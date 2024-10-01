App store for web apps
Top Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software - Nigeria
Intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), also known as virtual agents and digital employees, enable businesses to interact with their customers or clients in a conversational manner. These interactions simulate human-like conversations and are characterized by their natural flow. One of the primary distinctions between IVAs and conventional chatbot software lies in the sophistication of their conversational abilities. While chatbots typically operate based on pre-scripted responses and struggle to comprehend multiple intents within a single interaction, IVAs leverage advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities to interpret a wide range of intents from a single utterance. Moreover, IVAs can comprehend responses that they haven't been explicitly programmed for, thanks to their machine learning and deep learning algorithms. This enables them to continually enhance their understanding of diverse vocabularies, including colloquial language, and provide more accurate and contextually relevant responses over time. Additionally, IVAs can tailor responses based on user segmentation or other provided information, thereby delivering personalized assistance. IVAs are often specialized for specific job roles or use cases, such as marketing, customer service, and sales. They also possess the capability to integrate with existing business systems, such as CRM software, allowing them to utilize human-generated data as input to update these systems. To be classified as an Intelligent Virtual Assistant, a product must meet several criteria: * NLP or Speech Recognition: The ability to understand conversational requests through natural language processing or speech recognition technologies. * Conversational Flow Editing: Providing users with tools to edit conversational flows, allowing for customization and optimization of interactions. * Conversation Analysis: Offering tools such as dashboards or reports to analyze conversations, enabling businesses to gain insights into user interactions and improve performance. * Human Routing: The capability to route conversations to human agents when necessary, ensuring seamless escalation for complex inquiries or situations requiring human intervention. * Human-in-Loop Capabilities: Enabling human-in-loop capabilities to maintain accuracy and viability, allowing human oversight or intervention to correct errors or improve performance as needed. By meeting these criteria, IVAs empower businesses to deliver more personalized, efficient, and engaging customer experiences through conversational interfaces.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, ...
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Relevance AI is a comprehensive platform designed to help businesses build and manage an AI workforce. It provides tools and solutions to recruit AI agents that can automate a wide range of tasks, from sales and marketing to customer support and operations. The platform offers a no-code builder, mak...
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions...
Upsy Shopping
upsyshopping.com
Upsy Shopping Helper is an AI tool for webshop owners looking to increase sales and keep customers happy. * Upsy's smart search feature is optimized for mobile users to help visitors find the right product quickly with images. * AI product recommendations feature encourages customers to buy more, i...
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik helps brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalized, conversational experiences across 20 channels and 100+ languages. With the vision of creating the most compelling conversational commerce platform of the 21st century, Haptik’s Conversational Commerce platfo...
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive toward the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational c...
MarketingBlocks
marketingblocks.ai
Meet your ‘human-like’ AI Marketing Assistant! ‘Human-like’ All-In-One AI Marketing Assistant that writes, creates & designs all your landing pages, promo videos, ads, marketing copy, graphics, email swipes, voiceovers, blog posts, articles, art & more in minutes. In ANY niche and ANY language fro...
Soul Machines
soulmachines.com
Soul Machines is a leader in the humanization of AI, creating autonomously animated Digital People that empower organizations to reimagine customer experiences in today’s digital worlds and the metaverse. Soul Machines is the only company with a patented Digital Brain and Autonomous Animation techno...
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading premium chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advance...
Cogram
cogram.com
Cogram is a powerful AI-driven tool designed to streamline virtual meetings and make the process of taking notes and assigning action items easier for professionals. The software works by transcribing meetings in real-time, summarising conversations and identifying action items, while also keeping ...
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
Texthub
texthubai.com
Looking for a tool that can help you create amazing code, images, and text? Look no further than Texthub AI! Our user-friendly platform utilizes the power of artificial intelligence to bring your ideas to life. Try Texthub AI today and start creating!
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is the only customer service software built around people, not tickets. AI is revolutionizing how we work and communicate. Consumer expectations of how they're known and treated by brands has never been greater. At the same time brands are under pressure to do more with less and must balance...
