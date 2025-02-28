Top Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software - Tonga

Dixa

dixa.com

Dixa enables companies to deliver customer service as it is meant to be. Dixa helps customer service leaders to create effortless experiences for customers and teams that unlock loyalty. Dixa gives teams one unified view of all conversations, customers the convenience of reaching out on their preferred channel, and leaders the insights to continuously improve the service experience. Dixa’s Conversational Customer Service Platform combines powerful AI with a human touch to deliver a highly-personalized service experience that scales as your business grows. Teams and their customers benefit from greater satisfaction while automation helps increase service efficiency and effectiveness, which ultimately delivers real business value. Dixa's dedicated customer success team ensures you are up and running quickly and partners with you on your journey to achieving what Dixa calls Customer Friendship. Dixa powers more than 30 million conversations a year and is trusted by leading brands such as Interflora, On, Wise, Deezer, Rapha, Too Good to Go, Hello Print, and Wistia. Learn more by visiting dixa.com. With customer recognition features, Dixa makes it possible to know your customers the second they reach out. Dixa does this by displaying each customer's conversation history with your business in a timeline as well as their order history instantly. This ensures teams have the information they need to solve customer inquiries faster while delivering more personalized support. Flexible pricing and global scalability allow you to only pay for what you need and scale up or down without additional costs or effort. All conversation types (phone, email, chat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp) are placed into queues and automatically routed to the appropriate agents while conversation data is translated into real-time analytics. Dixa features include VoIP, IVR, callback, click-to-call, call recording, automations, quick responses, customizable chat widgets, real-time and historical reporting, and advanced routing. Dixa’s user-friendly interface and easy setup was made to enhance the agent experience and allow teams to focus on the customer and not the software. Built for inbound call centers, multichannel contact centers, and small businesses across the world, Dixa provides agents with the tools to deliver exceptional customer service resulting in stronger bonds between brands and customers.