Top Internal Communications Software - Saudi Arabia

Internal communications software, often referred to as business messaging software, offers instant messaging platforms for both direct and group communication within an organization. These tools are designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling swift interactions among team members. No longer do employees need to send lengthy emails just to get brief replies. Business messaging tools simplify coworker communication, making it as effortless as chatting with friends on social media or via text. Many of these platforms include features like emojis and GIFs to foster genuine and natural conversations in the workplace.
Zoom Web
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to one of its plans, with the highest allowing up to 1,000 people concurrently, with no time restriction.During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a major increase in the use of Zoom and similar products for remote work, distance education, and online social relations.
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft products. Microsoft Teams is a competitor to services such as Slack and is the evolution and upgrade path from Microsoft Skype for Business.Microsoft announced Teams at an event in New York, and launched the service worldwide on March 14, 2017. It was created during an internal hackathon at the company Headquarters, and is currently led by Brian MacDonald, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates chats, workflows, emails, documents, sheets, project management, and meetings in one place. Your team can plan, execute, and sync on work without disruption and focus on what matters to your business.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
Microsoft Kaizala
microsoft.com
Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile app and service designed for large group communications and work management. Kaizala makes it easy to connect and coordinate work with your entire value chain, including field employees, vendors, partners, and customers wherever they are. With Kaizala you efficiently assign and track tasks or collect data with individuals or large groups–even if they’re not within your organization.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life. Founded in 2017, Workvivo has seen momentous growth, which led to its acquisition by Zoom in 2023. Workvivo powers the employee experience at companies all over the world across all industries, including Amazon, Motherson, White Castle, Bupa and Ryanair.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on business growth while also freeing up employees to be more productive, professional, and satisfied. Save time and increase productivity with mobile-first custom checklists, forms, and reports; Schedule shifts and track work hours with GPS time clock; Simplify employee communication, enhance professional skills, manage daily tasks and so much more, all in one app. Ensure a secure and easy login for system admins with Active Directory Single Sign-On (SSO).
Zoho Cliq
zoho.com
Zoho Cliq is a business communication software that helps simplify and streamline your communication with organized conversations and information that's easy to find. Cliq is designed to enable a hybrid work style, where you can log in to work through any device from anywhere. This helps improve your team's overall productivity and, in turn, impacts the performance of your business positively.
Workplace Chat
workplace.com
Workplace Chat is a fun, intuitive and fast way to connect with anyone, anytime, anywhere. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Spaces harnesses the power of Cisco hardware and sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) making buildings safe, smart and sustainable with seamless people experiences.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, creating a single digital hub that bridges the gap between your desk and frontline workers. Employees can find all the company information they need, alongside their communication and collaboration tools, in a customizable widget-based dashboard that serves as a single source of truth. Our product works for teams of all sizes across various industries and has all the security features needed to deploy at an enterprise scale. MangoApps' interface is based on modern social media, with threads, comments, emoji reactions, and team and project groups. As such, our customers’ employees find it immediately intuitive and user-friendly. Furthermore, housing all these tools and integrations with most other enterprise and corporate tools saves time and frustration. White-labeled with your company’s branding, your team might not even realize that MangoApps is an external tool—it feels like a natural part of their day and workflow. Too many organizations today rely on outdated intranet and communication tools, losing time and information to the black hole that is the email inbox. MangoApps gives you the unique opportunity to connect all of your teams, from frontline workers to corporate offices, into one central hub that keeps them all in the loop and at the top of their game.
MessageDesk
messagedesk.com
MessageDesk is a smarter, simpler, business text messaging app. We help organizations of all sizes get the job done with an easy-to-use business text messaging app built for service, sales, and support. Add texting to any business phone number including VoIP and landlines. Use MessageDesk's shared team SMS inbox and mass text broadcasts to get the right message to the right people at the right time. Streamline your SMS communication and save time with scheduled text messages, keyword-based autoresponders, automation, and pre-saved text message templates.
