. This feature aims to replace Google Docs, Notion, and Coda, by providing a more integrated and efficient experience. - Streamlined Project Management: Matilda's Projects feature allows for effortless management and tracking of every aspect of your projects. With capabilities like auto-scheduling, it's designed to replace tools like Jira, Trello, and Asana. - Advanced Data Management: Although Tables are coming soon, they promise to redefine data handling by syncing data from hundreds of sources or creating new collections, aiming to replace tools like Airtable, Notion, and Segment. - Seamless Communication: Chat brings all team communication into one place, integrated across projects, tasks, and docs, providing an alternative to Slack and MS Teams. - Customer Relationship Management: The soon-to-be-released Customers feature will allow teams to effortlessly track leads and manage customer interactions in one streamlined interface, aiming to replace Salesforce and Hubspot. - AI-Powered Assistance: Copilot offers custom AI assistants to help automate and streamline workflows, aiming to replace AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard. Conclusion: Matilda Workspace stands out as an all-encompassing solution that not only promises to streamline and simplify the way teams work but also embraces the future with its AI-powered capabilities and commitment to sustainability. Whether you’re managing projects, coordinating with your team, handling customer relationships, or leveraging AI for automation, Matilda Workspace provides an intuitive, powerful, and adaptable platform for every kind of team to thrive. Try Matilda today and experience the future of work, designed to help you deliver projects on time, every time.
Crypho
crypho.com
Crypho is a Software-as-a-Service solution for end-to-end-encrypted enterprise file-sharing and communication.
Eko
ekoapp.com
Eko is an all-in-one platform for businesses with remote workers. Ensure your workforce stays connected, engaged and productive while working from home. Work and collaborate effectively from anywhere with community features, communications tools, project management and knowledge-sharing hubs. With Eko you can strengthen communication and collaboration (1-1/group chats and calls, file sharing, project management, company-wide announcements), enable training and development (company knowledge management system), increase operational efficiency (digital workflows, task delegation) and modernize people management (employee database, HR forms and processes). Eko is multi-platform, customizable and integrations-friendly.
OurPeople
auth.ourpeople.com
Problem with team communications? Look no further, OurPeople will provide exactly what you are looking for! OurPeople is an innovative mobile-first technology that allows for small, medium, and enterprise businesses to communicate better with everyone. OurPeople's platform offers exclusive delivery methods that are targeted to the right audience, with Tags to ensure everyone who needs to receive the message, does. OurPeople provides many tools to improve communication, engagement, and training for frontline teams.
Unipile
unipile.com
Incorporate APIs for email and messaging to facilitate direct conversations through LinkedIn, Gmail, and WhatsApp within your application, enhancing user productivity and satisfaction.
Tipi
tipihub.com
Respond on your own time, from anywhere, in full thoughts, keeping full history of decisions.
TIMU
timu.com
Chats, meetings, tasks & file storage all in one place. TIMU is the best way to collaborate and meet with your coworkers, vendors, and customers.
Journyz
journyz.com
Journyz is a SaaS Platform that helps CXO’s configure unique business solutions and engage all stakeholders around these solutions. Journyz helps leaders digitize business processes that are unique to each enterprise (or even teams within an enterprise) connecting users with valuable information to leaders who will be better equipped to make data-driven decisions. Leaders can customize the user experience to engage teams around the business processes with “playbooks” that consist of task management, data entry forms, chats, surveys, gamified challenges, internal social media and more. Journyz views and dashboards create visibility and data visualization for the entire organization.
Jumppl
jumppl.com
Powerful and centralised tools to keep your team focused and clients informed. Jumppl stops your teams data from spreading all over the place.
Nynja
nynja.io
Embedded meetings solutions on your website $9.99 per month, clients are FREE! A complete platform of meeting solution tools, with your brand on it! What you get... Audio & video conferencing - Screen sharing Large file transfers - Instant one to one and group chats Data storage drive - Automatic in line chat translation in over 101 languages. Watch how it works on your website NINJAworkspace.com https://youtu.be/pGznF2Ok954
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is the only internal communications platform powered by Smart Brevity® — a formula for better communications. Over 600 organizations use HQ to plan, write, send and measure more effective communications today.
Poppulo
poppulo.com
Imagine delivering the exact message each person needs—precisely how, when, and where it matters most to them. Messages are more effective when they’re relevant, personalized, and measurable. Poppulo makes it easy. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management.
