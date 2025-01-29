Top Internal Communications Software - Seychelles

Find the right software and services.
Internal communications software, often referred to as business messaging software, offers instant messaging platforms for both direct and group communication within an organization. These tools are designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling swift interactions among team members. No longer do employees need to send lengthy emails just to get brief replies. Business messaging tools simplify coworker communication, making it as effortless as chatting with friends on social media or via text. Many of these platforms include features like emojis and GIFs to foster genuine and natural conversations in the workplace.
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft products. Microsoft Teams is a competitor to services such as Slack and is the evolution and upgrade path from Microsoft Skype for Business.Microsoft announced Teams at an event in New York, and launched the service worldwide on March 14, 2017. It was created during an internal hackathon at the company Headquarters, and is currently led by Brian MacDonald, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.
Zoom
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to one of its plans, with the highest allowing up to 1,000 people concurrently, with no time restriction.During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a major increase in the use of Zoom and similar products for remote work, distance education, and online social relations.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on business growth while also freeing up employees to be more productive, professional, and satisfied. Save time and increase productivity with mobile-first custom checklists, forms, and reports; Schedule shifts and track work hours with GPS time clock; Simplify employee communication, enhance professional skills, manage daily tasks and so much more, all in one app. Ensure a secure and easy login for system admins with Active Directory Single Sign-On (SSO).
Deskree
deskree.com
Deskree is a cloud platform that simplifies and optimizes backend development and infrastructure management for businesses and developers.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled service businesses operating across technology, marketing, financial services, and other industries run on Copilot. Copilot was founded in 2020, raised a $10M Series A in 2022, and is headquartered in New York City.
Statflo
statflo.com
Statflo provides the leading compliant, one-to-one business text messaging platform for customer-facing teams. We enable companies to delight their customers through personalized outreach and two-way conversations over text. With embeddable sales tools and CRM databases, automated compliance rules, and targeted outreach campaigns, Statflo enables companies to engage, retain, and grow their customer-base all within a single platform.
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more. Moxo powers project workspaces across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Balfour Homes, AMCK Models, Hibernia College, BNP Paribas, and more. Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx.
Aritic
aritic.com
Boost your sales process by streamlining your entire sales funnel within Aritic CRM. Know which prospect has the highest conversion value. Manage your contacts based on their sales stage, behavior, and buying intent. Distribute and divide tasks automatically and monitor the entire process until a deal is won or lost. Aritic platform is an unified automation platform. It includes marketing automation, communication automation, sales pipeline CRM application, service desk application and business automation stack designed for B2B businesses. At present there are more than 1800+ business globally, using DataAegis Software Pvt. Ltd. products; which is the parent company of Aritic. Few of the notable customers include- Wunderman, Abbott, BTCC, Dunlop, Manipal Global, Pearson, Paradise Property, Snaplogy, Citrix, Moovely, Avisolve, Magnum, and a couple of Fortune 500 companies.
Workiro
workiro.com
A next-generation app that uniquely combines task, communication and document management capabilities, including e-signature - helping you get any work done, with anyone, in a better way.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests. It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that businesses already have at their fingertips, Kimoby makes it easy to boost engagement and sales with instant marketing campaigns, automated reminders, multimedia files, and more.
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better insights and engagement opportunities, and adding productivity through systems automation. Prokeep is used by over 8,000 distributors across North America, enabling over 11+ million conversations and $6+ billion in revenue. Grow your distribution business. Build stronger customer relationships. Increase workforce productivity. All with Prokeep's Customer Experience Management Software built specifically for distributors to thrive in modern markets. Prokeep: - is used by distributors in 50 states, 10 provinces, and 2 territories. - 11+ million conversations go through Prokeep - 82% of conversations in Prokeep lead to sales or relate to revenue - saves 9 hours per employee each month - saves $3,000 in contractor discrepancies per user per month With Prokeep you will centralize communications to make ordering more efficient, connect your 3rd party systems to create operations automation, and use customer insights to deliver more engagement and make more money.
