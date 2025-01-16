App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Internal Communications Software - Portugal
Internal communications software, often referred to as business messaging software, offers instant messaging platforms for both direct and group communication within an organization. These tools are designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling swift interactions among team members. No longer do employees need to send lengthy emails just to get brief replies. Business messaging tools simplify coworker communication, making it as effortless as chatting with friends on social media or via text. Many of these platforms include features like emojis and GIFs to foster genuine and natural conversations in the workplace.
Submit New App
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft products. Microsoft Teams is a competitor to services such as Slack and is the evolution and upgrade path from Microsoft Skype for Business.Microsoft announced Teams at an event in New York, and launched the service worldwide on March 14, 2017. It was created during an internal hackathon at the company Headquarters, and is currently led by Brian MacDonald, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Zoho Cliq
zoho.com
Zoho Cliq is a business communication software that helps simplify and streamline your communication with organized conversations and information that's easy to find. Cliq is designed to enable a hybrid work style, where you can log in to work through any device from anywhere. This helps improve your team's overall productivity and, in turn, impacts the performance of your business positively.
Zoom Web
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to one of its plans, with the highest allowing up to 1,000 people concurrently, with no time restriction.During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a major increase in the use of Zoom and similar products for remote work, distance education, and online social relations.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Troop Messenger
troopmessenger.com
Troop Messenger is perfect and easy to use office messaging tool with seamless UI and UX. The features and their functionalities are well crafted across the application making the learning curve simple even for a novice user. It offers a wide range of features such as one-on-one messaging, group conversations, file previews, voice-video calls, screen share, Burnout, Forkout,etc., to deliver uninterrupted work-flows. It has been designed as a freemium pricing business model to suit the business enterprises of all forms and sizes ranging from small, medium, large and Government. The business users who register for free trial can experience the features of Enterprise edition for the first 30 days. Each corporate workplace needs excellent communication and collaboration tool to always stay connected with each other. Troop Messenger is one such business communication software which makes teams work better with its powerful feature-stack. It makes teams stay connected round the clock across the platforms of Windows, Linux, Mac OS, Android, and iOS. One of the best SaaS-based freemium business model application available in any of your web browsers. It provides the delivery options of Self-Hosting, Custom App and APIs to serve diverse industry needs. Where ever you are across the globe, just simply login to your web app, desktop app or mobile app with your credentials to collaborate with your co-workers and access work.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on business growth while also freeing up employees to be more productive, professional, and satisfied. Save time and increase productivity with mobile-first custom checklists, forms, and reports; Schedule shifts and track work hours with GPS time clock; Simplify employee communication, enhance professional skills, manage daily tasks and so much more, all in one app. Ensure a secure and easy login for system admins with Active Directory Single Sign-On (SSO).
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life. Founded in 2017, Workvivo has seen momentous growth, which led to its acquisition by Zoom in 2023. Workvivo powers the employee experience at companies all over the world across all industries, including Amazon, Motherson, White Castle, Bupa and Ryanair.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway transforms online customer interactions with its live chat product for websites. Offering real-time communication, customizable widgets, and intelligent chatbots, it enhances user experience. Responsive across devices, Chatway empowers businesses to engage, resolve issues, and convert leads efficiently. Elevate your online presence and build lasting customer relationships with Chatway.
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) is an AI-powered, all-in-one client collaboration tool designed to help professional services streamline workflow and deliver outstanding customer experiences with client portals. This platform empowers professional services with hundreds of advanced yet intuitive features for real-time collaboration, project and information management, and even content creation. Offer services under your brand and deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences with white-labeled client portals that centralize communication, project progress tracking, and knowledge management. Use the innovative drag-and-drop document builder to craft interactive super-documents with any file formats and embeds from 2000+ supported integrations. Try Kanban boards, project tracking tools, real-time editing, and more features in FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) team workspaces for productive collaboration. Optimize daily operations with the advanced FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) AI assistant, automate tasks like content creation and translation, get insights to make data-driven decisions, and free time for scaling the business.
IRCCloud
irccloud.com
IRCCloud is a modern IRC client that keeps you connected, with none of the baggage. Stay synced and notified wherever you are with our web and mobile apps.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled service businesses operating across technology, marketing, financial services, and other industries run on Copilot. Copilot was founded in 2020, raised a $10M Series A in 2022, and is headquartered in New York City.
