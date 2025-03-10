Find the right software and services.
Intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), also known as virtual agents and digital employees, enable businesses to interact with their customers or clients in a conversational manner. These interactions simulate human-like conversations and are characterized by their natural flow. One of the primary distinctions between IVAs and conventional chatbot software lies in the sophistication of their conversational abilities. While chatbots typically operate based on pre-scripted responses and struggle to comprehend multiple intents within a single interaction, IVAs leverage advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities to interpret a wide range of intents from a single utterance. Moreover, IVAs can comprehend responses that they haven't been explicitly programmed for, thanks to their machine learning and deep learning algorithms. This enables them to continually enhance their understanding of diverse vocabularies, including colloquial language, and provide more accurate and contextually relevant responses over time. Additionally, IVAs can tailor responses based on user segmentation or other provided information, thereby delivering personalized assistance. IVAs are often specialized for specific job roles or use cases, such as marketing, customer service, and sales. They also possess the capability to integrate with existing business systems, such as CRM software, allowing them to utilize human-generated data as input to update these systems. To be classified as an Intelligent Virtual Assistant, a product must meet several criteria: * NLP or Speech Recognition: The ability to understand conversational requests through natural language processing or speech recognition technologies. * Conversational Flow Editing: Providing users with tools to edit conversational flows, allowing for customization and optimization of interactions. * Conversation Analysis: Offering tools such as dashboards or reports to analyze conversations, enabling businesses to gain insights into user interactions and improve performance. * Human Routing: The capability to route conversations to human agents when necessary, ensuring seamless escalation for complex inquiries or situations requiring human intervention. * Human-in-Loop Capabilities: Enabling human-in-loop capabilities to maintain accuracy and viability, allowing human oversight or intervention to correct errors or improve performance as needed. By meeting these criteria, IVAs empower businesses to deliver more personalized, efficient, and engaging customer experiences through conversational interfaces.
Zowie
getzowie.com
Zowie is an AI chatbot that automates customer service, improves response times, and integrates with various platforms to enhance online sales and support efficiency.
Cuber
cuber.ai
Cuber AI is a SaaS company dedicated to disrupting the hyperautomation market with BotzForce, its low-cost automation platform. We upend the old way of providing IT Help Desk, Sales Process Automation, and Customer Support with next-gen generative AI and automation solutions. Our BotzForce platform enables enterprises to manage time-consuming and repetitive tasks more efficiently and lower costs by automating infrastructure with modern solutions like conversational AI, cloud capabilities, and a simple no-code platform. Cuber AI is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices located in Hyderabad, India.
bluecap.ai
bluecap.ai
Get Things Done Faster, Smarter, and At Scale Imagine near real-time summaries, triggering contextual tasks and populating relevant information automated and integrated seamlessly into your workflows: Google Workspace, Microsoft 360, Salesforce, Zoho, and more.
Alltius
alltius.ai
Alltius is a GenAI platform which effortlessly powers enterprise applications, websites and contact centres. With Alltius, you can create skillful, secure and accurate AI assistants that can 2X sales & reduce support costs by 50% in weeks. Modern digital sales and support journeys are broken. Despite high investments to improve them, customers still wait a long time to resolve their queries by support agents whereas buyers face irrelevant pitches by sales agents. Alltius transforms sales, support and customer interactions with AI assistants that help sales agents sell more, support agents close tickets & customers find information they need. Alltius’ customers saw 2X increase in sales, 1.9X in self-serve ticket deflection and 5X in ticket resolution time within weeks of implementation. Alltius is powering largest organizations in insurance, financial services, SaaS, consulting and more. Alltius distinguishes itself from DIY projects, traditional chatbot and other AI tools with it’s comprehensive features & capabilities: * Versatility in terms of options to create AI assistants Knowledge Sources: Alltius integrates with a wide range of sources including APIs, URLs, documents, tickets, videos, structured databases, images, charts, and more. Skills: It is capable of performing diverse tasks such as answering queries, creating sales pitches, data comparison, writing to databases, ticket creation, labelling, and drafting emails. Channels: AI chatbots can be deployed in various channels including APIs, widgets, Slack, and others. * Time to Value : Alltius delivers ROI within weeks with ability to Create and coach AI assistants in minutes, test and go-live in a day Get customer insights, product improvement recommendations & more from day 1 Auto-update your FAQs And more. * Accuracy: Use Gen AI assistants that are hallucination free with our advanced segmentation and knowledge technologies. * Cost Efficiency: Deploy AI assistants at 1/10th cost of DIY projects with efficient caching, self hosted solutions and non-LLM workflows. * Scalability: Operate at enterprise scale volumes with comfortably managing over 100k queries daily. * Security: An extremely secure platform with SOC2 Type 2 and ISO certified solutions, with optional private cloud for ultimate data protection. Along with the platform, alltius’ expert team with AI experts from CMU, BCG, Google, Meta and more work alongside you to reach your Gen AI goals. Assist every lead or customer; instantly, easily with alltius.
