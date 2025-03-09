Find the right software and services.
Intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), also known as virtual agents and digital employees, enable businesses to interact with their customers or clients in a conversational manner. These interactions simulate human-like conversations and are characterized by their natural flow. One of the primary distinctions between IVAs and conventional chatbot software lies in the sophistication of their conversational abilities. While chatbots typically operate based on pre-scripted responses and struggle to comprehend multiple intents within a single interaction, IVAs leverage advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities to interpret a wide range of intents from a single utterance. Moreover, IVAs can comprehend responses that they haven't been explicitly programmed for, thanks to their machine learning and deep learning algorithms. This enables them to continually enhance their understanding of diverse vocabularies, including colloquial language, and provide more accurate and contextually relevant responses over time. Additionally, IVAs can tailor responses based on user segmentation or other provided information, thereby delivering personalized assistance. IVAs are often specialized for specific job roles or use cases, such as marketing, customer service, and sales. They also possess the capability to integrate with existing business systems, such as CRM software, allowing them to utilize human-generated data as input to update these systems. To be classified as an Intelligent Virtual Assistant, a product must meet several criteria: * NLP or Speech Recognition: The ability to understand conversational requests through natural language processing or speech recognition technologies. * Conversational Flow Editing: Providing users with tools to edit conversational flows, allowing for customization and optimization of interactions. * Conversation Analysis: Offering tools such as dashboards or reports to analyze conversations, enabling businesses to gain insights into user interactions and improve performance. * Human Routing: The capability to route conversations to human agents when necessary, ensuring seamless escalation for complex inquiries or situations requiring human intervention. * Human-in-Loop Capabilities: Enabling human-in-loop capabilities to maintain accuracy and viability, allowing human oversight or intervention to correct errors or improve performance as needed. By meeting these criteria, IVAs empower businesses to deliver more personalized, efficient, and engaging customer experiences through conversational interfaces.
Soul Machines
soulmachines.com
Soul Machines is a leader in the humanization of AI, creating autonomously animated Digital People that empower organizations to reimagine customer experiences in today’s digital worlds and the metaverse. Soul Machines is the only company with a patented Digital Brain and Autonomous Animation technology delivering the full capabilities and goodness of human and machine collaboration in a responsive, relatable and unprecedented way.
Kenyt
kenyt.ai
Kenyt.AI's product is a conversational customer engagement platform, helping businesses to deeply engage with their customers through a high quality human-like experience. Kenyt Chatbots and Voicebots support multiple languages and produce superior customer engagement because of its advanced AI engine with 95% accuracy, which is way higher than the industry average. The system consists of multiple reusable workflows, like choosing an item on an ecommerce portal, processing payments, booking appointment, etc. and at the same time creating a permanent back-channel for marketing through messaging apps. As computing moves from touch/typing to chat & voice over next few years, Kenyt.AI with its deep conversational and workflow intelligence is best positioned to provide a high quality conversational experience to businesses globally, capitalizing on the market opportunity of upwards of $5B/annum. Founding team comes from IIT Roorkee and IIT Mumbai each having 15 years of relevant industry experience.
bluecap.ai
bluecap.ai
Get Things Done Faster, Smarter, and At Scale Imagine near real-time summaries, triggering contextual tasks and populating relevant information automated and integrated seamlessly into your workflows: Google Workspace, Microsoft 360, Salesforce, Zoho, and more.
Alltius
alltius.ai
Alltius is a GenAI platform which effortlessly powers enterprise applications, websites and contact centres. With Alltius, you can create skillful, secure and accurate AI assistants that can 2X sales & reduce support costs by 50% in weeks. Modern digital sales and support journeys are broken. Despite high investments to improve them, customers still wait a long time to resolve their queries by support agents whereas buyers face irrelevant pitches by sales agents. Alltius transforms sales, support and customer interactions with AI assistants that help sales agents sell more, support agents close tickets & customers find information they need. Alltius’ customers saw 2X increase in sales, 1.9X in self-serve ticket deflection and 5X in ticket resolution time within weeks of implementation. Alltius is powering largest organizations in insurance, financial services, SaaS, consulting and more. Alltius distinguishes itself from DIY projects, traditional chatbot and other AI tools with it’s comprehensive features & capabilities: * Versatility in terms of options to create AI assistants Knowledge Sources: Alltius integrates with a wide range of sources including APIs, URLs, documents, tickets, videos, structured databases, images, charts, and more. Skills: It is capable of performing diverse tasks such as answering queries, creating sales pitches, data comparison, writing to databases, ticket creation, labelling, and drafting emails. Channels: AI chatbots can be deployed in various channels including APIs, widgets, Slack, and others. * Time to Value : Alltius delivers ROI within weeks with ability to Create and coach AI assistants in minutes, test and go-live in a day Get customer insights, product improvement recommendations & more from day 1 Auto-update your FAQs And more. * Accuracy: Use Gen AI assistants that are hallucination free with our advanced segmentation and knowledge technologies. * Cost Efficiency: Deploy AI assistants at 1/10th cost of DIY projects with efficient caching, self hosted solutions and non-LLM workflows. * Scalability: Operate at enterprise scale volumes with comfortably managing over 100k queries daily. * Security: An extremely secure platform with SOC2 Type 2 and ISO certified solutions, with optional private cloud for ultimate data protection. Along with the platform, alltius’ expert team with AI experts from CMU, BCG, Google, Meta and more work alongside you to reach your Gen AI goals. Assist every lead or customer; instantly, easily with alltius.