Senter
senterhq.com
Senter is simple Review Management & SMS marketing software which connects to everyday applications. It's easy to set up, quick to integrate and simple to send powerful SMS marketing campaigns.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Brosix
brosix.com
An all-in-one secure instant messaging software, Brosix is a Chat App that helps businesses improve internal communication and optimize work processes while guaranteeing data security and privacy. Communication is the key to higher workplace efficiency. Brosix’s real-time messaging channels facilitate meaningful conversation in practically any situation. Chat one-to-one or in groups and make crystal clear Audio and Video Calls. Broadcast messages to handpicked audiences, create custom Chat Rooms, and chat on the go thanks to a versatile mobile app. Each Brosix Team Network features a suite of collaboration tools to enhance teamwork. Screen sharing with remote desktop control, file transfers, a virtual whiteboard, and instant screenshots pair seamlessly with communication channels to streamline workflows and collaboration. Brosix is a secure, fully administrable, and flexible solution. Team Networks are encrypted end-to-end. Manage everything from user access to the platform to communication spaces, features, and user data access. Web access and applications for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux devices and operating systems enable instant communication from anywhere on any device. Multi-language support allows cross-cultural teams to convey their ideas to each other more efficiently, allowing them to work and collaborate on projects with ease.
TextMarks
textmarks.com
TextMarks is an SMS service that gives businesses the power to instantly reach their audience directly on their mobile phones. TextMarks’s text messaging platform makes it easy to send and schedule mass texts, distribute information and capture leads via SMS. Since 2006, TextMarks reliable and trusted SMS platform has enabled thousands of customers to grow their business, increase customer and employee engagement and deliver timely information to more than 10 million users in the U.S. SMS Products include: -SMS Marketing -Mass Text Messaging -Text-for-Info -SMS Lead Generation -SMS for Internal Communications
MessageDesk
messagedesk.com
MessageDesk is a smarter, simpler, business text messaging app. We help organizations of all sizes get the job done with an easy-to-use business text messaging app built for service, sales, and support. Add texting to any business phone number including VoIP and landlines. Use MessageDesk's shared team SMS inbox and mass text broadcasts to get the right message to the right people at the right time. Streamline your SMS communication and save time with scheduled text messages, keyword-based autoresponders, automation, and pre-saved text message templates.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence capabilities, providing executives, directors and managers with a comprehensive overview of all projects, their status, tasks, worker safety and more. For more information please visit: https://nrby.com or email [email protected] to learn more.
Thirdlane
thirdlane.com
Thirdlane Connect serves as a versatile customer communication and team collaboration application, offering your team a suite of features including chat, voice and video calls, conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing, and seamless integration with CRM and various other business applications. Facilitating multichannel customer communications and team collaboration, Thirdlane Connect is designed for both local and remote workers, supporting web browsers, iPhone, Android devices, as well as Windows, Linux, and Mac desktops. This powerful application is fully integrated with and powered by the Thirdlane Business Phone System or Thirdlane Multi Tenant PBX platforms. These platforms can be securely deployed in various settings, whether on premises or in private or public clouds, ensuring flexibility and security for your communication infrastructure.
Edworking
edworking.com
Edworking is a platform for your team and your work. A single solution for teams with everything they need to work remotely. All your tasks, files, images and conversations in a single place and just an unique subscription. Teams use Edworking to coordinate, communicate and manage work. Our clients have transitioned from using many platforms to collaborate with their team, such as Trello and Jira for task management, Slack and Zoom for communication, or Dropbox and Drive to transfer files, to simply Edworking. This means no more switching between apps! Join our community: https://t.me/edworkingapp
Samesurf
samesurf.com
Samesurf is a patented, real time collaboration platform that enables multiple people to interact with the same online experiences in real time from any device or browser without installs or coding. Widely considered as the inventor of modern co-browsing, Samesurf also enables participants to (1) Instantly upload & share documents and videos (2) Talk or video chat via VOIP and phone lines (3) Redact sensitive input fields or other screen elements (4) Share offline content (5) Garner in-depth analytics (6) Record sessions Samesurf supports a diverse set of use cases that include sales, support, training, telemedicine, and virtual meetings.