ProofHub
proofhub.com
Founded in the year 2012, ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and team collaboration platform that is used by teams across the globe. ProofHub is a top-rated work management application that has been designed to help teams in everyday work and is used by over 85,000 teams globally, including Netflix, Google, NASA, Nike, and Trip Advisor. ProofHub is a surprisingly simple yet powerful project management software that provides a consolidated view of tasks and progress. This project management software allows teams to communicate on work from anywhere using any device. With a rich set of features put in one location, this online SaaS tool is designed to help businesses swiftly plan, coordinate, organise, and deliver projects of all sizes. ProofHub is a cost-effective solution utilized by teams and enterprises of all sizes in various sectors. ProofHub can help businesses structure their work process while saving time and resources, with features ranging from task management to time tracking, bespoke workflows to online proofing, and much more. ProofHub offers a plethora of collaboration features such as chat, discussions, announcements, third-party integrations, file transfer, and more. ProofHub has a clean, simple layout with a low learning curve that makes users feel right at home. Apart from English, ProofHub is available in German, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, Italian, Dutch, Chinese (Taiwan), Turkish, and Polish. ProofHub is a cost-effective solution that can be utilized by teams and enterprises in various sectors. ProofHub provides all the features you need to get your work done efficiently, from creating a project to assigning tasks, keeping track of progress, interacting with your team, and ultimately completing your projects on time.
Zello
zello.com
Zello is the leading push-to-talk voice messaging app for teams and businesses worldwide, turning iOS, Android, and Windows devices into walkie-talkies that also record messages, track location, and send emergency alerts. Account administrators add, remove, and group together teams through a centralized, web-based management console. Channels are flexible to suit the needs of each customer, especially those in the hospitality, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and retail industries. Zello is ideal for businesses with deskless workers, field workers, remote workers, and lone workers. Use cases in this category include hotels with various staff members, construction crews on noisy job sites, and retail salespeople on the sales floor. Join the millions of Zello users who communicate in real-time over any wireless or data network to share updates, connect in emergencies, and solve problems. Zello serves thousands of businesses and has more than 130 million users worldwide. Current customers include Honda, Restoration Hardware, Starwood/Marriott Hotels, Uniqlo, Waste Management (WM), and YRC Freight. Zello is recognized as a reliable communication solution by reputable sources like the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch.
Legion
legion.co
Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Improved Planning: -Strategic Insights -Labor Budgeting -Demand Forecasting Optimizing Execution: -Labor Optimization -Automated Scheduling -Time and Attendance Employee Empowerment: -Frontline Communications -Legion InstantPay -Employee Performance and Rewards
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email notifications - Offline access - Mobile-first design - Accessible on any device - In depth data and analytics - Gamification - Certification - Personalization - Scheduled session deployment - Integration with >200 platforms Gnowbe is designed based on cutting-edge research and the science of learning, making it incredibly easy to create highly engaging and impactful trainings that move away from passive content consumption into reflective application. With a seamless desktop/mobile experience and support for over 100 languages, Gnowbe empowers creators and supports learners anytime, anywhere. Creators most commonly create: - Onboarding experiences for remote teams - Safety, health and wellness equipping - Certification prep - New learning experiences (blended, online) - Digital workbooks - E-learning courses - Coaching and feedback programs - Sales and product playbooks - Team engagement, fun & games - Daily habit forming programs
Dex
getdex.com
Dex is a personal CRM that reminds you to keep in touch. Remember where you left off, set reminders to reach out, and build stronger relationships.
TextMarks
textmarks.com
TextMarks is an SMS service that gives businesses the power to instantly reach their audience directly on their mobile phones. TextMarks’s text messaging platform makes it easy to send and schedule mass texts, distribute information and capture leads via SMS. Since 2006, TextMarks reliable and trusted SMS platform has enabled thousands of customers to grow their business, increase customer and employee engagement and deliver timely information to more than 10 million users in the U.S. SMS Products include: -SMS Marketing -Mass Text Messaging -Text-for-Info -SMS Lead Generation -SMS for Internal Communications
Senter
senterhq.com
Senter is simple Review Management & SMS marketing software which connects to everyday applications. It's easy to set up, quick to integrate and simple to send powerful SMS marketing campaigns.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests. It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that businesses already have at their fingertips, Kimoby makes it easy to boost engagement and sales with instant marketing campaigns, automated reminders, multimedia files, and more.