VOCALLS
vocalls.ai
Automate any customer interaction. VOCALLS is an enterprise conversational AI platform that automates both online and offline customer interactions for elevated CX that saves money and increases revenue. Our AI solutions are designed to efficiently manage both inbound and outbound repetitive customer interactions so agents can focus on more complex tasks. AI can work around the clock to quickly process customer queries through voice, chat, and email. * Voicebot: Increase outbound and inbound calling. * Chatbot: Engage more customers. * Emailbot: Reallocate time spent reading and assigning emails. * LiveTranslate: Translate live so agents can help every customer. Our experts work closely with clients to design a solution that fits their needs and current tech stack, including IVR, CRMs, telephony, and CCaaS. We offer continuous support to ensure optimal performance.
ChatrHub
chatrhub.com
There’s a better way to service your customers. Simple yet powerful omnichannel solutions to engage customers quickly and cost-effectively. ChatrHub is an omnichannel A.I. chatbot and live-agent solution. Integrate your phones, text messages, website widget, social media, email, and team chat into one human and A.I. powered platform. With ChatrHub... * Automatically chat and text with customers. * Use pre-designed or custom conversation workflows. * Get started with an easy-to-install chat widget - and add it anywhere you want! * Transfer conversations from the AI chatbot to a live agent. * Measure conversion and resolution rates, and use data to make improvements. * Maintain a central repository of conversations for future reference.
Heyday AI
app.heyday.ai
Heyday is a next-generation live chat solution that combines the power of artificial and human intelligence to deliver the ultimate customer experience by enabling highly personalized customer conversations. Our Conversational AI acts both as a first-line, self-serve customer concierge that helps customers help themselves, and as a nifty virtual assistant that helps boost customer service agents’ efficiency. Heyday’s intuitive agent hub is available on any device, so you can delight customers whether you’re at your desk or on the go. With Heyday you can: * Automate answers to first-line customer service queries, qualify customers and automatically triage more complex questions to escalate them to the right agent * Collaborate with a unified team inbox to deliver a superior customer experience * Create shopping carts on the fly directly inside the chat, thanks to powerful e-commerce integrations * Gather valuable customer insights to enrich your CRM * Create templates or leverage AI-recommended quick replies to boost your efficiency and save time * Retarget customers on a highly personalized level with order tracking notifications, product upsells, customer satisfaction surveys, etc. * Customize your agent notifications so you never miss a beat * And more! Heyday is ushering in a new era of live chat. Download today to give your customer service team AI superpowers.
babelforce
babelforce.com
babelforce is the composable voice platform uniting agents and automation. Our platform gives you the power to create the customer experiences you’ve always wanted, with tools anyone can use. If you can draw it on a whiteboard, you can build it with babelforce. * Automate 90% of routine tasks * Achieve €1 million in savings per 50 agent seats * Deploy VoiceBots in 70+ languages * Create self-service and workflow automations * Add enterprise-grade CCaaS to Zendesk and other solutions
Mercury
mercury.ai
Mercury is an easy-to-use, AI-based messaging and live-chat platform for customer experience automation. It enables businesses to provide impactful customer experiences with measurable outcomes on website chat, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Using conversational AI to take the burden of repetitive service requests off customer-facing teams, Mercury frees up live agents to focus on more complex use cases. Code-free integrations with CRM providers, e-commerce platforms, and conversation design tools allow for an easy connection with Mercury. It gives non-technical teams the ability to build sophisticated service automation with minimal setup overhead and quick time-to-market, and without per-seat charges for live-chat support agents.
Flip CX
flipcx.com
Flip CX is a software company that offers an Alexa-like voice AI experience for businesses to optimize their phone channel for better customer service. Flip CX is backed by Amazon Alexa, Ada, Simon, Attentive, Scop Venture Capital, Bullpen, and Forum Ventures.