Gmelius
gmelius.io
Gmelius makes great teamwork happen right from your Gmail inbox. Starting with powerful shared inboxes, shared Gmail labels, visual Kanban boards, and smart workflow automations right inside Gmail, Gmelius offers a unique collaboration platform that integrates with the rest of your daily apps. Connect your favorite tools together with our unique 2-way integrations (including Slack and Trello), public API, or through Zapier. • Simplify email management • Increase transparency and accountability • Automate and optimize the distribution of your workload • Streamline your workflows and automate any grunt work Gmelius offers the leading shared inbox solution in the market and here is why: 1. Gmelius seamlessly integrates with your existing tools. Gmelius lives right in your Gmail inbox, letting your teammates work in an ecosystem they are comfortable with. You save time and money on migration, administration, and training. 2. Gmelius scales with your needs. Our unique architecture supports on a daily basis small and large organizations. Our largest customers count 8,000+ active shared inboxes and 10s of thousands of users. 3. Gmelius enforces a strict Privacy by Design model. Our headquarters are in Switzerland, Europe, and privacy has always been proactively integrated into our platform. Unlike other services, Gmelius never stores the content of your emails.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Workplace Chat
workplace.com
Workplace Chat is a fun, intuitive and fast way to connect with anyone, anytime, anywhere. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI-powered meeting summaries, available instantly when you hang up - AI-powered action items (suggested in real-time) - MeetingGPT, AI-powered Q&A for meetings - Catch Me Up meeting recaps - Host delightful video meetings in your browser - Record and transcribe in one click, even on a free plan - Collaborate on agendas and meeting notes in real-time (including action items) - Search through every word ever said, across all your meeting content - Zapier integration - Clip meeting moments and share for instant context - Make meetings more inclusive with talk-time tracking, emojis, hand-raises and more Try Vowel for free today!
Microsoft Kaizala
microsoft.com
Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile app and service designed for large group communications and work management. Kaizala makes it easy to connect and coordinate work with your entire value chain, including field employees, vendors, partners, and customers wherever they are. With Kaizala you efficiently assign and track tasks or collect data with individuals or large groups–even if they’re not within your organization.
Nucleus
nucleusapp.io
Unite your workplace communication. A single platform for meetings, messaging, tasks, notes, and documents. Designed to improve focus and productivity.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a comprehensive customer engagement platform designed to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhancing the customer experience and team collaboration. With a focus on efficiency and automation, Trengo enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly from a single interface.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first commercial application was Basecamp, followed by Backpack, Campfire, and Highrise. The open source web application framework Ruby on Rails was initially created for internal use at 37signals, before being publicly released in 2004.In February 2014, the company adopted a new strategy, focusing entirely on its flagship product, the software package also named Basecamp, and renaming the company from 37signals to Basecamp. Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson have published several books under the 37signals name.
Dex
getdex.com
Dex is a personal CRM that reminds you to keep in touch. Remember where you left off, set reminders to reach out, and build stronger relationships.
TextMarks
textmarks.com
TextMarks is an SMS service that gives businesses the power to instantly reach their audience directly on their mobile phones. TextMarks’s text messaging platform makes it easy to send and schedule mass texts, distribute information and capture leads via SMS. Since 2006, TextMarks reliable and trusted SMS platform has enabled thousands of customers to grow their business, increase customer and employee engagement and deliver timely information to more than 10 million users in the U.S. SMS Products include: -SMS Marketing -Mass Text Messaging -Text-for-Info -SMS Lead Generation -SMS for Internal Communications
MessageDesk
messagedesk.com
MessageDesk is a smarter, simpler, business text messaging app. We help organizations of all sizes get the job done with an easy-to-use business text messaging app built for service, sales, and support. Add texting to any business phone number including VoIP and landlines. Use MessageDesk's shared team SMS inbox and mass text broadcasts to get the right message to the right people at the right time. Streamline your SMS communication and save time with scheduled text messages, keyword-based autoresponders, automation, and pre-saved text message templates.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence capabilities, providing executives, directors and managers with a comprehensive overview of all projects, their status, tasks, worker safety and more. For more information please visit: https://nrby.com or email [email protected] to learn more.