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more. Moxo powers project workspaces across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Balfour Homes, AMCK Models, Hibernia College, BNP Paribas, and more. Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled service businesses operating across technology, marketing, financial services, and other industries run on Copilot. Copilot was founded in 2020, raised a $10M Series A in 2022, and is headquartered in New York City.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
Mattermost
mattermost.com
Mattermost is an open source platform for secure collaboration across the entire software development lifecycle. Hundreds of thousands of developers around the globe trust Mattermost to increase their productivity by bringing together team communication, task and project management, and workflow orchestration into a unified platform for agile software development. Founded in 2016, Mattermost’s open source platform powers over 800,000 workspaces worldwide with the support of over 4,000 contributors from across the developer community. The company serves over 800 customers, including European Parliament, NASA, Nasdaq, Samsung, SAP, United States Air Force and Wealthfront, and is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Redpoint, S28 Capital, YC Continuity. To learn more, visit www.mattermost.com.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first commercial application was Basecamp, followed by Backpack, Campfire, and Highrise. The open source web application framework Ruby on Rails was initially created for internal use at 37signals, before being publicly released in 2004.In February 2014, the company adopted a new strategy, focusing entirely on its flagship product, the software package also named Basecamp, and renaming the company from 37signals to Basecamp. Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson have published several books under the 37signals name.
Unipile
unipile.com
Incorporate APIs for email and messaging to facilitate direct conversations through LinkedIn, Gmail, and WhatsApp within your application, enhancing user productivity and satisfaction.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
Chanty
chanty.com
Chanty is a cloud-based collaboration platform that combines communication, project management, and automation to help teams work together more effectively. This tool allows you to: · Chat with your team members; · Communicate using group & 1 on 1 audio/video calls and share your screen; · Share instant messages, files or any other content you like; · Create, assign, set deadlines and discuss tasks directly in Chanty; · Integrate messaging with a variety of apps such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Trello, GitHub, Zapier, Jira, Asana and many others; · Track team workflow by using Kanban Board; · Watch YouTube videos, GIFs and social media content; · Have quick access to all your chats, tasks and files through Teambook. Chanty helps teams improve productivity and business communication. Unlimited message history, task management, file sharing and powerful notifications organize and save your day. Collaborate and communicate effectively in one place.
CallSwitch
callswitch.net
CallSwitch is a hosted telephony platform which provides advanced call function capabilities, allowing businesses an affordable and configurable solution. Our platform allows users remote access to their office seamlessly integrated under a single unified telephone system.
Workdeck
workdeck.com
An Artificial Intelligence driven platform for running the complete digitized workplace and proving onsite, remote and hybrid team with one intuitive touchpoint for being productive from anywhere. Integrated tools for: • Management of Projects / Services • Task execution • Resource Planning • Financials • Document Repositories • Communication (chat, instant messaging) • Calendars • Leave Management • Time recording • Purchases and Expense Management • Travel Management • Integrated with Google (G-Suite) and Microsoft Office 365 • Web and smartphone applications
TruHu
truhu.com
TruHu is an easy-to-use employee communication platform that will keep your workforce connected, engaged and informed – from the office to the field.
Deskree
deskree.com
Deskree is a cloud platform that simplifies and optimizes backend development and infrastructure management for businesses and developers.
Textellent
textellent.com
Textellents robust business texting services provide SMS, MMS capability for customer service, sales and marketing texting programs. Textellent's business texting solution and text message marketing provide make it easy to design, manage, measure and integrate SMS and MMS campaigns. Whether used for customer service, sales or marketing, Textellent supports your customer journey with an easy-to-use service that text-enables local business lines and serves businesses of any size. Robust scheduling and appointment reminders are also available, as are keywords and short-codes for easy opt-in programs with TCPA compliance by AI. In addition, Business Texting directly from any web application or web page is also supported via Textellent Messenger (a free Google Chrome extension).