Zowie
getzowie.com
Zowie enables companies that sell online to deflect tickets using powerful automation technology, care for customers with omnichannel inbox and sell more using enhanced customer context. Zowie can act as your standalone customer service system or enhance your current tools like Zendesk, Intercom, Gorgias, and many others with automation technology. * Free analysis of your automation potential | Know what you’re buying! * Free omnichannel inbox | Get savings on tech. * Tons of integration | Connect with Shopify, Magento, Klaviyo, Zapier and take your automation to the next level. Use Zowie and… 1. Deflect up to 60% of repetitive questions in 4 weeks and cut resolution times by 67%. 2. Care – enables agents to resolve complex cases and increase CSAT by 12%. 3. Sell – detect buying intent and convert up to 40% more clients.
GPTConsole
gptconsole.ai
GPTConsole helps developers generate web/mobile applications and perform web automation through prompts. It offers an NPM package that developers can install on their local machines. We are launching a CLI with infinite context and two autonomous AI agents.
AutomationEdge
automationedge.com
AutomationEdge is the preferred Hyperautomation, Robotic Process Automation and IT Automation solution provider. Its highly advanced Intelligent RPA brings together all the essential capabilities required for enterprise automation like Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Chatbot, ETL, ready API integrations and IT automation. AutomationEdge has already delivered its innovative solution to large multinationals globally like American Express, Capita, Coty, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Life, Smart Dubai Government, Mashreq Bank and Genpact to name a few. AutomationEdge helps organizations automate their mundane, repetitive rule-based tasks across verticals whether in the HR, IT, front office, middle office or back office. AutomationEdge is listed in the Salesforce AppExchange and BMC Marketplace.
Texthub
texthubai.com
Looking for a tool that can help you create amazing code, images, and text? Look no further than Texthub AI! Our user-friendly platform utilizes the power of artificial intelligence to bring your ideas to life. Try Texthub AI today and start creating!
Upsy Shopping
upsyshopping.com
Upsy Shopping Helper is an AI tool for webshop owners looking to increase sales and keep customers happy. * Upsy's smart search feature is optimized for mobile users to help visitors find the right product quickly with images. * AI product recommendations feature encourages customers to buy more, increasing the value of each sale. * Daily deals and new arrivals promotions speed up inventory turnover and encourage customers to explore your store. * Smart FAQs free up your customer service team and reduce basket abandonment. * Upsy's survey feature collects valuable customer feedback to help you optimize your business
Supervity
supervity.ai
Supervity (formerly Techforce.ai) empowers business teams to achieve faster outcomes by enabling them to rapidly automate and share knowledge work with its AI Coach. Today, over 12000 business users – from established corporations to fast growing start-ups – are using Supervity's no-code AI-enabled platform that has transformed the workplace. The use cases vary across industries and business functions helping companies improve sales outcomes by up to 30% and increase operational productivity by up to 70%. The solutions offered by Supervity can cover business processes of software companies and their customers. The solution supports both UI and API based integrations for business teams to automate their manual work. The platform is built with team collaboration at it’s core for users to create and share no-code automations as reusable digital skills with colleagues and customers. Supervity also enables product-led companies to help their end users achieve faster outcomes with AI Coach. It is one of the very few companies which offers embedded RPA, Conversational AI and OCR AI capabilities “as-a-service” in white labelled model. Currently the company is working with large system integrators like KPMG, IBM and Accenture and building industry specific solutions in the Financial Services, Healthcare and Federal market segments.
Neocom.ai
neocom.ai
We are Neocom, a vibrant and young Saas company striving to provide amazing customer experience to every online shopper. We help businesses to help their customers. Armed with latest technology, we are an exceptional team with an extensive experience. Our AI-powered Guided Selling solution allows you to engage your visitors and let them discover their perfect product within your website. Furthermore you can connect with them via an automatic email function and analyze the first and zero party data you gathered within the Neocom platform. This leads to more engagement, higher conversion rates, higher AOVs and less returns. You can also optimize other departments like Marketing or Procurement, by using the insights generated through Neocom.
