Top Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software - French Polynesia

Hoory Conversations

hoory.com

Hoory is an AI-powered customer support assistant that helps your business automate customer communications and provide 24/7 support with zero delays, turning every interaction into a perfect customer experience. Powered by conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing, Hoory goes beyond automation. It understands customer intent, provides relevant answers and enhances customer loyalty, all while saving time and reducing business costs. And in addition to its advanced AI capabilities, Hoory doubles up as a shared inbox, giving your agents a seamless way to communicate with customers. Key Features ● Inbox Take charge of all your customer communications through this complete management system where you can - carry out and keep track of all customer interactions - have your agents take over conversations from your AI assistant - access your customers’ conversation histories and other data (including contact information, location and other identifiers) - filter conversations by tags, query status, assignees, location, etc. - analyze users’ browsing and activity history to better understand their journey - organize conversations by adding tags and notes - mark priority conversations with a star to better identify your select users ● Training Train your AI assistant to provide accurate and efficient support to your customers - identify common customer queries and teach Hoory to provide instant responses for each question - make conversations more interactive and purposeful by adding buttons, links and images - add personalization to each interaction by having Hoory use customers’ name, reference their location, etc. ● Team Collaboration Invite team members to utilize your AI assistant together and support customers collaboratively. Manage individual permissions and assign specific tasks to the right experts. ● Customizable Widget Style Hoory to match your brand identity by naming your widget, choosing one of the many avatar options and setting up the right color scheme. ● Speech Recognition Give your customers more communication options by having your AI assistant effortlessly convert speech to text and vice versa. Upcoming features ● People Access your entire customer base in the People app with advanced search to view and manage all interactions with end-users. ● Multilingual Support Working in a multilingual market? Provide customer support in 100+ languages by training Hoory in multiple languages at once, while creating a single dialogue. ● Forms Collect more customer information and get more out of your AI assistant by using conversations to trigger the right data collection forms. ● Entities Provide higher personalization by creating custom entities and enabling your AI assistant to recognize these entities (e.g. country, email, phone number, account number, etc.) in customer queries, and take conditional actions based on those. ● Dialogues Have your assistant carry out multi-step conversations and create engaging dialogues with your customers.