BiPTT
biptt.com.br
BiPTT is a Push To Talk solution with an application for smartphones and an operational management software with user location, message recording and much more. It's a real-time communication in one powerful push-to-talk (PTT) app. BiPTT is ideal for companies with deskless workers who need real-time, efficient and secure communication.
Coast
coastapp.com
Coast is the all-in-one workspace for teams that want a better to manage team communications, tasks, checklists, scheduling, and workflows. From your phone to your desktop, Coast is easily accessible from anywhere at any time.Thousands of teams and businesses use Coast to replace emails, texting, spreadsheets, and paper checklists & schedules. By having all your employees working in one place, Coast improves your team's productivity and accountability, and saves hours of time every week.
Nynja
nynja.io
Embedded meetings solutions on your website $9.99 per month, clients are FREE! A complete platform of meeting solution tools, with your brand on it! What you get... Audio & video conferencing - Screen sharing Large file transfers - Instant one to one and group chats Data storage drive - Automatic in line chat translation in over 101 languages. Watch how it works on your website NINJAworkspace.com https://youtu.be/pGznF2Ok954
Jumppl
jumppl.com
Powerful and centralised tools to keep your team focused and clients informed. Jumppl stops your teams data from spreading all over the place.
Journyz
journyz.com
Journyz is a SaaS Platform that helps CXO’s configure unique business solutions and engage all stakeholders around these solutions. Journyz helps leaders digitize business processes that are unique to each enterprise (or even teams within an enterprise) connecting users with valuable information to leaders who will be better equipped to make data-driven decisions. Leaders can customize the user experience to engage teams around the business processes with “playbooks” that consist of task management, data entry forms, chats, surveys, gamified challenges, internal social media and more. Journyz views and dashboards create visibility and data visualization for the entire organization.
TIMU
timu.com
Chats, meetings, tasks & file storage all in one place. TIMU is the best way to collaborate and meet with your coworkers, vendors, and customers.
Tipi
tipihub.com
Respond on your own time, from anywhere, in full thoughts, keeping full history of decisions.
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our core, we are driven by a vision to lead the technological evolution and provide our clients with the essential tools for future success. We believe in empowering businesses to achieve exponential growth through the power of software as a service (SaaS). Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that not only simplify business operations but also streamline processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness across the board.
Edworking
edworking.com
Edworking is a platform for your team and your work. A single solution for teams with everything they need to work remotely. All your tasks, files, images and conversations in a single place and just an unique subscription. Teams use Edworking to coordinate, communicate and manage work. Our clients have transitioned from using many platforms to collaborate with their team, such as Trello and Jira for task management, Slack and Zoom for communication, or Dropbox and Drive to transfer files, to simply Edworking. This means no more switching between apps! Join our community: https://t.me/edworkingapp
Samesurf
samesurf.com
Samesurf is a patented, real time collaboration platform that enables multiple people to interact with the same online experiences in real time from any device or browser without installs or coding. Widely considered as the inventor of modern co-browsing, Samesurf also enables participants to (1) Instantly upload & share documents and videos (2) Talk or video chat via VOIP and phone lines (3) Redact sensitive input fields or other screen elements (4) Share offline content (5) Garner in-depth analytics (6) Record sessions Samesurf supports a diverse set of use cases that include sales, support, training, telemedicine, and virtual meetings.
Appward
appward.com
Software companies don’t understand your business. From one group you get a rigid solution that requires expensive and time-consuming implementation. From the other you get a hodgepodge of disconnected applications. They feel your pain. Appward delivers a smart set of over 80 apps in a blazing-fast private workspace that helps you manage and improve every function in your organization, including ERP, CRM, project management, communications, employee management, operations, quality, manufacturing and supply chain.