DigitalGenius
digitalgenius.com
DigitalGenius is the code-free customer experience platform for e-commerce and retail powered by artificial intelligence. Their AI solution continually learns and evolves from every interaction within their customer network, leveraging more than 50 pre-built use cases, customizable processes, and integrations to help make customers happy. They work with forward-thinking e-commerce and retail businesses around the world such as ON, Selfridges, G-Star, Volcom, Mytheresa, and many others to power better customer experiences online. With DigitalGenius, they will: * Deliver a frictionless buyer journey for e-commerce customers * Drive excellence and future growth with AI for e-commerce * Confidently manage unpredictable and seasonal spikes in volume * Proactively address and resolve issues before customers contact them * Meet consumer expectations online and offline * Implement and use e-commerce automation at scale * Empower agents to successfully serve customers at every touchpoint * Quickly achieve Zero Backlog with backlog automation They help businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences with: * A continuously evolving and improving e-commerce AI platform, built from learnings with forward-thinking e-commerce businesses around the world * 50+ pre-built use cases specifically for e-commerce to easily manage seasonal & unpredictable spikes * Proactive interactions providing up-to-date information on deliveries and returns * Best practices learned from a network of the most innovative e-commerce companies, enabling tailored responses and journeys * Customizable integrations and processes tailored to customers' requirements Easily Access DigitalGenius: * Cloud Technology (SaaS) * Always on: 24/7 365 * Multiple languages are available * Get set up in 1 week with no/low code integrations * Channels Agnostic: Self-Service, Email, Bots, Agents, Proactive, Pre-sales & Voice
Cognigy
cognigy.com
Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by harnessing the most cutting-edge AI technology on the market. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy.AI, empowers businesses to deliver exceptional service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. By perfectly combining Generative and Conversational AI to create AI Agents, Cognigy is shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Built on the foundation of the world’s leading Conversational AI platform, Cognigy.AI offers next-gen customer service with a suite of turnkey solutions including Voice AI Agents, Digital Chat AI Agents, and Agent Copilot. Coming equipped with dozens of pretrained skills, the platform works seamlessly with existing enterprise systems and learns from your agents, giving them superpowers. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's impressive worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.
Brainwave
brainwave.so
Improve your business with AI. Automate customer interactions. Simplify lead collection and meeting schedule.
Alanna.ai
alanna.ai
Alanna is an AI-powered virtual Closing Assistant for Title Companies! She is intelligent, resourceful, and always eager to help: * Client service: Answers general and file specific questions 24/7/365 for Resware, SoftPro, and RamQuest. * Order Entry: Opens new orders in Resware title software production system, 24/7. * Closing: Creates buyer closing cost estimates and seller net sheets 24/7 (ResWare Only). * Processing: Collects and processes seller/buyer information via Alanna Smart Forms. * Support: Proactively sends text messages and emails to all parties to the transaction. * Sales: Empowers mass text message marketing campaigns for post-closing marketing, client retention and new business. * Marketing: Acts as your brand ambassador, walking consumers through the title process.
Slang.ai
slang.ai
Slang.ai is an artificial intelligence tool that functions as a virtual phone agent. It offers round-the-clock call handling capabilities, ensuring that customers can connect at their convenience. It is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing users to tailor the system to address their specific needs effectively. One of Slang.ai's key value propositions is its ease of set up, making it possible to swiftly incorporate the tool into a business's existing communications infrastructure. The focus of this tool is on customer satisfaction, aiming to enhance customer experiences by reliably and promptly fulfilling their requests and inquires. Slang.ai is suited for businesses of all sizes aiming at optimizing their telecommunications effectiveness and efficiency.
SAAS First
saasfirst.com
SAAS First is an AI-driven chatbot platform designed to revolutionize customer support and engagement. Our AI-driven chatbot, Milly, is powered by advanced natural language processing technology that allows it to understand and respond to customer inquiries in real-time, 24/7. With seamless integration into your existing help center and easy customization, SAAS First ensures a consistent brand experience while reducing response times and improving customer satisfaction.
Posh AI
posh.ai
Posh is a venture backed conversational AI company that spun out of MIT's AI lab in 2018. We are committed to democratizing access to banking and accelerating the responsible adoption of AI for financial institutions, transforming how they serve their communities and employees. We transform how financial services companies connect with their customers and automate contact center workflow. Our AI platform spans messaging and voice channels.
Mosaicx
mosaicx.com
Mosaicx is a cloud-based product that uses conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its IVA technology delivers fast, easy, personalized service through industry-leading voice recognition and digital messaging capabilities, creating positive interactions that drive improved customer and employee satisfaction. Mosaicx makes conversational AI surprisingly simple.
Mehery
mehery.com
Mehery is a young, one year old company, building solutions in the digital space. It’s been founded by a team of technocrats and technologists with cumulative experience of over a 100 years and with extensive experience in the digitization of enterprise systems, digital transformation journeys of large enterprises, and building to scale, social media management systems. Mehery has been born of an idea to democratize customer engagements – informative, acquisitive, proactive, and reactive across all digital assets of an organization. We believe that getting the digitalization correct and providing the ability to mine it on a no-code, digital marketing driven non-event, will be the key to enterprise successes moving forward. Our customers, are our partners, in mutual successes. Our journey, together, has just begun.