Appward
appward.com
Software companies don’t understand your business. From one group you get a rigid solution that requires expensive and time-consuming implementation. From the other you get a hodgepodge of disconnected applications. They feel your pain. Appward delivers a smart set of over 80 apps in a blazing-fast private workspace that helps you manage and improve every function in your organization, including ERP, CRM, project management, communications, employee management, operations, quality, manufacturing and supply chain.
CommBox
commbox.io
CommBox is an enterprise-grade AI omnichannel customer experience platform that enables brands to engage customers across all channels from a single interface, leveraging omnichannel communication, digital engagement, business automation, conversational AI, and generative AI chatbots. CommBox helps organizations automate their repetitive work, optimize customer journeys, boost customer service teams’ productivity, and stay ahead of evolving customer expectations in the digital-first landscape. CommBox empowers support and sales teams to better engage with customers on their preferred messaging communication channels, such as SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Business Messages, and more, with the only autonomous communications platform. CommBox's 350+ enterprise customers benefit from reduced operational costs in call centers, increased customer satisfaction, and higher agent productivity. Discover the CommBox experience: visit www.commbox.io
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway transforms online customer interactions with its live chat product for websites. Offering real-time communication, customizable widgets, and intelligent chatbots, it enhances user experience. Responsive across devices, Chatway empowers businesses to engage, resolve issues, and convert leads efficiently. Elevate your online presence and build lasting customer relationships with Chatway.
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc under a single app. So no more switching between different apps and get more done with Midlap.
Engynn
engynn-intranet.com
An intranet you'll LOVE. Looking for a simple and social company intranet software? Your intranet search ends here! Get started with a free trial in two minutes and see why companies across the globe trust Engynn intranet software.
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our core, we are driven by a vision to lead the technological evolution and provide our clients with the essential tools for future success. We believe in empowering businesses to achieve exponential growth through the power of software as a service (SaaS). Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that not only simplify business operations but also streamline processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness across the board.
TalkFreely
talkfreely.com
Talkfreely provides a real-time internal communication channel that connects every employee across all functions, locations, and time zones. It's simple to roll-out and will give your organisation the tools necessary to build and measure employee engagement.
Cynoia
cynoia.com
Teams are tired of keeping track of the flow of information. Cynoia integrates a painless process implementing synchronous communication.
Oneteam
oneteam.io
An intro to Oneteam: It might not surprise you that connecting with your deskless workforce is a major challenge. They are spread out over multiple locations, don’t sit behind a computer, don’t have a business email address, and often only work part-time, to name a few reasons. Old-school methods like intranets, email blasts, paper guides, and bulletin boards just don't cut it anymore. They create what we dub the
Matilda Workspace
matilda.io
The All-New All-In-One Workspace for Modern Teams Embracing the concept of a unified workspace, Matilda brings a powerful suite of best-in-class apps together in one place, allowing teams across the globe to connect, create, coordinate, and delight their customers effortlessly. With its mission to simplify technology, Matilda empowers organisations to do more with less, making it an essential tool for startups to Fortune 500 companies alike. Key Features: -Powerful Apps Included: Matilda comes packed with a suite of powerful applications including Docs, Projects, Tables, Chat, Customers, and Copilot, ensuring that teams have all the tools they need to succeed. - Create with Ease: With Docs, teams can co-edit in real time, making document creation and coordination seamless. This feature aims to replace Google Docs, Notion, and Coda, by providing a more integrated and efficient experience. - Streamlined Project Management: Matilda's Projects feature allows for effortless management and tracking of every aspect of your projects. With capabilities like auto-scheduling, it's designed to replace tools like Jira, Trello, and Asana. - Advanced Data Management: Although Tables are coming soon, they promise to redefine data handling by syncing data from hundreds of sources or creating new collections, aiming to replace tools like Airtable, Notion, and Segment. - Seamless Communication: Chat brings all team communication into one place, integrated across projects, tasks, and docs, providing an alternative to Slack and MS Teams. - Customer Relationship Management: The soon-to-be-released Customers feature will allow teams to effortlessly track leads and manage customer interactions in one streamlined interface, aiming to replace Salesforce and Hubspot. - AI-Powered Assistance: Copilot offers custom AI assistants to help automate and streamline workflows, aiming to replace AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard. Conclusion: Matilda Workspace stands out as an all-encompassing solution that not only promises to streamline and simplify the way teams work but also embraces the future with its AI-powered capabilities and commitment to sustainability. Whether you’re managing projects, coordinating with your team, handling customer relationships, or leveraging AI for automation, Matilda Workspace provides an intuitive, powerful, and adaptable platform for every kind of team to thrive. Try Matilda today and experience the future of work, designed to help you deliver projects on time, every time.
