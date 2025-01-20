App store for web apps
Top Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) Software - Romania
Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) software examines an application's code from within while it's running to identify security vulnerabilities. This approach contrasts with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), which analyzes code without executing it, and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), which performs tests from outside the application using a black-box method. IAST offers a quicker testing process compared to SAST, making it appealing for teams focused on continuous delivery. However, IAST's speed comes with a trade-off: it provides less comprehensive scanning than SAST, as it only evaluates code at specific points defined by testers. IAST software alerts testers to vulnerabilities as they are found and provides remediation suggestions to facilitate issue resolution.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. OpenText aims its products at addressing information management requirements, including management of large volumes of content, compliance with regulatory requirements, and mobile and online experience management.OpenText employs over 14,000 people worldwide and is a publicly traded company, listed on the NASDAQ (OTEX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (OTEX).
Semgrep
semgrep.dev
Semgrep is a highly customizable application security platform built for security engineers and developers. Semgrep scans first and third-party code to find security issues unique to an organization, with an emphasis on surfacing actionable, low-noise, and developer friendly results at lightning speed. Semgrep's focus on confidence rating and reachability means that security teams can feel comfortable engaging developers directly in their workflows (e.g surfacing findings in PR comments), and Semgrep integrates seamlessly with CI and SCM tooling to automate these policies. With Semgrep, security teams can shift left and scale their programs with zero impact on developer velocity. With 3400+ out-of-the-box rules and the ability to easily create custom rules, Semgrep accelerates the time it takes to implement and scale a best-in-class AppSec program - all while adding value from Day 1.
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is an end-to-end security platform that makes AppSec easier for both security and development teams. We scan, detect, and provide real-time guidance to fix vulnerabilities early. Trusted by hundreds of teams around the world to build safer apps, GuardRails integrates seamlessly into the developers’ workflow, quietly scans as they code, and shows how to fix security issues on the spot via Just-in-Time training. GuardRails commits to keeping the noise low and only reporting high-impact vulnerabilities that are relevant to your organization. GuardRails helps organizations shift security everywhere and build a strong DevSecOps pipeline, so they can go faster to market without risking security.
Akto
akto.io
Akto is a trusted platform for application security and product security teams to build an enterprise-grade API security program throughout their DevSecOps pipeline. Our industry-leading suite of — API discovery, API security posture management, sensitive data exposure, and API security testing solutions enables organizations to gain visibility in their API security posture. 1,000+ Application Security teams globally trust Akto for their API security needs. Akto use cases: 1. API Discovery 2. API Security Testing in CI/CD 3. API Security Posture Management 4. Authentication and Authorization Testing 5. Sensitive data Exposure 6. Shift left in DevSecOps
Data Theorem
datatheorem.com