VOCALLS
vocalls.ai
Automate any customer interaction. VOCALLS is an enterprise conversational AI platform that automates both online and offline customer interactions for elevated CX that saves money and increases revenue. Our AI solutions are designed to efficiently manage both inbound and outbound repetitive customer interactions so agents can focus on more complex tasks. AI can work around the clock to quickly process customer queries through voice, chat, and email. * Voicebot: Increase outbound and inbound calling. * Chatbot: Engage more customers. * Emailbot: Reallocate time spent reading and assigning emails. * LiveTranslate: Translate live so agents can help every customer. Our experts work closely with clients to design a solution that fits their needs and current tech stack, including IVR, CRMs, telephony, and CCaaS. We offer continuous support to ensure optimal performance.
ChatrHub
chatrhub.com
ChatrHub is an omnichannel chatbot and live-agent platform for businesses to manage customer interactions across multiple channels efficiently.
Heyday AI
app.heyday.ai
Heyday is a next-generation live chat solution that combines the power of artificial and human intelligence to deliver the ultimate customer experience by enabling highly personalized customer conversations. Our Conversational AI acts both as a first-line, self-serve customer concierge that helps customers help themselves, and as a nifty virtual assistant that helps boost customer service agents’ efficiency. Heyday’s intuitive agent hub is available on any device, so you can delight customers whether you’re at your desk or on the go. With Heyday you can: * Automate answers to first-line customer service queries, qualify customers and automatically triage more complex questions to escalate them to the right agent * Collaborate with a unified team inbox to deliver a superior customer experience * Create shopping carts on the fly directly inside the chat, thanks to powerful e-commerce integrations * Gather valuable customer insights to enrich your CRM * Create templates or leverage AI-recommended quick replies to boost your efficiency and save time * Retarget customers on a highly personalized level with order tracking notifications, product upsells, customer satisfaction surveys, etc. * Customize your agent notifications so you never miss a beat * And more! Heyday is ushering in a new era of live chat. Download today to give your customer service team AI superpowers.
babelforce
babelforce.com
babelforce is the composable voice platform uniting agents and automation. Our platform gives you the power to create the customer experiences you’ve always wanted, with tools anyone can use. If you can draw it on a whiteboard, you can build it with babelforce. * Automate 90% of routine tasks * Achieve €1 million in savings per 50 agent seats * Deploy VoiceBots in 70+ languages * Create self-service and workflow automations * Add enterprise-grade CCaaS to Zendesk and other solutions
Mercury
mercury.ai
Mercury is an easy-to-use, AI-based messaging and live-chat platform for customer experience automation. It enables businesses to provide impactful customer experiences with measurable outcomes on website chat, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Using conversational AI to take the burden of repetitive service requests off customer-facing teams, Mercury frees up live agents to focus on more complex use cases. Code-free integrations with CRM providers, e-commerce platforms, and conversation design tools allow for an easy connection with Mercury. It gives non-technical teams the ability to build sophisticated service automation with minimal setup overhead and quick time-to-market, and without per-seat charges for live-chat support agents.
Flip CX
flipcx.com
Flip CX is a software company that offers an Alexa-like voice AI experience for businesses to optimize their phone channel for better customer service. Flip CX is backed by Amazon Alexa, Ada, Simon, Attentive, Scop Venture Capital, Bullpen, and Forum Ventures.
GPTConsole
gptconsole.ai
GPTConsole assists developers in creating web/mobile apps and web automation using prompts, featuring a local NPM package and a CLI with two AI agents.
Kenyt
kenyt.ai
Kenyt.AI's product is a conversational customer engagement platform, helping businesses to deeply engage with their customers through a high quality human-like experience. Kenyt Chatbots and Voicebots support multiple languages and produce superior customer engagement because of its advanced AI engine with 95% accuracy, which is way higher than the industry average. The system consists of multiple reusable workflows, like choosing an item on an ecommerce portal, processing payments, booking appointment, etc. and at the same time creating a permanent back-channel for marketing through messaging apps. As computing moves from touch/typing to chat & voice over next few years, Kenyt.AI with its deep conversational and workflow intelligence is best positioned to provide a high quality conversational experience to businesses globally, capitalizing on the market opportunity of upwards of $5B/annum. Founding team comes from IIT Roorkee and IIT Mumbai each having 15 years of relevant industry experience.
