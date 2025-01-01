Find the right software and services.
Intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), also known as virtual agents and digital employees, enable businesses to interact with their customers or clients in a conversational manner. These interactions simulate human-like conversations and are characterized by their natural flow. One of the primary distinctions between IVAs and conventional chatbot software lies in the sophistication of their conversational abilities. While chatbots typically operate based on pre-scripted responses and struggle to comprehend multiple intents within a single interaction, IVAs leverage advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities to interpret a wide range of intents from a single utterance. Moreover, IVAs can comprehend responses that they haven't been explicitly programmed for, thanks to their machine learning and deep learning algorithms. This enables them to continually enhance their understanding of diverse vocabularies, including colloquial language, and provide more accurate and contextually relevant responses over time. Additionally, IVAs can tailor responses based on user segmentation or other provided information, thereby delivering personalized assistance. IVAs are often specialized for specific job roles or use cases, such as marketing, customer service, and sales. They also possess the capability to integrate with existing business systems, such as CRM software, allowing them to utilize human-generated data as input to update these systems. To be classified as an Intelligent Virtual Assistant, a product must meet several criteria: * NLP or Speech Recognition: The ability to understand conversational requests through natural language processing or speech recognition technologies. * Conversational Flow Editing: Providing users with tools to edit conversational flows, allowing for customization and optimization of interactions. * Conversation Analysis: Offering tools such as dashboards or reports to analyze conversations, enabling businesses to gain insights into user interactions and improve performance. * Human Routing: The capability to route conversations to human agents when necessary, ensuring seamless escalation for complex inquiries or situations requiring human intervention. * Human-in-Loop Capabilities: Enabling human-in-loop capabilities to maintain accuracy and viability, allowing human oversight or intervention to correct errors or improve performance as needed. By meeting these criteria, IVAs empower businesses to deliver more personalized, efficient, and engaging customer experiences through conversational interfaces.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Relevance AI is a platform for businesses to create and manage AI agents that automate tasks across various functions like sales, marketing, and support.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a platform for building customizable chatbots using AI, facilitating integration with tools, analytics, and multi-channel deployment.
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik is a conversational AI platform that enhances customer interactions through personalized chat experiences across various channels.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai is a customer service automation platform that uses AI to enhance interactions and support for businesses across various channels.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics enables users to analyze data, visualize insights, and share findings, supporting informed decision-making across organizations.
Soul Machines
soulmachines.com
Soul Machines creates AI-driven digital humans for personalized interactions and support across various sectors, enhancing customer experiences.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Kindly is an AI-powered chatbot platform that automates customer support and sales, offering multilingual support and easy customization without coding.
Texthub
texthubai.com
Texthub is a user-friendly platform that helps users create and enhance code, images, and text using AI, offering features for rewriting, expanding, and adjusting content tone.
Cogram
cogram.com
Cogram is an AI tool that transcribes virtual meetings, generates notes, identifies action items, and integrates with CRMs to enhance productivity and task management.
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is a customer service platform that centralizes interactions across channels, enabling personalized support and improving customer satisfaction.
MarketingBlocks
marketingblocks.ai
MarketingBlocks is an AI-driven tool that quickly generates various marketing assets like landing pages, ads, and videos using keywords, streamlining marketing tasks.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird is a communication platform that enables real-time chat, voice, and video integration for mobile apps across various industries.
GPTConsole
gptconsole.ai
GPTConsole assists developers in creating web/mobile apps and web automation using prompts, featuring a local NPM package and a CLI with two AI agents.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX is a cloud-based contact center platform for managing customer interactions across various channels, enhancing service efficiency and engagement.
Ultimate
ultimate.ai
Ultimate is a customer support automation platform that uses AI to enhance communication and service efficiency across multiple channels in 109 languages.
Verint
verint.com
Verint provides a customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve customer interactions through analytics, feedback, and integration with other systems.
SAAS First
saasfirst.com
SAAS First is an AI chatbot platform that provides 24/7 customer support, responding to inquiries in real-time while integrating with existing help centers.
Brainwave
brainwave.so
Brainwave is an app that automates customer interactions, simplifies lead collection, and manages meeting scheduling for businesses using AI.
Kait
kait.ai
KAIT is an AI-powered conversational platform designed to enhance customer service, marketing, and sales in Kuwait and the GCC.
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a mobile messaging platform that enables businesses to communicate with customers via SMS and other channels, facilitating transactions and interactions.
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is a visual customer service app that combines live chat, chatbot, and product catalog to assist customers in real-time via social channels and e-shops.
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup is an AI-powered platform for creating and managing chatbots, automating customer engagement across multiple channels to enhance interactions and support.
Dixa
dixa.com
Dixa is a customer service platform that centralizes communication across channels, enabling personalized support and efficient team collaboration for improved customer experiences.
iAdvize
iadvize.com
iAdvize is a conversational platform for e-commerce, enabling brands to engage customers through messaging and real-time support across multiple channels.
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai provides a no-code conversational AI platform for businesses to create and manage virtual assistants and chatbots, enhancing customer engagement across multiple channels.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Marvin is a qualitative data analysis platform that centralizes customer knowledge and automates research tasks to enhance user insight sharing and product design.
