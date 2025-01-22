Top Internal Communications Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Internal communications software, often referred to as business messaging software, offers instant messaging platforms for both direct and group communication within an organization. These tools are designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling swift interactions among team members. No longer do employees need to send lengthy emails just to get brief replies. Business messaging tools simplify coworker communication, making it as effortless as chatting with friends on social media or via text. Many of these platforms include features like emojis and GIFs to foster genuine and natural conversations in the workplace.
Zoom Web
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to one of its plans, with the highest allowing up to 1,000 people concurrently, with no time restriction.During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a major increase in the use of Zoom and similar products for remote work, distance education, and online social relations.
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft products. Microsoft Teams is a competitor to services such as Slack and is the evolution and upgrade path from Microsoft Skype for Business.Microsoft announced Teams at an event in New York, and launched the service worldwide on March 14, 2017. It was created during an internal hackathon at the company Headquarters, and is currently led by Brian MacDonald, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) is an AI-powered, all-in-one client collaboration tool designed to help professional services streamline workflow and deliver outstanding customer experiences with client portals. This platform empowers professional services with hundreds of advanced yet intuitive features for real-time collaboration, project and information management, and even content creation. Offer services under your brand and deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences with white-labeled client portals that centralize communication, project progress tracking, and knowledge management. Use the innovative drag-and-drop document builder to craft interactive super-documents with any file formats and embeds from 2000+ supported integrations. Try Kanban boards, project tracking tools, real-time editing, and more features in FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) team workspaces for productive collaboration. Optimize daily operations with the advanced FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) AI assistant, automate tasks like content creation and translation, get insights to make data-driven decisions, and free time for scaling the business.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
Element
element.io
Element is a secure communications platform built on Matrix: a decentralised and end-to-end encrypted protocol. Bring your teams together, boost productivity and workplace satisfaction, while retaining complete ownership of your data. Element is a leader in the Forrester Wave: Secure Communications report. Easily collaborate with your partners, suppliers or clients with video calls and instant messaging: like email for the 21st century. You can even connect your Slack, MS Teams, WhatsApp accounts. On the other hand Element can be closed for high security environments using secure border and cross domain gateways, and even air-gapped deployments. Being built on Matrix, there is no single point of failure for the network thanks to the decentralised network architecture, making it perfect for mission-critical environments. Please contact us to explore how your business can benefit from Element.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
TruHu
truhu.com
TruHu is an easy-to-use employee communication platform that will keep your workforce connected, engaged and informed – from the office to the field.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Mattermost
mattermost.com
Mattermost is an open source platform for secure collaboration across the entire software development lifecycle. Hundreds of thousands of developers around the globe trust Mattermost to increase their productivity by bringing together team communication, task and project management, and workflow orchestration into a unified platform for agile software development. Founded in 2016, Mattermost’s open source platform powers over 800,000 workspaces worldwide with the support of over 4,000 contributors from across the developer community. The company serves over 800 customers, including European Parliament, NASA, Nasdaq, Samsung, SAP, United States Air Force and Wealthfront, and is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Redpoint, S28 Capital, YC Continuity. To learn more, visit www.mattermost.com.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
Threema Work
threema.ch
Threema Work is a secure and GDPR-compliant business messenger that facilitates mobile communication in companies and organizations. The messaging app is easy to use and doesn’t require a phone number or email address. With Threema Broadcast, companies can reach their entire staff, individual recipients, and external partners with a single click. Threema MDM allows administrators to preconfigure the app and make sure it’s used in line with corporate policies. Video: Secure Business Messaging with Threema Work: https://threema.ch/work/secure-instant-messaging
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..kind of like a smart friend for you and the rest of your company.
Chanty
chanty.com
Chanty is a cloud-based collaboration platform that combines communication, project management, and automation to help teams work together more effectively. This tool allows you to: · Chat with your team members; · Communicate using group & 1 on 1 audio/video calls and share your screen; · Share instant messages, files or any other content you like; · Create, assign, set deadlines and discuss tasks directly in Chanty; · Integrate messaging with a variety of apps such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Trello, GitHub, Zapier, Jira, Asana and many others; · Track team workflow by using Kanban Board; · Watch YouTube videos, GIFs and social media content; · Have quick access to all your chats, tasks and files through Teambook. Chanty helps teams improve productivity and business communication. Unlimited message history, task management, file sharing and powerful notifications organize and save your day. Collaborate and communicate effectively in one place.