Crypho
crypho.com
Crypho is a Software-as-a-Service solution for end-to-end-encrypted enterprise file-sharing and communication.
Eko
ekoapp.com
Eko is an all-in-one platform for businesses with remote workers. Ensure your workforce stays connected, engaged and productive while working from home. Work and collaborate effectively from anywhere with community features, communications tools, project management and knowledge-sharing hubs. With Eko you can strengthen communication and collaboration (1-1/group chats and calls, file sharing, project management, company-wide announcements), enable training and development (company knowledge management system), increase operational efficiency (digital workflows, task delegation) and modernize people management (employee database, HR forms and processes). Eko is multi-platform, customizable and integrations-friendly.
OurPeople
auth.ourpeople.com
Problem with team communications? Look no further, OurPeople will provide exactly what you are looking for! OurPeople is an innovative mobile-first technology that allows for small, medium, and enterprise businesses to communicate better with everyone. OurPeople's platform offers exclusive delivery methods that are targeted to the right audience, with Tags to ensure everyone who needs to receive the message, does. OurPeople provides many tools to improve communication, engagement, and training for frontline teams.
Unipile
unipile.com
Incorporate APIs for email and messaging to facilitate direct conversations through LinkedIn, Gmail, and WhatsApp within your application, enhancing user productivity and satisfaction.
Tipi
tipihub.com
Respond on your own time, from anywhere, in full thoughts, keeping full history of decisions.
TIMU
timu.com
Chats, meetings, tasks & file storage all in one place. TIMU is the best way to collaborate and meet with your coworkers, vendors, and customers.
Journyz
journyz.com
Journyz is a SaaS Platform that helps CXO’s configure unique business solutions and engage all stakeholders around these solutions. Journyz helps leaders digitize business processes that are unique to each enterprise (or even teams within an enterprise) connecting users with valuable information to leaders who will be better equipped to make data-driven decisions. Leaders can customize the user experience to engage teams around the business processes with “playbooks” that consist of task management, data entry forms, chats, surveys, gamified challenges, internal social media and more. Journyz views and dashboards create visibility and data visualization for the entire organization.
Jumppl
jumppl.com
Powerful and centralised tools to keep your team focused and clients informed. Jumppl stops your teams data from spreading all over the place.
Nynja
nynja.io
Embedded meetings solutions on your website $9.99 per month, clients are FREE! A complete platform of meeting solution tools, with your brand on it! What you get... Audio & video conferencing - Screen sharing Large file transfers - Instant one to one and group chats Data storage drive - Automatic in line chat translation in over 101 languages. Watch how it works on your website NINJAworkspace.com https://youtu.be/pGznF2Ok954
Coast
coastapp.com
Coast is the all-in-one workspace for teams that want a better to manage team communications, tasks, checklists, scheduling, and workflows. From your phone to your desktop, Coast is easily accessible from anywhere at any time.Thousands of teams and businesses use Coast to replace emails, texting, spreadsheets, and paper checklists & schedules. By having all your employees working in one place, Coast improves your team's productivity and accountability, and saves hours of time every week.
BiPTT
biptt.com.br
BiPTT is a Push To Talk solution with an application for smartphones and an operational management software with user location, message recording and much more. It's a real-time communication in one powerful push-to-talk (PTT) app. BiPTT is ideal for companies with deskless workers who need real-time, efficient and secure communication.
