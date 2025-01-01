App store for web apps
Top Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) Software - Nauru
Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) software examines an application's code from within while it's running to identify security vulnerabilities. This approach contrasts with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), which analyzes code without executing it, and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), which performs tests from outside the application using a black-box method. IAST offers a quicker testing process compared to SAST, making it appealing for teams focused on continuous delivery. However, IAST's speed comes with a trade-off: it provides less comprehensive scanning than SAST, as it only evaluates code at specific points defined by testers. IAST software alerts testers to vulnerabilities as they are found and provides remediation suggestions to facilitate issue resolution.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Semgrep
semgrep.dev
Semgrep is a highly customizable application security platform built for security engineers and developers. Semgrep scans first and third-party code to find security issues unique to an organization, with an emphasis on surfacing actionable, low-noise, and developer friendly results at lightning spe...
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is an end-to-end security platform that makes AppSec easier for both security and development teams. We scan, detect, and provide real-time guidance to fix vulnerabilities early. Trusted by hundreds of teams around the world to build safer apps, GuardRails integrates seamlessly into the d...
Data Theorem
datatheorem.com
Akto
akto.io
Akto is a trusted platform for application security and product security teams to build an enterprise-grade API security program throughout their DevSecOps pipeline. Our industry-leading suite of — API discovery, API security posture management, sensitive data exposure, and API security testing solu...