Mav
hiremav.com
Mav is the first AI-powered SMS assistant for growth-minded sales reps. Automate the back-and-forth with your leads and customers via text message. Whether it’s scheduling meetings, qualifying prospects, or following up with leads, Mav is on it. Hire Mav, scale your business.
Fundamento
fundamento.ai
Fundamento is an AI voice bot for enterprise contact centers. Purpose-built for enterprises, particularly in the financial services industry, Fundamento’s AI voice bot can handle complex customer conversations with its best-in-class entity extraction models. Fundamento is a Google-funded company and are working extensively with companies such as Hero FinCorp, IIFL, Paisabazaar on delivering breakthrough improvements in P&L efficiency through increased scale and dramatically reduced cost. Fundamento's clients benefit from: - Up to 60% cost reduction in just 12 months - Unprecedented improvement in sales funnel optimization - Remarkable decrease in AHT - Unwavering focus on CSAT and CX How? Fundamento's virtual agent is intuitive and easily overcomes common issues such as latency, Speech to Text (STT) errors and language complications which are typically seen among competitors. Its system can also adeptly handle unstructured, complex data by translating, transcribing, and understanding customer intent at every turn. Fundamento works with enterprises across multiple use cases from simple to complex across customer lifecycle: - Customer service - Lead qualification - Funnel management - Collections - Data Validation
Cuber
cuber.ai
Cuber AI is a SaaS company dedicated to disrupting the hyperautomation market with BotzForce, its low-cost automation platform. We upend the old way of providing IT Help Desk, Sales Process Automation, and Customer Support with next-gen generative AI and automation solutions. Our BotzForce platform enables enterprises to manage time-consuming and repetitive tasks more efficiently and lower costs by automating infrastructure with modern solutions like conversational AI, cloud capabilities, and a simple no-code platform. Cuber AI is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices located in Hyderabad, India.
Automatorr
automatorr.com
Automatorr's services include: * Specialized talent recruitment for permanent, contract, or casual roles. * Advisory, consulting and implementation across all stages of solution design, implementation, and support. * We offer fully managed software solutions that solve industry specific problems. These solutions can be deployed in days, economically and guarantee return on investment. * Get access to over 1000+ experts through our freelance Online Talent Marketplace to fill gaps in your organization or complete projects within budget and on time.
Atomicwork
atomicwork.com
Atomicwork is the leading provider of modern service management software, empowering IT teams to automate employee support and service delivery through AI. Atomicwork brings your employees, IT systems, HR operations and business process automation together to drive a productivity impact across your organization. Atomicwork helps you improve employee productivity and enterprise efficiency by enabling you with a digital enterprise experience for all business processes with AI-first workflows automation.
Arcanum
arcanum.ai
Arcanum is committed to helping companies 10X their capacity and get relief from repetitive tasks with the help of back-office AI assistants Arcos and Archie. With a focus on business value, they are passionate about making integrating AI technology into small and medium-sized businesses easy, secure and accessible. Founded in 2016, Arcanum is based in Wellington, New Zealand.
Plum Voice
plumvoice.com
Plum Voice is a CPaaS technology company that provides automated AI technology solutions through programmable cloud platforms. Plum Voice allows customers to choose from a suite of intelligent virtual voice agents (IVAs) or custom solutions - interactive voice response (IVR), surveys, payment processing, etc. - to automate repetitive tasks, customer interactions and business processes for cost efficiencies and cost savings.
Moveo.AI
moveo.ai
Moveo.AI is what conversational AI was meant to be… Our enterprise-grade platform, driven by generative AI and proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs), revolutionizes customer experiences through self-improving conversational AI agents. Our mission is to demystify AI, making it accessible and simple to use, empowering enterprises to leverage their data, scale their operations and elevate customer experiences. Collaborating with enterprises globally, such as Viva, Kaizen Gaming, Edenred, and Allianz, Moveo.AI has established a solid presence in the USA, Greece, and Brazil. With a global reach spanning over 20 languages, our platform currently caters to a user base exceeding 2 million monthly active users.