Cleary
gocleary.com
Welcome your employees to the digital lobby for distributed teams. Cleary does the heavy lifting to help the world’s best companies deliver the most important components of the digital employee experience. - Curated Communications. Manage change, lead engagement, reduce employee overload, and build trust through tailored communications. - Connected Culture. Build a culture where everyone feels part of the company, by being more connected, less siloed, in the digital environment. - Cross-Team Efficiency. Provide a central virtual hub to quickly find and share the most important information so teams can collaborate with speed. - Holistically. Deliver a world-class digital employee experience for every moment that matters to distributed teams, from remote onboarding and beyond. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco, Cleary is inventing the future of work for some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley. We’re backed by Quiet, Crosslink Capital, and other powerhouse investors like Dick Costolo, Former CEO of Twitter, and George Hu, COO, of Twilio. For more information, visit www.gocleary.com.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to help Gaggle Managers create once and distribute forever with unique content to every employee advocate. With the increased social media activation, your employees build their personal brands while expanding the company’s brand awareness, press opportunities, lead generation, and marketing campaign performance. GaggleAMP Members benefit from gamification, leaderboards, and rewards for participation in their company’s employee advocacy efforts, making it quick and easy for members to see the benefits of participation. To see how impactful an employee advocacy program could be for your company, visit our ROI calculator (no email address required): https://www.gaggleamp.com/roi-calculator
Visibly
visibly.io
In a world that consumes products, services and jobs based on word of mouth, organisations need to deliver exceptional experiences to jobseekers, employees, customers, partners and alumni alike. Through one unified platform, Visibly connects the dots between engaged and informed employees, happy and evangelical customers. Visibly helps organisations to manage engagement, communications, experience and advocacy across all of their employee and customer groups.
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is the only internal communications platform powered by Smart Brevity® — a formula for better communications. Over 600 organizations use HQ to plan, write, send and measure more effective communications today.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Spaces harnesses the power of Cisco hardware and sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) making buildings safe, smart and sustainable with seamless people experiences.
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. But there’s much more to it under the hood: Present better by editing and creating. * Social Cards: Users on social media click on images in your post mostly. You lose click attribution and traffic by posting images and links separately on social media. Socxly allows you to post your images as clickable social cards with your own custom images. * Own the links by Branding them: Instead of posting links with generic domains, use your own brand, campaign and context with your own domains. Edit and change the back half of the links to make them relevant to the shares you do. * Magnetize your links to third-party sites using CTA Banners: Create, insert and serve CTA (call to action) banners on third-party content short links to drive brand visibility and redirect traffic back to your website or any landing page. * Share Files as links for your audience: Ppts, Excels, Pdfs and more. Now you can share them on Social Media using a short link across all channels from where your audience will be able to download them. * Organic Campaign: Create and publish Organic Campaign Posts for your communities of Brand Stakeholders and Influencers to Share and Amplify them to their social connections, from their email or internal campaign pages.
Spokn
getspokn.com
Spokn Stories is the easiest way to create employee videos. In minutes, you can create videos that level up your People and Comms programs, save you money by tapping your own internal voices, and build more human connection. Whether for internal comms, DEI, onboarding, talent brand, recruiting, or L&D, Spokn simplifies the process of creating authentic, branded videos. Companies like Udemy, Snyk and LifeLabs and more rely on Spokn to capture authentic employee stories.
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop turns your iOS, Android, or Windows device into a powerful sales, presentation, and training toolkit. Create stunning, interactive presentations that your colleagues can download, present, and share straight from their device. Keep your content up-to-date, on-brand, and ready for any remote sales presentations or screen-to-screen sharing that comes your way. - Import your existing sales and marketing assets and begin creating in minutes. Create engaging presentations with photos, PDF documents, links, videos, animations, and interactive forms or calculators. - Download presentations to view and present offline — never worry about unreliable WiFi again! - Send prospects content straight from your device — then track when they open it, what they look at, and for how long. Ace your follow-up call with tailored insights into what your customer is actually interested in! - Keep your sales team up-to-date with push notifications whenever you update a presentation. No more hunting for the latest version or confusing customers with outdated material. - Save on printing costs, reduce your carbon footprint, and plant native trees in New Zealand by switching to digital presentations. Learn more at showcaseworkshop.com or claim your free video demo at bit.ly/my-showcase-demo.
