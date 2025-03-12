Top Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) Software

Find the right software and services.
Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) software examines an application's code from within while it's running to identify security vulnerabilities. This approach contrasts with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), which analyzes code without executing it, and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), which performs tests from outside the application using a black-box method. IAST offers a quicker testing process compared to SAST, making it appealing for teams focused on continuous delivery. However, IAST's speed comes with a trade-off: it provides less comprehensive scanning than SAST, as it only evaluates code at specific points defined by testers. IAST software alerts testers to vulnerabilities as they are found and provides remediation suggestions to facilitate issue resolution.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText is an app for managing enterprise information, handling content and unstructured data for large organizations and agencies.
Semgrep
semgrep.dev
Semgrep is a customizable security platform that scans code for vulnerabilities, integrates with development workflows, and provides actionable results for developers.
Akto
akto.io
Akto is an API security platform that helps organizations discover, test, and manage API security across their development and deployment pipelines.
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is a security platform that scans for vulnerabilities in code, providing real-time fixes and training to enhance security in development workflows.
Data Theorem
datatheorem.com
Data Theorem offers integrated solutions for closing, escrow accounting, imaging, transaction management, e-signing, and digital marketplaces in both on-premise and hosted formats.