Thirdlane
thirdlane.com
Thirdlane Connect serves as a versatile customer communication and team collaboration application, offering your team a suite of features including chat, voice and video calls, conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing, and seamless integration with CRM and various other business applications. Facilitating multichannel customer communications and team collaboration, Thirdlane Connect is designed for both local and remote workers, supporting web browsers, iPhone, Android devices, as well as Windows, Linux, and Mac desktops. This powerful application is fully integrated with and powered by the Thirdlane Business Phone System or Thirdlane Multi Tenant PBX platforms. These platforms can be securely deployed in various settings, whether on premises or in private or public clouds, ensuring flexibility and security for your communication infrastructure.
Edworking
edworking.com
Edworking is a platform for your team and your work. A single solution for teams with everything they need to work remotely. All your tasks, files, images and conversations in a single place and just an unique subscription. Teams use Edworking to coordinate, communicate and manage work. Our clients have transitioned from using many platforms to collaborate with their team, such as Trello and Jira for task management, Slack and Zoom for communication, or Dropbox and Drive to transfer files, to simply Edworking. This means no more switching between apps! Join our community: https://t.me/edworkingapp
Samesurf
samesurf.com
Samesurf is a patented, real time collaboration platform that enables multiple people to interact with the same online experiences in real time from any device or browser without installs or coding. Widely considered as the inventor of modern co-browsing, Samesurf also enables participants to (1) Instantly upload & share documents and videos (2) Talk or video chat via VOIP and phone lines (3) Redact sensitive input fields or other screen elements (4) Share offline content (5) Garner in-depth analytics (6) Record sessions Samesurf supports a diverse set of use cases that include sales, support, training, telemedicine, and virtual meetings.
Appward
appward.com
Software companies don’t understand your business. From one group you get a rigid solution that requires expensive and time-consuming implementation. From the other you get a hodgepodge of disconnected applications. They feel your pain. Appward delivers a smart set of over 80 apps in a blazing-fast private workspace that helps you manage and improve every function in your organization, including ERP, CRM, project management, communications, employee management, operations, quality, manufacturing and supply chain.
CommBox
commbox.io
CommBox is an enterprise-grade AI omnichannel customer experience platform that enables brands to engage customers across all channels from a single interface, leveraging omnichannel communication, digital engagement, business automation, conversational AI, and generative AI chatbots. CommBox helps organizations automate their repetitive work, optimize customer journeys, boost customer service teams’ productivity, and stay ahead of evolving customer expectations in the digital-first landscape. CommBox empowers support and sales teams to better engage with customers on their preferred messaging communication channels, such as SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Business Messages, and more, with the only autonomous communications platform. CommBox's 350+ enterprise customers benefit from reduced operational costs in call centers, increased customer satisfaction, and higher agent productivity. Discover the CommBox experience: visit www.commbox.io
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc under a single app. So no more switching between different apps and get more done with Midlap.
Engynn
engynn-intranet.com
An intranet you'll LOVE. Looking for a simple and social company intranet software? Your intranet search ends here! Get started with a free trial in two minutes and see why companies across the globe trust Engynn intranet software.
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our core, we are driven by a vision to lead the technological evolution and provide our clients with the essential tools for future success. We believe in empowering businesses to achieve exponential growth through the power of software as a service (SaaS). Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that not only simplify business operations but also streamline processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness across the board.
TalkFreely
talkfreely.com
Talkfreely provides a real-time internal communication channel that connects every employee across all functions, locations, and time zones. It's simple to roll-out and will give your organisation the tools necessary to build and measure employee engagement.
Cynoia
cynoia.com
Teams are tired of keeping track of the flow of information. Cynoia integrates a painless process implementing synchronous communication.