ChangeEngine
changeengine.com
Elevating People leaders to deliver the employee moments that matter most. The challenge people leaders face is that the employee experience design process resides across distributed teams, disparate HR systems, and in many cases, spreadsheets & powerpoints. Once people programs are launched, there’s an initial buzz, then they get swept underthe rug in sixty days and it’s onto the next burning need. Creating & executing best-in-class people programs to treat employees like internal customers is extremely manual and time-consuming—they include many moving parts such as goals, branding, content, communications, timeline, rewards, and ROI. In the hybrid workplace, there’s no effective way to manage this. We’re here to change that—our goal is to elevate the role of people leaders everywhere and help them to sustain their people program utilization over time. We’re empowering them to showcase the impact of the people org to their leadership team & board while helping them to get executive buy-in and unlock more budget internally to experiment & run innovative people programs.
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
The most easy-to-use team management app with simple scheduling, tasks and chats. Perfect for self-scheduling deskless workforce, volunteers or freelancers - on desktop and mobile! - Simple schedules - Task dispatch and tracking - Live chat - Internal wiki - Gamification Zelos is super simple for members to use, still powerful for administrators.
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..kind of like a smart friend for you and the rest of your company.
Zello
zello.com
Zello is the leading push-to-talk voice messaging app for teams and businesses worldwide, turning iOS, Android, and Windows devices into walkie-talkies that also record messages, track location, and send emergency alerts. Account administrators add, remove, and group together teams through a centralized, web-based management console. Channels are flexible to suit the needs of each customer, especially those in the hospitality, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and retail industries. Zello is ideal for businesses with deskless workers, field workers, remote workers, and lone workers. Use cases in this category include hotels with various staff members, construction crews on noisy job sites, and retail salespeople on the sales floor. Join the millions of Zello users who communicate in real-time over any wireless or data network to share updates, connect in emergencies, and solve problems. Zello serves thousands of businesses and has more than 130 million users worldwide. Current customers include Honda, Restoration Hardware, Starwood/Marriott Hotels, Uniqlo, Waste Management (WM), and YRC Freight. Zello is recognized as a reliable communication solution by reputable sources like the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch.
Legion
legion.co
Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Improved Planning: -Strategic Insights -Labor Budgeting -Demand Forecasting Optimizing Execution: -Labor Optimization -Automated Scheduling -Time and Attendance Employee Empowerment: -Frontline Communications -Legion InstantPay -Employee Performance and Rewards
WorkStep
workstep.com
For Employers: WorkStep’s software helps companies hire and retain their frontline workforce across the supply chain. For Job Seekers: The job network for people who make, deliver, load, repair and get things done. Get hired. Learn new skills. Build a career.
Joincube
joincube.com
Simple, intuitive collaboration A networked company gets results faster. Be stronger together with Joincube.
goHappy
gohappyhub.com
goHappy is revolutionizing how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing them with the most inclusive and simple to use app-free technology ever created. In a world where ongoing communication with frontline workers is essential, goHappy realized that app-based solutions, daily huddles, and messages on pin boards just don’t work. Key to goHappy’s success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. An automated feed from the employer's system of record means their active employees are always seconds away from receiving instant communication. They are able to reach all of their employees, or specific groups, with standard texts, or include video, images, links, surveys and more - all translatable to their language of choice. Founded by Shawn Boyer who also founded Snagajob - the nation’s largest marketplace for hourly work - and a team that brings over 100 years of combined frontline employee engagement experience, goHappy’s mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. With robust messaging and feedback gathering capabilities, goHappy is leading the advancement of frontline worker engagement and strives to be the best company in the world at helping employers maximize that engagement.
Social Seeder
socialseeder.com
Social Seeder is SaaS solution that helps HR Managers, Communications Managers and Chief Happiness Officers: - boost employee engagement through employee advocacy, - create authentic impact through digital word of mouth, - attract new talent and amplify their social selling efforts. Our high customer satisfaction rate is achieved in equal parts through an easy to use platform and the underlying methodology that avoids cheap gamification tactics and short-term results.
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help deliver content distribution at scale, expand their brand awareness, and drive business growth through the power of employee networks. No matter if you’re a small start-up or you’re a global workplace with thousands of employees, your needs are the same. You need to grow, and in order to grow: You need to hire. You need to market.You need to sell.