AutomationEdge
automationedge.com
AutomationEdge is the preferred Hyperautomation, Robotic Process Automation and IT Automation solution provider. Its highly advanced Intelligent RPA brings together all the essential capabilities required for enterprise automation like Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Chatbot, ETL, ready API integrations and IT automation. AutomationEdge has already delivered its innovative solution to large multinationals globally like American Express, Capita, Coty, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Life, Smart Dubai Government, Mashreq Bank and Genpact to name a few. AutomationEdge helps organizations automate their mundane, repetitive rule-based tasks across verticals whether in the HR, IT, front office, middle office or back office. AutomationEdge is listed in the Salesforce AppExchange and BMC Marketplace.
Texthub
texthubai.com
Texthub is a user-friendly platform that helps users create and enhance code, images, and text using AI, offering features for rewriting, expanding, and adjusting content tone.
Upsy Shopping
upsyshopping.com
Upsy Shopping Helper is an AI tool for webshop owners looking to increase sales and keep customers happy. * Upsy's smart search feature is optimized for mobile users to help visitors find the right product quickly with images. * AI product recommendations feature encourages customers to buy more, increasing the value of each sale. * Daily deals and new arrivals promotions speed up inventory turnover and encourage customers to explore your store. * Smart FAQs free up your customer service team and reduce basket abandonment. * Upsy's survey feature collects valuable customer feedback to help you optimize your business
Supervity
supervity.ai
Supervity (formerly Techforce.ai) empowers business teams to achieve faster outcomes by enabling them to rapidly automate and share knowledge work with its AI Coach. Today, over 12000 business users – from established corporations to fast growing start-ups – are using Supervity's no-code AI-enabled platform that has transformed the workplace. The use cases vary across industries and business functions helping companies improve sales outcomes by up to 30% and increase operational productivity by up to 70%. The solutions offered by Supervity can cover business processes of software companies and their customers. The solution supports both UI and API based integrations for business teams to automate their manual work. The platform is built with team collaboration at it’s core for users to create and share no-code automations as reusable digital skills with colleagues and customers. Supervity also enables product-led companies to help their end users achieve faster outcomes with AI Coach. It is one of the very few companies which offers embedded RPA, Conversational AI and OCR AI capabilities “as-a-service” in white labelled model. Currently the company is working with large system integrators like KPMG, IBM and Accenture and building industry specific solutions in the Financial Services, Healthcare and Federal market segments.
Neocom.ai
neocom.ai
We are Neocom, a vibrant and young Saas company striving to provide amazing customer experience to every online shopper. We help businesses to help their customers. Armed with latest technology, we are an exceptional team with an extensive experience. Our AI-powered Guided Selling solution allows you to engage your visitors and let them discover their perfect product within your website. Furthermore you can connect with them via an automatic email function and analyze the first and zero party data you gathered within the Neocom platform. This leads to more engagement, higher conversion rates, higher AOVs and less returns. You can also optimize other departments like Marketing or Procurement, by using the insights generated through Neocom.
DigitalGenius
digitalgenius.com
DigitalGenius is the code-free customer experience platform for e-commerce and retail powered by artificial intelligence. Their AI solution continually learns and evolves from every interaction within their customer network, leveraging more than 50 pre-built use cases, customizable processes, and integrations to help make customers happy. They work with forward-thinking e-commerce and retail businesses around the world such as ON, Selfridges, G-Star, Volcom, Mytheresa, and many others to power better customer experiences online. With DigitalGenius, they will: * Deliver a frictionless buyer journey for e-commerce customers * Drive excellence and future growth with AI for e-commerce * Confidently manage unpredictable and seasonal spikes in volume * Proactively address and resolve issues before customers contact them * Meet consumer expectations online and offline * Implement and use e-commerce automation at scale * Empower agents to successfully serve customers at every touchpoint * Quickly achieve Zero Backlog with backlog automation They help businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences with: * A continuously evolving and improving e-commerce AI platform, built from learnings with forward-thinking e-commerce businesses around the world * 50+ pre-built use cases specifically for e-commerce to easily manage seasonal & unpredictable spikes * Proactive interactions providing up-to-date information on deliveries and returns * Best practices learned from a network of the most innovative e-commerce companies, enabling tailored responses and journeys * Customizable integrations and processes tailored to customers' requirements Easily Access DigitalGenius: * Cloud Technology (SaaS) * Always on: 24/7 365 * Multiple languages are available * Get set up in 1 week with no/low code integrations * Channels Agnostic: Self-Service, Email, Bots, Agents, Proactive, Pre-sales & Voice
Cognigy
cognigy.com
Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by harnessing the most cutting-edge AI technology on the market. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy.AI, empowers businesses to deliver exceptional service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. By perfectly combining Generative and Conversational AI to create AI Agents, Cognigy is shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Built on the foundation of the world’s leading Conversational AI platform, Cognigy.AI offers next-gen customer service with a suite of turnkey solutions including Voice AI Agents, Digital Chat AI Agents, and Agent Copilot. Coming equipped with dozens of pretrained skills, the platform works seamlessly with existing enterprise systems and learns from your agents, giving them superpowers. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's impressive worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.