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email notifications - Offline access - Mobile-first design - Accessible on any device - In depth data and analytics - Gamification - Certification - Personalization - Scheduled session deployment - Integration with >200 platforms Gnowbe is designed based on cutting-edge research and the science of learning, making it incredibly easy to create highly engaging and impactful trainings that move away from passive content consumption into reflective application. With a seamless desktop/mobile experience and support for over 100 languages, Gnowbe empowers creators and supports learners anytime, anywhere. Creators most commonly create: - Onboarding experiences for remote teams - Safety, health and wellness equipping - Certification prep - New learning experiences (blended, online) - Digital workbooks - E-learning courses - Coaching and feedback programs - Sales and product playbooks - Team engagement, fun & games - Daily habit forming programs
Cerkl
cerkl.com
Cerkl Broadcast strives to help you send the right employee communications to the right employee on their preferred channels. Cerkl Broadcast is a holistic approach to employee communications, managed in one location. Unlike existing email tracking or deskless workforce solutions, our platform grows alongside your current and future employee engagement initiatives. With just a few clicks, you can masterfully distribute internal content across email, Teams, Sharepoint, or your mobile app. Cerkl Broadcast makes it easy to share your success with centralized, real-time insights and dashboards. Businesses across the globe use Cerkl Broadcast to inform and ignite the potential of their workforce.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or to find your next superstar employee, DSMN8 has the solution. We make it easy for organizations to leverage their employees’ influence, helping their workforce to become brand advocates and more effective social sellers. Our innovative solutions enable your employees to locate, create, and share company-approved content with ease. In its simplest form, here’s how it works: Step 1: Centralize your organization’s content into a custom news feed. Step 2: Provide access for employees to share company-approved content. Step 3: Track results and ROI with our industry-leading analytics suite. The world’s biggest companies trust DSMN8 to power their employee advocacy programs, including McKinsey, Nokia, Ipsos, AkzoNobel, Bayer, Abbott, DropBox, Aramex, GroupM, and Snap Inc. Helping our clients empower their own employees is what drives how we work every day, and motivates us to deliver cutting-edge solutions.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation platforms, as well as content suggested by platform users (UGC) and administrators. Content is personalized and organized into themed channels and may be viewed on mobile, desktops, intranets, enterprise social networks, and display screens. The authorized content can be shared with one click to the user’s social media profiles. Beyond content consumption, employees can also engage with built-in quizzes and surveys. Sociabble uses user activation, rewards, and recognition on various levels of the user experience to maximize engagement. Sociabble’s unique employee communication and advocacy platform makes communications easy, quick, and engaging. Employees are better informed about company news, updates, and their workplace – leading to a more engaged and influential workforce. Companies can extend Sociabble’s use to their partners, external influencers, or brand fans. Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media, and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 80 countries, and has acquired some of the world’s most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, Sociabble also has operations in New York City, London, and Mumbai.
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help deliver content distribution at scale, expand their brand awareness, and drive business growth through the power of employee networks. No matter if you’re a small start-up or you’re a global workplace with thousands of employees, your needs are the same. You need to grow, and in order to grow: You need to hire. You need to market.You need to sell.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to help Gaggle Managers create once and distribute forever with unique content to every employee advocate. With the increased social media activation, your employees build their personal brands while expanding the company’s brand awareness, press opportunities, lead generation, and marketing campaign performance. GaggleAMP Members benefit from gamification, leaderboards, and rewards for participation in their company’s employee advocacy efforts, making it quick and easy for members to see the benefits of participation. To see how impactful an employee advocacy program could be for your company, visit our ROI calculator (no email address required): https://www.gaggleamp.com/roi-calculator
Visibly
visibly.io
In a world that consumes products, services and jobs based on word of mouth, organisations need to deliver exceptional experiences to jobseekers, employees, customers, partners and alumni alike. Through one unified platform, Visibly connects the dots between engaged and informed employees, happy and evangelical customers. Visibly helps organisations to manage engagement, communications, experience and advocacy across all of their employee and customer groups.
goHappy
gohappyhub.com
goHappy is revolutionizing how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing them with the most inclusive and simple to use app-free technology ever created. In a world where ongoing communication with frontline workers is essential, goHappy realized that app-based solutions, daily huddles, and messages on pin boards just don’t work. Key to goHappy’s success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. An automated feed from the employer's system of record means their active employees are always seconds away from receiving instant communication. They are able to reach all of their employees, or specific groups, with standard texts, or include video, images, links, surveys and more - all translatable to their language of choice. Founded by Shawn Boyer who also founded Snagajob - the nation’s largest marketplace for hourly work - and a team that brings over 100 years of combined frontline employee engagement experience, goHappy’s mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. With robust messaging and feedback gathering capabilities, goHappy is leading the advancement of frontline worker engagement and strives to be the best company in the world at helping employers maximize that engagement.
ChangeEngine
changeengine.com
Elevating People leaders to deliver the employee moments that matter most. The challenge people leaders face is that the employee experience design process resides across distributed teams, disparate HR systems, and in many cases, spreadsheets & powerpoints. Once people programs are launched, there’s an initial buzz, then they get swept underthe rug in sixty days and it’s onto the next burning need. Creating & executing best-in-class people programs to treat employees like internal customers is extremely manual and time-consuming—they include many moving parts such as goals, branding, content, communications, timeline, rewards, and ROI. In the hybrid workplace, there’s no effective way to manage this. We’re here to change that—our goal is to elevate the role of people leaders everywhere and help them to sustain their people program utilization over time. We’re empowering them to showcase the impact of the people org to their leadership team & board while helping them to get executive buy-in and unlock more budget internally to experiment & run innovative people programs.
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
The most easy-to-use team management app with simple scheduling, tasks and chats. Perfect for self-scheduling deskless workforce, volunteers or freelancers - on desktop and mobile! - Simple schedules - Task dispatch and tracking - Live chat - Internal wiki - Gamification Zelos is super simple for members to use, still powerful for administrators.