Oneteam
oneteam.io
An intro to Oneteam: It might not surprise you that connecting with your deskless workforce is a major challenge. They are spread out over multiple locations, don’t sit behind a computer, don’t have a business email address, and often only work part-time, to name a few reasons. Old-school methods like intranets, email blasts, paper guides, and bulletin boards just don't cut it anymore. They create what we dub the
Matilda Workspace
matilda.io
The All-New All-In-One Workspace for Modern Teams Embracing the concept of a unified workspace, Matilda brings a powerful suite of best-in-class apps together in one place, allowing teams across the globe to connect, create, coordinate, and delight their customers effortlessly. With its mission to simplify technology, Matilda empowers organisations to do more with less, making it an essential tool for startups to Fortune 500 companies alike. Key Features: -Powerful Apps Included: Matilda comes packed with a suite of powerful applications including Docs, Projects, Tables, Chat, Customers, and Copilot, ensuring that teams have all the tools they need to succeed. - Create with Ease: With Docs, teams can co-edit in real time, making document creation and coordination seamless. This feature aims to replace Google Docs, Notion, and Coda, by providing a more integrated and efficient experience. - Streamlined Project Management: Matilda's Projects feature allows for effortless management and tracking of every aspect of your projects. With capabilities like auto-scheduling, it's designed to replace tools like Jira, Trello, and Asana. - Advanced Data Management: Although Tables are coming soon, they promise to redefine data handling by syncing data from hundreds of sources or creating new collections, aiming to replace tools like Airtable, Notion, and Segment. - Seamless Communication: Chat brings all team communication into one place, integrated across projects, tasks, and docs, providing an alternative to Slack and MS Teams. - Customer Relationship Management: The soon-to-be-released Customers feature will allow teams to effortlessly track leads and manage customer interactions in one streamlined interface, aiming to replace Salesforce and Hubspot. - AI-Powered Assistance: Copilot offers custom AI assistants to help automate and streamline workflows, aiming to replace AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard. Conclusion: Matilda Workspace stands out as an all-encompassing solution that not only promises to streamline and simplify the way teams work but also embraces the future with its AI-powered capabilities and commitment to sustainability. Whether you’re managing projects, coordinating with your team, handling customer relationships, or leveraging AI for automation, Matilda Workspace provides an intuitive, powerful, and adaptable platform for every kind of team to thrive. Try Matilda today and experience the future of work, designed to help you deliver projects on time, every time.
Crypho
crypho.com
Crypho is a Software-as-a-Service solution for end-to-end-encrypted enterprise file-sharing and communication.
Eko
ekoapp.com
Eko is an all-in-one platform for businesses with remote workers. Ensure your workforce stays connected, engaged and productive while working from home. Work and collaborate effectively from anywhere with community features, communications tools, project management and knowledge-sharing hubs. With Eko you can strengthen communication and collaboration (1-1/group chats and calls, file sharing, project management, company-wide announcements), enable training and development (company knowledge management system), increase operational efficiency (digital workflows, task delegation) and modernize people management (employee database, HR forms and processes). Eko is multi-platform, customizable and integrations-friendly.
OurPeople
auth.ourpeople.com
Problem with team communications? Look no further, OurPeople will provide exactly what you are looking for! OurPeople is an innovative mobile-first technology that allows for small, medium, and enterprise businesses to communicate better with everyone. OurPeople's platform offers exclusive delivery methods that are targeted to the right audience, with Tags to ensure everyone who needs to receive the message, does. OurPeople provides many tools to improve communication, engagement, and training for frontline teams.
Unipile
unipile.com
Incorporate APIs for email and messaging to facilitate direct conversations through LinkedIn, Gmail, and WhatsApp within your application, enhancing user productivity and satisfaction.
Tipi
tipihub.com
Respond on your own time, from anywhere, in full thoughts, keeping full history of decisions.
TIMU
timu.com
Chats, meetings, tasks & file storage all in one place. TIMU is the best way to collaborate and meet with your coworkers, vendors, and customers.
Journyz
journyz.com
Journyz is a SaaS Platform that helps CXO’s configure unique business solutions and engage all stakeholders around these solutions. Journyz helps leaders digitize business processes that are unique to each enterprise (or even teams within an enterprise) connecting users with valuable information to leaders who will be better equipped to make data-driven decisions. Leaders can customize the user experience to engage teams around the business processes with “playbooks” that consist of task management, data entry forms, chats, surveys, gamified challenges, internal social media and more. Journyz views and dashboards create visibility and data visualization for the entire organization.
Jumppl
jumppl.com
Powerful and centralised tools to keep your team focused and clients informed. Jumppl stops your teams data from spreading all over the place.