Fundamento
fundamento.ai
Fundamento is an AI voice bot for enterprise contact centers. Purpose-built for enterprises, particularly in the financial services industry, Fundamento’s AI voice bot can handle complex customer conversations with its best-in-class entity extraction models. Fundamento is a Google-funded company and are working extensively with companies such as Hero FinCorp, IIFL, Paisabazaar on delivering breakthrough improvements in P&L efficiency through increased scale and dramatically reduced cost. Fundamento's clients benefit from: - Up to 60% cost reduction in just 12 months - Unprecedented improvement in sales funnel optimization - Remarkable decrease in AHT - Unwavering focus on CSAT and CX How? Fundamento's virtual agent is intuitive and easily overcomes common issues such as latency, Speech to Text (STT) errors and language complications which are typically seen among competitors. Its system can also adeptly handle unstructured, complex data by translating, transcribing, and understanding customer intent at every turn. Fundamento works with enterprises across multiple use cases from simple to complex across customer lifecycle: - Customer service - Lead qualification - Funnel management - Collections - Data Validation
Alanna.ai
alanna.ai
Alanna is an AI-powered virtual Closing Assistant for Title Companies! She is intelligent, resourceful, and always eager to help: * Client service: Answers general and file specific questions 24/7/365 for Resware, SoftPro, and RamQuest. * Order Entry: Opens new orders in Resware title software production system, 24/7. * Closing: Creates buyer closing cost estimates and seller net sheets 24/7 (ResWare Only). * Processing: Collects and processes seller/buyer information via Alanna Smart Forms. * Support: Proactively sends text messages and emails to all parties to the transaction. * Sales: Empowers mass text message marketing campaigns for post-closing marketing, client retention and new business. * Marketing: Acts as your brand ambassador, walking consumers through the title process.
Soul Machines
soulmachines.com
Soul Machines creates AI-driven digital humans for personalized interactions and support across various sectors, enhancing customer experiences.
Slang.ai
slang.ai
Slang.ai is an artificial intelligence tool that functions as a virtual phone agent. It offers round-the-clock call handling capabilities, ensuring that customers can connect at their convenience. It is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing users to tailor the system to address their specific needs effectively. One of Slang.ai's key value propositions is its ease of set up, making it possible to swiftly incorporate the tool into a business's existing communications infrastructure. The focus of this tool is on customer satisfaction, aiming to enhance customer experiences by reliably and promptly fulfilling their requests and inquires. Slang.ai is suited for businesses of all sizes aiming at optimizing their telecommunications effectiveness and efficiency.
SAAS First
saasfirst.com
SAAS First is an AI chatbot platform that provides 24/7 customer support, responding to inquiries in real-time while integrating with existing help centers.
Posh AI
posh.ai
Posh is a venture backed conversational AI company that spun out of MIT's AI lab in 2018. We are committed to democratizing access to banking and accelerating the responsible adoption of AI for financial institutions, transforming how they serve their communities and employees. We transform how financial services companies connect with their customers and automate contact center workflow. Our AI platform spans messaging and voice channels.
Mosaicx
mosaicx.com
Mosaicx is a cloud-based product that uses conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its IVA technology delivers fast, easy, personalized service through industry-leading voice recognition and digital messaging capabilities, creating positive interactions that drive improved customer and employee satisfaction. Mosaicx makes conversational AI surprisingly simple.