Kait
kait.ai
KAIT that stands for Kuwait Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology is the first AI-powered conversational platform in Kuwait and GCC. With its easy integration with social media channels, KAIT can take your business to the next level of customer service, marketing and sales.
iAdvize
iadvize.com
iAdvize is the leading conversational platform powered by Generative AI for E-Commerce. iAdvize, the leading conversational platform, enables more than 2,000 e-commerce brands to deploy an immersive customer experience at scale powered by Trusted Generative AI, fostering conversation via messaging throughout the customer journey. Providing a comprehensive solution for pre-sales and customer support, iAdvize has one mission—to connect brands and their customers through meaningful conversations. Major brands like Samsung, Nespresso, OtterBox, Hyundai, and Decathlon have deployed the platform to increase their online revenue, reduce their operational costs, and build customer loyalty and engagement. Established in 2010, iAdvize has 230 employees located across Boston, Paris, Düsseldorf, and Nantes (HQ).
Ultimate
ultimate.ai
Ultimate is the world’s leading customer support automation platform — helping businesses scale their customer service with conversational and generative AI. A consistent leader on review platform G2, our cutting-edge technology and customer-centric support enables conversational automated experiences across all text-based communication channels. Thanks to artificial intelligence built and researched in-house and an expert 150-employee-strong team, Ultimate counts players from DeepL to Deezer, and Zendesk to Zalando among its global customer base. Companies such as these can expect to reach automation rates of 60% across chat, email, messaging and more — in 109 languages, 24/7. Adding to our track record of measurable ROI and cost savings for businesses, our just-launched product addition, UltimateGPT, uses the same generative AI tech behind ChatGPT to deliver accurate support automation in mere minutes.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive toward the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs. Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves over 1000 enterprises, including Sony, Domino’s, Hyundai, Ferrellgas, Waste Connections, Randstad, Tiket.com, Lulu Group International, Arabic Radio Network, Papa Johns, Hyundai, Volkswagen, ITC Ltd, OYO, Skoda Auto, across 85+ countries. Our platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to deliver elevated experiences and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2016 with offices across six countries, Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks is an AI productivity platform that helps companies make their information accessible and actionable for every employee. Its Dash AI knowledge assistant instantly answers work-related questions, generates relevant content, finds documents, messages, tasks, and more. In addition to its web interface, Dash AI also has a robust Slack integration. It can be added to company Slack channels where it can auto-respond to frequently asked questions. Dashworks currently integrates with 20+ applications across a company's tech stack.
Exceed.ai
exceed.ai
Exceed.ai is a Conversational AI Platform that helps augment marketing and sales capabilities through conversation automation to capture, engage, converse, qualify, and schedule meetings with leads at scale, with a personalized, two-way conversation over Email, Website Chat, and SMS. Exceed.ai discovers more revenue opportunities with your existing pipeline, provides your prospects a better experience, and more time for sales and marketing teams to focus on doing the most impactful work such as building relationships with prospects, having meaningful conversations, and closing deals. Exceed integrates with your CRM and your marketing automation platform.
Certainly
certainly.io
Certainly is on a mission to help businesses build incredible user experiences for ecommerce, replacing clicks with conversations. The Certainly Conversational AI software connects seamlessly across the platforms you run your business on, and we have customers and partners in over 20 countries worldwide. With its no-code Chatbot Builder, the Certainly Conversational AI Platform offers a fun and easy building experience. The product offers high-quality user experiences across channels, seamless integrations with dozens of business systems, and a powerful, proprietary AI that detects any language and offers ready-to-use content in 14+ languages. Certainly is trusted by brands such as Carlsberg, Tiger of Sweden, Booking.com, Rockwool, Trustpilot, Siksilk, Deloitte, Zendesk, and AKQA.
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is the only customer service software built around people, not tickets. AI is revolutionizing how we work and communicate. Consumer expectations of how they're known and treated by brands has never been greater. At the same time brands are under pressure to do more with less and must balance the tension between saving money with AI and automation, while still delivering world-class experiences for consumers. The right experiences create connection, loyalty and customer lifetime value. Customer service software built on tickets fails to navigate this tension. And brands who rely on ticketing software are failing in this new economy. Bloated tech stacks. Duplicate tickets. Consumer repetition and frustration. Fumbling and flustered agents. Two bad service experiences will lose a customer for life. Gladly applies AI differently, to help commerce brands deliver radically personal, concierge-level customer service at scale. With Gladly, consumers help themselves when they want and customer service agents are made into superheroes, gaining efficiency and productivity. Every conversation in Gladly starts with a real-time understanding of the customer -- who they are, their preferences, their conversation and purchase history with the brand, every interaction in one place. And with every channel built-in natively - VOICE, email, SMS, chat, social messaging, self-service – brands have one, lifelong conversation stream with their customers. Gladly's customers are the world’s most loved brands -- Allbirds, Bombas, Crate & Barrel, Deckers, Eddie Bauer, FTD, Nordstrom, REI, Ulta Beauty, and Warby Parker. These brands and hundreds more leverage Gladly to build lifelong loyal customers through deep connections.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a platform for building customizable chatbots using AI, facilitating integration with tools, analytics, and multi-channel deployment.