Gitter
gitter.im
Gitter is an open-source instant messaging and chat room system for developers and users of GitLab and GitHub repositories. Gitter is provided as software-as-a-service, with a free option providing all basic features and the ability to create a single private chat room, and paid subscription options for individuals and organisations, which allows them to create arbitrary numbers of private chat rooms. Individual chat rooms can be created for individual git repositories on GitHub. Chatroom privacy follows the privacy settings of the associated GitHub repository: thus, a chatroom for a private (i.e. members-only) GitHub repository is also private to those with access to the repository. A graphical badge linking to the chat room can then be placed in the git repository's README file, bringing it to the attention of all users and developers of the project. Users can chat in the chat rooms, or access private chat rooms for repositories they have access to, by logging into Gitter via GitHub (which does not involve sharing the user's GitHub password with Gitter). Gitter is similar to Slack. Like Slack, it automatically logs all messages in the cloud.
Keeper
keepersecurity.com
Millions of people and thousands of businesses depend on Keeper's password security and management platform to manage, secure and enforce strong passwords across all employee logins, applications and sites. Employees can access Keeper natively on all mobile operating systems, desktops and browsers. With Keeper, your business can auto-generate high-strength passwords, protect sensitive files in an encrypted digital vault, securely share records with teams and seamlessly integrate with SSO, LDAP and 2FA. Start a 14-Day Free Trial now.
Zello
zello.com
Zello is the leading push-to-talk voice messaging app for teams and businesses worldwide, turning iOS, Android, and Windows devices into walkie-talkies that also record messages, track location, and send emergency alerts. Account administrators add, remove, and group together teams through a centralized, web-based management console. Channels are flexible to suit the needs of each customer, especially those in the hospitality, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and retail industries. Zello is ideal for businesses with deskless workers, field workers, remote workers, and lone workers. Use cases in this category include hotels with various staff members, construction crews on noisy job sites, and retail salespeople on the sales floor. Join the millions of Zello users who communicate in real-time over any wireless or data network to share updates, connect in emergencies, and solve problems. Zello serves thousands of businesses and has more than 130 million users worldwide. Current customers include Honda, Restoration Hardware, Starwood/Marriott Hotels, Uniqlo, Waste Management (WM), and YRC Freight. Zello is recognized as a reliable communication solution by reputable sources like the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch.
Wimi
wimi-teamwork.com
Wimi is the best all-in-one collaboration tool for businesses. This is not just words, Wimi includes into dedicated workspaces: social network, file sharing & drive, task management, calendar sharing, instant messaging and video conferencing. With this full set of features carefully crafted inside an intuitive and powerful solution, thousands of businesses ranging from small to Fortune 500 companies save time every day and allow their teams to be more productive.
Twist
twist.com
Teamwork tools like email and group-chat are disorganized, dysfunctional and distracting. Twist is a team communication app that fosters mindful communication and gives modern teams a central place to grow their knowledge base and have organized, on-topic conversations that are accessible to everyone. Twist gives teams the space to fully discuss complex ideas and projects from start to finish without making people feel like they're missing out if they don't respond immediately.
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Rocket.Chat - Secure collaboration for highly-regulated organizations Built for organizations that need more control over their communications, it enables collaboration between colleagues, partners, customers, communities, and even platforms without compromises on data ownership, customizations or integrations. Tens of millions of users in over 150 countries and organizations such as Deutsche Bahn, The US Navy, and Credit Suisse trust Rocket.Chat every day to keep their communications completely private and secure.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
ProofHub
proofhub.com
Founded in the year 2012, ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and team collaboration platform that is used by teams across the globe. ProofHub is a top-rated work management application that has been designed to help teams in everyday work and is used by over 85,000 teams globally, including Netflix, Google, NASA, Nike, and Trip Advisor. ProofHub is a surprisingly simple yet powerful project management software that provides a consolidated view of tasks and progress. This project management software allows teams to communicate on work from anywhere using any device. With a rich set of features put in one location, this online SaaS tool is designed to help businesses swiftly plan, coordinate, organise, and deliver projects of all sizes. ProofHub is a cost-effective solution utilized by teams and enterprises of all sizes in various sectors. ProofHub can help businesses structure their work process while saving time and resources, with features ranging from task management to time tracking, bespoke workflows to online proofing, and much more. ProofHub offers a plethora of collaboration features such as chat, discussions, announcements, third-party integrations, file transfer, and more. ProofHub has a clean, simple layout with a low learning curve that makes users feel right at home. Apart from English, ProofHub is available in German, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, Italian, Dutch, Chinese (Taiwan), Turkish, and Polish. ProofHub is a cost-effective solution that can be utilized by teams and enterprises in various sectors. ProofHub provides all the features you need to get your work done efficiently, from creating a project to assigning tasks, keeping track of progress, interacting with your team, and ultimately completing your projects on time.