Mehery
mehery.com
Mehery is a young, one year old company, building solutions in the digital space. It’s been founded by a team of technocrats and technologists with cumulative experience of over a 100 years and with extensive experience in the digitization of enterprise systems, digital transformation journeys of large enterprises, and building to scale, social media management systems. Mehery has been born of an idea to democratize customer engagements – informative, acquisitive, proactive, and reactive across all digital assets of an organization. We believe that getting the digitalization correct and providing the ability to mine it on a no-code, digital marketing driven non-event, will be the key to enterprise successes moving forward. Our customers, are our partners, in mutual successes. Our journey, together, has just begun.
Mav
hiremav.com
Mav is the first AI-powered SMS assistant for growth-minded sales reps. Automate the back-and-forth with your leads and customers via text message. Whether it’s scheduling meetings, qualifying prospects, or following up with leads, Mav is on it. Hire Mav, scale your business.
Ultimate
ultimate.ai
Ultimate is a customer support automation platform that uses AI to enhance communication and service efficiency across multiple channels in 109 languages.
Brainwave
brainwave.so
Brainwave is an app that automates customer interactions, simplifies lead collection, and manages meeting scheduling for businesses using AI.
Automatorr
automatorr.com
Automatorr's services include: * Specialized talent recruitment for permanent, contract, or casual roles. * Advisory, consulting and implementation across all stages of solution design, implementation, and support. * We offer fully managed software solutions that solve industry specific problems. These solutions can be deployed in days, economically and guarantee return on investment. * Get access to over 1000+ experts through our freelance Online Talent Marketplace to fill gaps in your organization or complete projects within budget and on time.
Atomicwork
atomicwork.com
Atomicwork is the leading provider of modern service management software, empowering IT teams to automate employee support and service delivery through AI. Atomicwork brings your employees, IT systems, HR operations and business process automation together to drive a productivity impact across your organization. Atomicwork helps you improve employee productivity and enterprise efficiency by enabling you with a digital enterprise experience for all business processes with AI-first workflows automation.
Arcanum
arcanum.ai
Arcanum helps businesses automate repetitive tasks with AI assistants, enhancing productivity and decision-making through data analysis and workflow optimization.
Plum Voice
plumvoice.com
Plum Voice is a CPaaS technology company that provides automated AI technology solutions through programmable cloud platforms. Plum Voice allows customers to choose from a suite of intelligent virtual voice agents (IVAs) or custom solutions - interactive voice response (IVR), surveys, payment processing, etc. - to automate repetitive tasks, customer interactions and business processes for cost efficiencies and cost savings.
Moveo.AI
moveo.ai
Moveo.AI is what conversational AI was meant to be… Our enterprise-grade platform, driven by generative AI and proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs), revolutionizes customer experiences through self-improving conversational AI agents. Our mission is to demystify AI, making it accessible and simple to use, empowering enterprises to leverage their data, scale their operations and elevate customer experiences. Collaborating with enterprises globally, such as Viva, Kaizen Gaming, Edenred, and Allianz, Moveo.AI has established a solid presence in the USA, Greece, and Brazil. With a global reach spanning over 20 languages, our platform currently caters to a user base exceeding 2 million monthly active users.
Kait
kait.ai
KAIT is an AI-powered conversational platform designed to enhance customer service, marketing, and sales in Kuwait and the GCC.
iAdvize
iadvize.com
iAdvize is a conversational platform for e-commerce, enabling brands to engage customers through messaging and real-time support across multiple channels.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai is a customer service automation platform that uses AI to enhance interactions and support for businesses across various channels.
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks is an AI productivity platform that helps companies make their information accessible and actionable for every employee. Its Dash AI knowledge assistant instantly answers work-related questions, generates relevant content, finds documents, messages, tasks, and more. In addition to its web interface, Dash AI also has a robust Slack integration. It can be added to company Slack channels where it can auto-respond to frequently asked questions. Dashworks currently integrates with 20+ applications across a company's tech stack.
Exceed.ai
exceed.ai
Exceed.ai is a Conversational AI Platform that helps augment marketing and sales capabilities through conversation automation to capture, engage, converse, qualify, and schedule meetings with leads at scale, with a personalized, two-way conversation over Email, Website Chat, and SMS. Exceed.ai discovers more revenue opportunities with your existing pipeline, provides your prospects a better experience, and more time for sales and marketing teams to focus on doing the most impactful work such as building relationships with prospects, having meaningful conversations, and closing deals. Exceed integrates with your CRM and your marketing automation platform.
