Top Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) Software - Serbia

Semgrep

semgrep.dev

Semgrep is a highly customizable application security platform built for security engineers and developers. Semgrep scans first and third-party code to find security issues unique to an organization, with an emphasis on surfacing actionable, low-noise, and developer friendly results at lightning speed. Semgrep's focus on confidence rating and reachability means that security teams can feel comfortable engaging developers directly in their workflows (e.g surfacing findings in PR comments), and Semgrep integrates seamlessly with CI and SCM tooling to automate these policies. With Semgrep, security teams can shift left and scale their programs with zero impact on developer velocity. With 3400+ out-of-the-box rules and the ability to easily create custom rules, Semgrep accelerates the time it takes to implement and scale a best-in-class AppSec program - all while adding value from Day 1.