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests, surveys, and more. Assembly provides an extensive catalog of rewards, such as gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations, fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued, appreciated, and connected. Powerful analytics enable managers to gain insights into company sentiment, ensuring an environment where employees feel heard and understood. Recognize Your Team in a Meaningful Way Align core values with recognition to encourage daily embrace by the team. Enhance recognition with a vast catalog of rewards including gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations. Automate Milestones and Anniversary Recognition Celebrate every teammate's birthday or anniversary with automated custom shoutouts. Seamless Integration with Microsoft Teams and Slack Engage seamlessly where you already work, with secure integration and real-time data updates. Input data once for immediate synchronization across platforms. Enhance Employee Engagement Utilize CEO and executive updates, various employee surveys, weekly check-ins, and satisfaction surveys to improve engagement. Streamline Internal Communications Leverage tools like AMA templates, news feeds, help templates, group feeds, icebreakers, idea management, internal wikis, and meeting tools to enhance communication workflows. Boost Team Productivity Use daily recaps, agendas, meeting notes, product feedback, wins lists, and a lightweight sales CRM to increase productivity. Simplify HR & Recruiting Implement surveys for employee benefits, exit interviews, eNPS scores, internal referrals, interview questions, and new hire feedback, alongside contractor time tracking and other HR templates.
Chatwork
chatwork.com
Chatwork is a group chat app for business. Secure messaging, video chat, task management and file sharing. Real-time communication and increase productivity for teams.
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, we will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. Hive is used by thousands of fast-moving teams to help with: - Project management - Integrating tools - Resourcing - Time-Tracking - Proofing and approvals - Note Taking - Task management - Reporting and analytics
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests. It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that businesses already have at their fingertips, Kimoby makes it easy to boost engagement and sales with instant marketing campaigns, automated reminders, multimedia files, and more.
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more. Moxo powers project workspaces across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Balfour Homes, AMCK Models, Hibernia College, BNP Paribas, and more. Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled service businesses operating across technology, marketing, financial services, and other industries run on Copilot. Copilot was founded in 2020, raised a $10M Series A in 2022, and is headquartered in New York City.
Text Request
textrequest.com
Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. Text Request is designed to scale with you, from one person handling a few conversations to thousands of employees sending millions of messages, to custom solutions built on our API. Learn more about how we help busy business leaders like you with conversational texting and customer engagement at textrequest.com.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on business growth while also freeing up employees to be more productive, professional, and satisfied. Save time and increase productivity with mobile-first custom checklists, forms, and reports; Schedule shifts and track work hours with GPS time clock; Simplify employee communication, enhance professional skills, manage daily tasks and so much more, all in one app. Ensure a secure and easy login for system admins with Active Directory Single Sign-On (SSO).
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, creating a single digital hub that bridges the gap between your desk and frontline workers. Employees can find all the company information they need, alongside their communication and collaboration tools, in a customizable widget-based dashboard that serves as a single source of truth. Our product works for teams of all sizes across various industries and has all the security features needed to deploy at an enterprise scale. MangoApps' interface is based on modern social media, with threads, comments, emoji reactions, and team and project groups. As such, our customers’ employees find it immediately intuitive and user-friendly. Furthermore, housing all these tools and integrations with most other enterprise and corporate tools saves time and frustration. White-labeled with your company’s branding, your team might not even realize that MangoApps is an external tool—it feels like a natural part of their day and workflow. Too many organizations today rely on outdated intranet and communication tools, losing time and information to the black hole that is the email inbox. MangoApps gives you the unique opportunity to connect all of your teams, from frontline workers to corporate offices, into one central hub that keeps them all in the loop and at the top of their game.
Podbean
podbean.com
Starting a podcast exactly the way you want. With Podbean, you get the whole package - reliable podcast hosting, unlimited storage and bandwidth, promotional tools, podcast advertising and premium content. Over 180 thousand people choose Podbean to create their stunning podcasts. Podbean is a podcast publishing and monetization service, providing free and premium hosting packages for individuals and businesses. Podbean offers a user-friendly interface that integrates publishing, management, syndication and analysis tools into an easy-to-use podcasting package. This web-based system allows users to publish, manage and promote podcasts in a point-and-click, blog-like environment, requiring minimal technical knowledge. Podbean’s share and embed tools make it easy for publishers to integrate podcasts into their own websites, blogs and social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube and WordPress. The Podbean app is one of the most popular podcast apps for iOS and Android, and can also be used to play podcasts via Amazon Alexa. It’s a great option for podcast audiences to enjoy their favorite podcasts anywhere, anytime. Podcasters can also record and publish right from the Podbean app.