Certainly
certainly.io
Certainly is on a mission to help businesses build incredible user experiences for ecommerce, replacing clicks with conversations. The Certainly Conversational AI software connects seamlessly across the platforms you run your business on, and we have customers and partners in over 20 countries worldwide. With its no-code Chatbot Builder, the Certainly Conversational AI Platform offers a fun and easy building experience. The product offers high-quality user experiences across channels, seamless integrations with dozens of business systems, and a powerful, proprietary AI that detects any language and offers ready-to-use content in 14+ languages. Certainly is trusted by brands such as Carlsberg, Tiger of Sweden, Booking.com, Rockwool, Trustpilot, Siksilk, Deloitte, Zendesk, and AKQA.
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is a customer service platform that centralizes interactions across channels, enabling personalized support and improving customer satisfaction.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a platform for building customizable chatbots using AI, facilitating integration with tools, analytics, and multi-channel deployment.
MarketingBlocks
marketingblocks.ai
MarketingBlocks is an AI-driven tool that quickly generates various marketing assets like landing pages, ads, and videos using keywords, streamlining marketing tasks.
Cogram
cogram.com
Cogram is an AI tool that transcribes virtual meetings, generates notes, identifies action items, and integrates with CRMs to enhance productivity and task management.
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Relevance AI is a platform for businesses to create and manage AI agents that automate tasks across various functions like sales, marketing, and support.
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is a visual customer service app that combines live chat, chatbot, and product catalog to assist customers in real-time via social channels and e-shops.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX is a cloud-based contact center platform for managing customer interactions across various channels, enhancing service efficiency and engagement.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is a conversational AI platform that enables businesses to engage with customers across various channels, enhancing support and interaction efficiency.
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik is a conversational AI platform that enhances customer interactions through personalized chat experiences across various channels.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird is a communication platform that enables real-time chat, voice, and video integration for mobile apps across various industries.
Pypestream
pypestream.com
Pypestream is a self-service automation platform that transforms how businesses engage and empower their customers. Founded in 2015 with the belief that customers deserve better, our digital platform provides exceptional customer service on any channel, anytime. We cater to clients across multiple industries, primarily enterprises in the Fortune 500, who are dedicated to delivering positive customer experiences. Pypestream serves midsize to large companies in a variety of industries, such as insurance, healthcare, travel, telecommunications, streaming, financial services, and eCommerce, who are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
Dixa
dixa.com
Dixa is a customer service platform that centralizes communication across channels, enabling personalized support and efficient team collaboration for improved customer experiences.
Comm10
comm100.com
Comm10 is a communication platform that helps businesses manage customer interactions through live chat, messaging, and ticketing across multiple channels.
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai provides a no-code conversational AI platform for businesses to create and manage virtual assistants and chatbots, enhancing customer engagement across multiple channels.
Boost.ai
boost.ai
Committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences, Boost.ai stands at the forefront of enterprise-grade conversational AI. Driven to enable unparalleled interactions between people and organizations, Boost.ai harnesses cutting-edge technology to push the boundaries of AI responsibly. Its proprietary self-learning AI platform empowers businesses to automate interactions at scale, enhancing efficiency and driving positive outcomes. Trusted by enterprises across various industries, Boost.ai's virtual agents consistently maintain resolution rates above 90 percent, automating thousands of interactions daily. Founded in 2016, Boost.ai is backed by Nordic Capital and operates from its headquarters in Sandnes, Norway, with global offices in cities including Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and London.
Espressive
espressive.com
Espressive delivers enterprise-ready digital workplace assistance that reduces costs while boosting employee experience, productivity, and satisfaction from day one. Espressive Barista, our virtual support agent (VSA) for the enterprise, combines the perfect blend of digital experience, intelligence, and automation to deliver employee self-help that exceeds human capability to elevate the experience of getting help at work. Barista takes on the role of the service agent, bringing the best of human experience with the best of artificial intelligence. Leveraging a proprietary and domain-specific large language model (LLM), the Employee Language Cloud, as well as integration with generalized LLMs, Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 50% to 70%.
Hyro
hyro.ai
Hyro is connecting the world, thousands of AI-powered conversations at a time. As the #1 Adaptive Communications company, we’re turning complex data into simple dialogue with natural language automation and computational linguistics. Enterprises across the U.S., including Baptist Health, Mercy Health and Rent.com, trust Hyro to replace their rigid, intent-based chatbots and IVR systems with adaptive conversational experiences that are simple, fast and scalable. Our vision is to automate digital interactions in any conversational setting, 24/7, so that companies can communicate easily, convert more, and collect actionable customer insights along the way.