Arcanum
arcanum.ai
Arcanum helps businesses automate repetitive tasks with AI assistants, enhancing productivity and decision-making through data analysis and workflow optimization.
ChatrHub
chatrhub.com
ChatrHub is an omnichannel chatbot and live-agent platform for businesses to manage customer interactions across multiple channels efficiently.
Zowie
getzowie.com
Zowie is an AI chatbot that automates customer service, improves response times, and integrates with various platforms to enhance online sales and support efficiency.
CBOT
cbot.ai
CBOT offers AI-powered chatbots for industries like finance and e-commerce, enhancing customer interactions and helping businesses boost loyalty and revenue.
Curious Thing
curiousthing.io
Curious Thing provides voice AI assistants for businesses to automate customer calls and engagement across various services and industries, enhancing efficiency and experience.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is a conversational AI platform that enables businesses to engage with customers across various channels, enhancing support and interaction efficiency.
Hoory Conversations
hoory.com
Hoory Conversations is an AI-powered customer support app that centralizes communications across various platforms for efficient customer service management.
Moveo.AI
moveo.ai
Moveo.AI is a conversational AI platform that improves customer interactions using generative AI and LLMs, serving over 2 million monthly users in 20 languages.
VOCALLS
vocalls.ai
VOCALLS automates customer interactions via voice, chat, and email, enhancing efficiency and allowing agents to focus on complex tasks.
Hyro
hyro.ai
Hyro is a conversational AI platform that automates and streamlines communications for enterprises, improving customer service and operational efficiency.
Teneo Developers
developers.teneo.ai
The Teneo Developers app provides a platform for developing, deploying, and managing conversational AI solutions, including chatbots and voice assistants.
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks is an AI platform that helps employees access information quickly, answer questions, and integrate workflows through apps like Slack.
Comm10
comm100.com
Comm10 is a communication platform that helps businesses manage customer interactions through live chat, messaging, and ticketing across multiple channels.
Alanna.ai
alanna.ai
Alanna.ai is an AI virtual assistant for title companies, providing 24/7 client support, order entry, closing cost estimates, information processing, and marketing services.
Mav
hiremav.com
Mav is an AI SMS assistant that helps sales reps automate communication with leads and customers, including scheduling, qualifying, and follow-ups.
Alltius
alltius.ai
Alltius is a GenAI platform that creates AI assistants for enterprises to improve sales and support efficiency, reducing costs and enhancing customer interactions.
Heyday AI
app.heyday.ai
Heyday AI is a live chat solution that enhances customer service through AI and human collaboration, automating queries and improving agent efficiency.
Mercury
mercury.ai
Mercury is an AI-based messaging platform that automates customer support via website chat, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, allowing efficient service management.
Upsy Shopping
upsyshopping.com
Upsy Shopping Helper is an AI tool for webshop owners that enhances product search, provides recommendations, manages FAQs, and gathers customer feedback.
Exceed.ai
exceed.ai
Exceed.ai is a Conversational AI platform that automates lead engagement and qualification through email, chat, and SMS, integrating with CRM and marketing systems.
Hubtype
hubtype.com
Hubtype is a Platform-as-a-Service that enables businesses to build and manage chatbots for streamlined customer communication and enhanced service.
Slang.ai
slang.ai
Slang.ai is an AI tool that functions as a virtual phone agent, handling calls and inquiries 24/7 while offering customization and reservation management options.
Posh AI
posh.ai
Posh AI is an app that uses conversational AI to improve customer interactions and automate workflows for financial institutions through messaging and voice channels.
Mehery
mehery.com
Mehery is a digital solutions app aimed at enhancing customer engagement across various digital assets for organizations.
Automatorr
automatorr.com
Automatorr offers recruitment for various roles, consulting services, managed software solutions, and access to a freelance marketplace of experts for project completion.
Atomicwork
atomicwork.com
Atomicwork is a service management software that automates IT and HR support, streamlining workflows to enhance employee productivity and operational efficiency across organizations.
Plum Voice
plumvoice.com
Plum Voice offers cloud-based AI solutions, including virtual voice agents and interactive voice response systems, to automate customer interactions and business tasks.
Flip CX
flipcx.com
Flip CX is a voice AI app that enhances customer service by optimizing phone interactions for businesses, improving communication and support efficiency.
Neocom.ai
neocom.ai
Neocom.ai offers an AI-powered Guided Selling solution that helps online shoppers find products, connects with customers via automated emails, and analyzes data for business insights.
DigitalGenius
digitalgenius.com
DigitalGenius is an AI-powered platform that automates customer service for e-commerce, handling inquiries via various channels and providing 60+ pre-built use cases.
Floatbot
floatbot.ai
Floatbot is a no-code AI platform for creating chatbots and voicebots, automating customer support, onboarding, and interactions across multiple channels.
Certainly
certainly.io
Certainly is an AI-driven platform that helps businesses create conversational chatbots for ecommerce, supporting over 14 languages and integrating with various business systems.