Zoho Cliq
zoho.com
Zoho Cliq is a business communication software that helps simplify and streamline your communication with organized conversations and information that's easy to find. Cliq is designed to enable a hybrid work style, where you can log in to work through any device from anywhere. This helps improve your team's overall productivity and, in turn, impacts the performance of your business positively.
Workplace Chat
workplace.com
Workplace Chat is a fun, intuitive and fast way to connect with anyone, anytime, anywhere. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first commercial application was Basecamp, followed by Backpack, Campfire, and Highrise. The open source web application framework Ruby on Rails was initially created for internal use at 37signals, before being publicly released in 2004.In February 2014, the company adopted a new strategy, focusing entirely on its flagship product, the software package also named Basecamp, and renaming the company from 37signals to Basecamp. Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson have published several books under the 37signals name.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI-powered meeting summaries, available instantly when you hang up - AI-powered action items (suggested in real-time) - MeetingGPT, AI-powered Q&A for meetings - Catch Me Up meeting recaps - Host delightful video meetings in your browser - Record and transcribe in one click, even on a free plan - Collaborate on agendas and meeting notes in real-time (including action items) - Search through every word ever said, across all your meeting content - Zapier integration - Clip meeting moments and share for instant context - Make meetings more inclusive with talk-time tracking, emojis, hand-raises and more Try Vowel for free today!
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Trillian
trillian.im
Trillian is modern and secure instant messaging for people, business and healthcare For over 20 years, Trillian has been helping people stay connected. Today's Trillian brings secure (and HIPAA-compliant) messaging to healthcare professionals and businesses of all sizes. And true to our roots, if you're just looking for free instant messaging, we can help with that too!
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who have run an agency before, Teamwork.com has more than 20,000 customers around the world with a global team of over 350 employees.
Crugo
crugo.com
Crugo is a platform that communicate, share and organize anything securely through the use of groups, chat in real time, share files, monitor RSS feeds, create to-do lists and even organize calendars.
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. But there’s much more to it under the hood: Present better by editing and creating. * Social Cards: Users on social media click on images in your post mostly. You lose click attribution and traffic by posting images and links separately on social media. Socxly allows you to post your images as clickable social cards with your own custom images. * Own the links by Branding them: Instead of posting links with generic domains, use your own brand, campaign and context with your own domains. Edit and change the back half of the links to make them relevant to the shares you do. * Magnetize your links to third-party sites using CTA Banners: Create, insert and serve CTA (call to action) banners on third-party content short links to drive brand visibility and redirect traffic back to your website or any landing page. * Share Files as links for your audience: Ppts, Excels, Pdfs and more. Now you can share them on Social Media using a short link across all channels from where your audience will be able to download them. * Organic Campaign: Create and publish Organic Campaign Posts for your communities of Brand Stakeholders and Influencers to Share and Amplify them to their social connections, from their email or internal campaign pages.
Pumble
pumble.com
Pumble is a free team chat app that allows teams of all sizes to collaborate. Unlike other team chat apps, Pumble is available for an unlimited number of users for free. Pumble is an online web app that works in a browser, but you can all install it on your computer or mobile phone for convenience.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is the AI-powered intranet rated #1 for Google Workspace organizations. We create digital homes where organizations stay connected and drive efficiency by bringing order to information chaos, delivering structured knowledge management and coming together as one team. We create these digital homes unique to each customer and provide them with a space to overcome the challenges that face internal operations. We then layer this with our AI-capabilities that intuitively learn and grow with the company and each user, automate manual, time-consuming processes, and create organizational alignment through rapid and intelligent information discovery.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates chats, workflows, emails, documents, sheets, project management, and meetings in one place. Your team can plan, execute, and sync on work without disruption and focus on what matters to your business.
Leverice
leverice.com
Leverice is a productivity messaging platform that lets you and your team focus on what matters. Most business processes begin and end with some form of messaging. Drive your business with native apps built for the messaging-first Leverice platform. Our open app store ecosystem features rich native apps to automate and streamline your workflows, replacing heavyweight and costly external services. Pick from our app store, or code your own. Discover only-in-Leverice innovations such as Microtopics, Deep Nesting, Intelligent Routing, Granular Engagement and Selective Distraction. *Unique threading architecture and features that cut through chaos. Enjoy cutting-edge chatflow management and intelligent routing that ensure discussions stick to the specific channels and subchannels where they belong. *Need-to-know only. React when you have to, not every time someone pings the whole team about something off-topic. Take a break from being in
Jandi
jandi.com
JANDI is a group-oriented messaging platform for the workplace, helping teams stay connected and work better together. Teams can set up topic-based group chats, share and comment on files, convert messages into a to-do list, launch a poll or start a video conference. With over 2 million registered users worldwide, JANDI is the leading enterprise communication app, enabling teams to effectively communicate and collaborate together.