MarketingBlocks
marketingblocks.ai
Meet your ‘human-like’ AI Marketing Assistant! ‘Human-like’ All-In-One AI Marketing Assistant that writes, creates & designs all your landing pages, promo videos, ads, marketing copy, graphics, email swipes, voiceovers, blog posts, articles, art & more in minutes. In ANY niche and ANY language from just a keyword. * Without any technical or designing skills * Without paying exorbitant fees for complicated tools * Without expensive + time wasting freelancers & agencies * Ready-For-Use In Your Business * Or to sell to your clients for BIG profits MarketingBlocks AI generates high-level human-like marketing assets (copy, design, video, graphics, etc) …so similar to the work of expert marketers that it is impossible to tell the difference. What would take you days or even weeks to do, is now possible in just a few minutes with MarketingBlocks AI. With this revolutionary software, you can just type in a keyword and let Artificial Intelligence create ALL the things you need for your business – not just for yourself, but for your clients as well – and charge them top dollar for your services.
Cogram
cogram.com
Cogram is a powerful AI-driven tool designed to streamline virtual meetings and make the process of taking notes and assigning action items easier for professionals. The software works by transcribing meetings in real-time, summarising conversations and identifying action items, while also keeping users' data secure. Cogram's features include automatic minutes and summaries, lightning fast setup, seamless integration with CRMs and enterprise security. It also ensures users' privacy by not storing audio or video recordings of meetings. Cogram is a versatile tool that can be used for sales, customer success, project management, and internal meetings. Finally, Cogram makes it easy to get started in minutes and offers customer success resources and customer-based SLAs.
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Relevance AI is a platform for businesses to create and manage AI agents that automate tasks across various functions like sales, marketing, and support.
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is the only visual chat (livechat, chatbot & Messaging) with integrated catalog to show and recommend products in real-time to your customers. Offer 24/7 personalized assistance through human agents or chatbot through your social channels as well as on your e-shop. Integration with chatGPT for a more humanized experienced with our chatbot.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms your customer experience. It connects insights across teams, tools and interactions so you have the data to address customers problems with ease. Meet your customers anywhere, anytime, on any channel, with a suite of digital channels. * Automate Successful Outcomes Simplify how you connect with customers across channels. With smart automation across the entire customer journey, you can use data and insights gained to take the right action at the right time to create the best outcomes. * Innovate at Scale Give your employees and call center agents the information they need in a tool built to drive engagement, improve customer interactions and boost your team’s performance. * Reimagine Experiences that Matter Use Genesys Cloud CX as an all-in-one cloud call center application and easily extend the suite with hundreds of packaged integrations. Take full advantage of the composable customer experience platform with third-party integrations and applications so you can reach customers any moment, on any channel. With an all-in-one suite of digital capabilities in Genesys Cloud CX, call center employees and customers can engage in seamless conversations across digital channels like chat, email, text and social media. Enhance the customer experience with bots and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and route to a human call center agent when customers have more complex needs. Genesys is redefining the customer experience with innovative call center software. Our award-winning Genesys Cloud CX deploys in days, is intuitive to use and innovates with upgrades each week. With real-time dashboards, simple management tools and analytics, Genesys Cloud CX provides the insights you need to run your business. And you’ll take your contact center and CX strategy into tomorrow — no matter where your agents are located or which channels they handle.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models for better business outcomes. With LivePerson’s solutions, you can understand what customers want, connect to the right channels, assist your agents, and embrace AI-powered automation — all in service of your business and customers. We call this virtuous cycle the Conversational Flywheel, and it’s at the core of everything we do.
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik helps brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalized, conversational experiences across 20 channels and 100+ languages. With the vision of creating the most compelling conversational commerce platform of the 21st century, Haptik’s Conversational Commerce platform enables brands to design delightful experiences that improve conversion rates across every stage of their customer’s journey. Haptik’s leading clients and partners include KFC, Whirlpool, Starhub, HP, Reliance Jio, CEAT, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions & loyalty for hundreds of millions of users every month. In fact, Sendbird powers the in-app conversations of more than 300 million monthly active users sending more than 7 billion messages per month across 1200 global customers. Demo Sendbird in action here: https://sendbird.com/products/demos Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Sendbird is backed by re ICONIQ Growth, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab and Y Combinator.