CommBox
commbox.io
CommBox is an enterprise-grade AI omnichannel customer experience platform that enables brands to engage customers across all channels from a single interface, leveraging omnichannel communication, digital engagement, business automation, conversational AI, and generative AI chatbots. CommBox helps organizations automate their repetitive work, optimize customer journeys, boost customer service teams’ productivity, and stay ahead of evolving customer expectations in the digital-first landscape. CommBox empowers support and sales teams to better engage with customers on their preferred messaging communication channels, such as SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Business Messages, and more, with the only autonomous communications platform. CommBox's 350+ enterprise customers benefit from reduced operational costs in call centers, increased customer satisfaction, and higher agent productivity. Discover the CommBox experience: visit www.commbox.io
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway transforms online customer interactions with its live chat product for websites. Offering real-time communication, customizable widgets, and intelligent chatbots, it enhances user experience. Responsive across devices, Chatway empowers businesses to engage, resolve issues, and convert leads efficiently. Elevate your online presence and build lasting customer relationships with Chatway.
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc under a single app. So no more switching between different apps and get more done with Midlap.
Engynn
engynn-intranet.com
An intranet you'll LOVE. Looking for a simple and social company intranet software? Your intranet search ends here! Get started with a free trial in two minutes and see why companies across the globe trust Engynn intranet software.
Matilda Workspace
matilda.io
The All-New All-In-One Workspace for Modern Teams Embracing the concept of a unified workspace, Matilda brings a powerful suite of best-in-class apps together in one place, allowing teams across the globe to connect, create, coordinate, and delight their customers effortlessly. With its mission to simplify technology, Matilda empowers organisations to do more with less, making it an essential tool for startups to Fortune 500 companies alike. Key Features: -Powerful Apps Included: Matilda comes packed with a suite of powerful applications including Docs, Projects, Tables, Chat, Customers, and Copilot, ensuring that teams have all the tools they need to succeed. - Create with Ease: With Docs, teams can co-edit in real time, making document creation and coordination seamless. This feature aims to replace Google Docs, Notion, and Coda, by providing a more integrated and efficient experience. - Streamlined Project Management: Matilda's Projects feature allows for effortless management and tracking of every aspect of your projects. With capabilities like auto-scheduling, it's designed to replace tools like Jira, Trello, and Asana. - Advanced Data Management: Although Tables are coming soon, they promise to redefine data handling by syncing data from hundreds of sources or creating new collections, aiming to replace tools like Airtable, Notion, and Segment. - Seamless Communication: Chat brings all team communication into one place, integrated across projects, tasks, and docs, providing an alternative to Slack and MS Teams. - Customer Relationship Management: The soon-to-be-released Customers feature will allow teams to effortlessly track leads and manage customer interactions in one streamlined interface, aiming to replace Salesforce and Hubspot. - AI-Powered Assistance: Copilot offers custom AI assistants to help automate and streamline workflows, aiming to replace AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard. Conclusion: Matilda Workspace stands out as an all-encompassing solution that not only promises to streamline and simplify the way teams work but also embraces the future with its AI-powered capabilities and commitment to sustainability. Whether you’re managing projects, coordinating with your team, handling customer relationships, or leveraging AI for automation, Matilda Workspace provides an intuitive, powerful, and adaptable platform for every kind of team to thrive. Try Matilda today and experience the future of work, designed to help you deliver projects on time, every time.
OurPeople
auth.ourpeople.com
Problem with team communications? Look no further, OurPeople will provide exactly what you are looking for! OurPeople is an innovative mobile-first technology that allows for small, medium, and enterprise businesses to communicate better with everyone. OurPeople's platform offers exclusive delivery methods that are targeted to the right audience, with Tags to ensure everyone who needs to receive the message, does. OurPeople provides many tools to improve communication, engagement, and training for frontline teams.
Eko
ekoapp.com
Eko is an all-in-one platform for businesses with remote workers. Ensure your workforce stays connected, engaged and productive while working from home. Work and collaborate effectively from anywhere with community features, communications tools, project management and knowledge-sharing hubs. With Eko you can strengthen communication and collaboration (1-1/group chats and calls, file sharing, project management, company-wide announcements), enable training and development (company knowledge management system), increase operational efficiency (digital workflows, task delegation) and modernize people management (employee database, HR forms and processes). Eko is multi-platform, customizable and integrations-friendly.
Crypho
crypho.com
Crypho is a Software-as-a-Service solution for end-to-end-encrypted enterprise file-sharing and communication.