Fleep
fleep.io
Fleep messenger enables communication within and across organizations - be it your team chats, project communication or 1:1 conversations.
Matilda Workspace
matilda.io
The All-New All-In-One Workspace for Modern Teams Embracing the concept of a unified workspace, Matilda brings a powerful suite of best-in-class apps together in one place, allowing teams across the globe to connect, create, coordinate, and delight their customers effortlessly. With its mission to simplify technology, Matilda empowers organisations to do more with less, making it an essential tool for startups to Fortune 500 companies alike. Key Features: -Powerful Apps Included: Matilda comes packed with a suite of powerful applications including Docs, Projects, Tables, Chat, Customers, and Copilot, ensuring that teams have all the tools they need to succeed. - Create with Ease: With Docs, teams can co-edit in real time, making document creation and coordination seamless. This feature aims to replace Google Docs, Notion, and Coda, by providing a more integrated and efficient experience. - Streamlined Project Management: Matilda's Projects feature allows for effortless management and tracking of every aspect of your projects. With capabilities like auto-scheduling, it's designed to replace tools like Jira, Trello, and Asana. - Advanced Data Management: Although Tables are coming soon, they promise to redefine data handling by syncing data from hundreds of sources or creating new collections, aiming to replace tools like Airtable, Notion, and Segment. - Seamless Communication: Chat brings all team communication into one place, integrated across projects, tasks, and docs, providing an alternative to Slack and MS Teams. - Customer Relationship Management: The soon-to-be-released Customers feature will allow teams to effortlessly track leads and manage customer interactions in one streamlined interface, aiming to replace Salesforce and Hubspot. - AI-Powered Assistance: Copilot offers custom AI assistants to help automate and streamline workflows, aiming to replace AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard. Conclusion: Matilda Workspace stands out as an all-encompassing solution that not only promises to streamline and simplify the way teams work but also embraces the future with its AI-powered capabilities and commitment to sustainability. Whether you’re managing projects, coordinating with your team, handling customer relationships, or leveraging AI for automation, Matilda Workspace provides an intuitive, powerful, and adaptable platform for every kind of team to thrive. Try Matilda today and experience the future of work, designed to help you deliver projects on time, every time.
Hibox
hibox.co
Hibox is a task management tool that is reimagining the way teams work together. Hibox allows you to create projects, review task status, visualize and plan due dates with a calendar view, create subtasks and recurring tasks, receive task notifications and much more. Hibox integrates team messaging and videoconferencing in the same tool so you can collaborate with your coworkers in real time without having to pick up the phone or coordinate in person meetings. Hibox has a mobile app for Android and iOS so you can manage your tasks and projects from anywhere.
Deskree
deskree.com
Deskree is a cloud platform that simplifies and optimizes backend development and infrastructure management for businesses and developers.
Atolia
atolia.com
Kickstart successful teamwork quickly and easily from a single digital workplace. Communicate easily through video calls & instant messaging. Manage your projects and complete them faster. Share and sync your calendars with your colleagues. Share and co-edit your documents in real time. All of these in one single platform. Even if it’s super easy to use & implement (no download, no complicated setup), we have a lovely support team ready to help you. Cherry on top, Atolia is 10X cheaper than subscribing to Slack + Asana + Dropbox + Zoom (still great tools ;))
Legion
legion.co
Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Improved Planning: -Strategic Insights -Labor Budgeting -Demand Forecasting Optimizing Execution: -Labor Optimization -Automated Scheduling -Time and Attendance Employee Empowerment: -Frontline Communications -Legion InstantPay -Employee Performance and Rewards
Workdeck
workdeck.com
An Artificial Intelligence driven platform for running the complete digitized workplace and proving onsite, remote and hybrid team with one intuitive touchpoint for being productive from anywhere. Integrated tools for: • Management of Projects / Services • Task execution • Resource Planning • Financials • Document Repositories • Communication (chat, instant messaging) • Calendars • Leave Management • Time recording • Purchases and Expense Management • Travel Management • Integrated with Google (G-Suite) and Microsoft Office 365 • Web and smartphone applications