Pypestream
pypestream.com
Pypestream is a self-service automation platform that transforms how businesses engage and empower their customers. Founded in 2015 with the belief that customers deserve better, our digital platform provides exceptional customer service on any channel, anytime. We cater to clients across multiple industries, primarily enterprises in the Fortune 500, who are dedicated to delivering positive customer experiences. Pypestream serves midsize to large companies in a variety of industries, such as insurance, healthcare, travel, telecommunications, streaming, financial services, and eCommerce, who are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
Dixa
dixa.com
Dixa enables companies to deliver customer service as it is meant to be. Dixa helps customer service leaders to create effortless experiences for customers and teams that unlock loyalty. Dixa gives teams one unified view of all conversations, customers the convenience of reaching out on their preferred channel, and leaders the insights to continuously improve the service experience. Dixa’s Conversational Customer Service Platform combines powerful AI with a human touch to deliver a highly-personalized service experience that scales as your business grows. Teams and their customers benefit from greater satisfaction while automation helps increase service efficiency and effectiveness, which ultimately delivers real business value. Dixa's dedicated customer success team ensures you are up and running quickly and partners with you on your journey to achieving what Dixa calls Customer Friendship. Dixa powers more than 30 million conversations a year and is trusted by leading brands such as Interflora, On, Wise, Deezer, Rapha, Too Good to Go, Hello Print, and Wistia. Learn more by visiting dixa.com. With customer recognition features, Dixa makes it possible to know your customers the second they reach out. Dixa does this by displaying each customer's conversation history with your business in a timeline as well as their order history instantly. This ensures teams have the information they need to solve customer inquiries faster while delivering more personalized support. Flexible pricing and global scalability allow you to only pay for what you need and scale up or down without additional costs or effort. All conversation types (phone, email, chat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp) are placed into queues and automatically routed to the appropriate agents while conversation data is translated into real-time analytics. Dixa features include VoIP, IVR, callback, click-to-call, call recording, automations, quick responses, customizable chat widgets, real-time and historical reporting, and advanced routing. Dixa’s user-friendly interface and easy setup was made to enhance the agent experience and allow teams to focus on the customer and not the software. Built for inbound call centers, multichannel contact centers, and small businesses across the world, Dixa provides agents with the tools to deliver exceptional customer service resulting in stronger bonds between brands and customers.
Comm10
comm100.com
Comm100 is a global provider of digital omnichannel customer engagement software for education, government and commercial organizations of all sizes. With Comm100, organizations can provide excellent digital customer experiences through configurable, value-driven live chat, secure messaging, AI-powered bots and automation within one integrated console. Comm100 is powered by zero downtime, the highest standards in security, and AI automation, ensuring customers get answers anytime, anywhere.
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from automated to human assisted and to build generative AI enabled applications. Kore.ai takes an open approach allowing companies to choose the LLMs and infrastructure that best meet their business needs. Trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers including in India, the UK, Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe.
Boost.ai
boost.ai
Committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences, Boost.ai stands at the forefront of enterprise-grade conversational AI. Driven to enable unparalleled interactions between people and organizations, Boost.ai harnesses cutting-edge technology to push the boundaries of AI responsibly. Its proprietary self-learning AI platform empowers businesses to automate interactions at scale, enhancing efficiency and driving positive outcomes. Trusted by enterprises across various industries, Boost.ai's virtual agents consistently maintain resolution rates above 90 percent, automating thousands of interactions daily. Founded in 2016, Boost.ai is backed by Nordic Capital and operates from its headquarters in Sandnes, Norway, with global offices in cities including Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and London.
Espressive
espressive.com
Espressive delivers enterprise-ready digital workplace assistance that reduces costs while boosting employee experience, productivity, and satisfaction from day one. Espressive Barista, our virtual support agent (VSA) for the enterprise, combines the perfect blend of digital experience, intelligence, and automation to deliver employee self-help that exceeds human capability to elevate the experience of getting help at work. Barista takes on the role of the service agent, bringing the best of human experience with the best of artificial intelligence. Leveraging a proprietary and domain-specific large language model (LLM), the Employee Language Cloud, as well as integration with generalized LLMs, Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 50% to 70%.
Hyro
hyro.ai
Hyro is connecting the world, thousands of AI-powered conversations at a time. As the #1 Adaptive Communications company, we’re turning complex data into simple dialogue with natural language automation and computational linguistics. Enterprises across the U.S., including Baptist Health, Mercy Health and Rent.com, trust Hyro to replace their rigid, intent-based chatbots and IVR systems with adaptive conversational experiences that are simple, fast and scalable. Our vision is to automate digital interactions in any conversational setting, 24/7, so that companies can communicate easily, convert more, and collect actionable customer insights along the way.