Nynja
nynja.io
Embedded meetings solutions on your website $9.99 per month, clients are FREE! A complete platform of meeting solution tools, with your brand on it! What you get... Audio & video conferencing - Screen sharing Large file transfers - Instant one to one and group chats Data storage drive - Automatic in line chat translation in over 101 languages. Watch how it works on your website NINJAworkspace.com https://youtu.be/pGznF2Ok954
Coast
coastapp.com
Coast is the all-in-one workspace for teams that want a better to manage team communications, tasks, checklists, scheduling, and workflows. From your phone to your desktop, Coast is easily accessible from anywhere at any time.Thousands of teams and businesses use Coast to replace emails, texting, spreadsheets, and paper checklists & schedules. By having all your employees working in one place, Coast improves your team's productivity and accountability, and saves hours of time every week.
BiPTT
biptt.com.br
BiPTT is a Push To Talk solution with an application for smartphones and an operational management software with user location, message recording and much more. It's a real-time communication in one powerful push-to-talk (PTT) app. BiPTT is ideal for companies with deskless workers who need real-time, efficient and secure communication.
Textellent
textellent.com
Textellents robust business texting services provide SMS, MMS capability for customer service, sales and marketing texting programs. Textellent's business texting solution and text message marketing provide make it easy to design, manage, measure and integrate SMS and MMS campaigns. Whether used for customer service, sales or marketing, Textellent supports your customer journey with an easy-to-use service that text-enables local business lines and serves businesses of any size. Robust scheduling and appointment reminders are also available, as are keywords and short-codes for easy opt-in programs with TCPA compliance by AI. In addition, Business Texting directly from any web application or web page is also supported via Textellent Messenger (a free Google Chrome extension).
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is the only internal communications platform powered by Smart Brevity® — a formula for better communications. Over 600 organizations use HQ to plan, write, send and measure more effective communications today.
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop turns your iOS, Android, or Windows device into a powerful sales, presentation, and training toolkit. Create stunning, interactive presentations that your colleagues can download, present, and share straight from their device. Keep your content up-to-date, on-brand, and ready for any remote sales presentations or screen-to-screen sharing that comes your way. - Import your existing sales and marketing assets and begin creating in minutes. Create engaging presentations with photos, PDF documents, links, videos, animations, and interactive forms or calculators. - Download presentations to view and present offline — never worry about unreliable WiFi again! - Send prospects content straight from your device — then track when they open it, what they look at, and for how long. Ace your follow-up call with tailored insights into what your customer is actually interested in! - Keep your sales team up-to-date with push notifications whenever you update a presentation. No more hunting for the latest version or confusing customers with outdated material. - Save on printing costs, reduce your carbon footprint, and plant native trees in New Zealand by switching to digital presentations. Learn more at showcaseworkshop.com or claim your free video demo at bit.ly/my-showcase-demo.
Spokn
getspokn.com
Spokn Stories is the easiest way to create employee videos. In minutes, you can create videos that level up your People and Comms programs, save you money by tapping your own internal voices, and build more human connection. Whether for internal comms, DEI, onboarding, talent brand, recruiting, or L&D, Spokn simplifies the process of creating authentic, branded videos. Companies like Udemy, Snyk and LifeLabs and more rely on Spokn to capture authentic employee stories.
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. But there’s much more to it under the hood: Present better by editing and creating. * Social Cards: Users on social media click on images in your post mostly. You lose click attribution and traffic by posting images and links separately on social media. Socxly allows you to post your images as clickable social cards with your own custom images. * Own the links by Branding them: Instead of posting links with generic domains, use your own brand, campaign and context with your own domains. Edit and change the back half of the links to make them relevant to the shares you do. * Magnetize your links to third-party sites using CTA Banners: Create, insert and serve CTA (call to action) banners on third-party content short links to drive brand visibility and redirect traffic back to your website or any landing page. * Share Files as links for your audience: Ppts, Excels, Pdfs and more. Now you can share them on Social Media using a short link across all channels from where your audience will be able to download them. * Organic Campaign: Create and publish Organic Campaign Posts for your communities of Brand Stakeholders and Influencers to Share and Amplify them to their social connections, from their email or internal campaign pages.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Spaces harnesses the power of Cisco hardware and sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) making buildings safe, smart and sustainable with seamless people experiences.