GPTConsole
gptconsole.ai
GPTConsole helps developers generate web/mobile applications and perform web automation through prompts. It offers an NPM package that developers can install on their local machines. We are launching a CLI with infinite context and two autonomous AI agents.
Verint
verint.com
Verint helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. With this approach, brands can navigate and thrive as they adapt to the future of work, eliminate the inefficiencies created by organizational and data s...
Ultimate
ultimate.ai
Ultimate is the world’s leading customer support automation platform — helping businesses scale their customer service with conversational and generative AI. A consistent leader on review platform G2, our cutting-edge technology and customer-centric support enables conversational automated experien...
SAAS First
saasfirst.com
SAAS First is an AI-driven chatbot platform designed to revolutionize customer support and engagement. Our AI-driven chatbot, Milly, is powered by advanced natural language processing technology that allows it to understand and respond to customer inquiries in real-time, 24/7. With seamless integrat...
Kait
kait.ai
KAIT that stands for Kuwait Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology is the first AI-powered conversational platform in Kuwait and GCC. With its easy integration with social media channels, KAIT can take your business to the next level of customer service, marketing and sales.
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at s...
Brainwave
brainwave.so
Improve your business with AI. Automate customer interactions. Simplify lead collection and meeting schedule.
Comm10
comm100.com
Comm100 is a global provider of digital omnichannel customer engagement software for education, government and commercial organizations of all sizes. With Comm100, organizations can provide excellent digital customer experiences through configurable, value-driven live chat, secure messaging, AI-powe...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup is a suite of AI-powered tools focused on enhancing customer engagement through conversation automation. It comprises a variety of tools for creating and managing automated chatbots for diverse customer interactions. These tools are designed to automate various aspects of customer engagemen...
iAdvize
iadvize.com
iAdvize is the leading conversational platform powered by Generative AI for E-Commerce. iAdvize, the leading conversational platform, enables more than 2,000 e-commerce brands to deploy an immersive customer experience at scale powered by Trusted Generative AI, fostering conversation via messaging ...
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is the only visual chat (livechat, chatbot & Messaging) with integrated catalog to show and recommend products in real-time to your customers. Offer 24/7 personalized assistance through human agents or chatbot through your social channels as well as on your e-shop. Integration with chatGPT fo...
Dixa
dixa.com
Dixa enables companies to deliver customer service as it is meant to be. Dixa helps customer service leaders to create effortless experiences for customers and teams that unlock loyalty. Dixa gives teams one unified view of all conversations, customers the convenience of reaching out on their prefe...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Curious Thing
curiousthing.io
Curious Thing is a leading provider of voice AI assistants for business. Powered by our proprietary conversational AI technology and OpenAI's ChatGPT, our voice AI assistants are designed to automate inbound calls and outbound customer engagement across any stage of the customer journey. We help b...
ChatrHub
chatrhub.com
There’s a better way to service your customers. Simple yet powerful omnichannel solutions to engage customers quickly and cost-effectively. ChatrHub is an omnichannel A.I. chatbot and live-agent solution. Integrate your phones, text messages, website widget, social media, email, and team chat into ...
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every m...
VOCALLS
vocalls.ai
Automate any customer interaction. VOCALLS is an enterprise conversational AI platform that automates both online and offline customer interactions for elevated CX that saves money and increases revenue. Our AI solutions are designed to efficiently manage both inbound and outbound repetitive custo...
Hyro
hyro.ai
Hyro is connecting the world, thousands of AI-powered conversations at a time. As the #1 Adaptive Communications company, we’re turning complex data into simple dialogue with natural language automation and computational linguistics. Enterprises across the U.S., including Baptist Health, Mercy Healt...
Teneo Developers
developers.teneo.ai
Teneo, the SaaS Platform for Conversational AI, is a Development and Runtime Environment for productive teams. Find some shortcuts below: * Voice Bot & Contact center * Multi-Language Bot * Instant Messenger Bot * Bot Performance & Improvements * Collaboration & Prototyping * IT/HR & Shared Service ...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks is an AI productivity platform that helps companies make their information accessible and actionable for every employee. Its Dash AI knowledge assistant instantly answers work-related questions, generates relevant content, finds documents, messages, tasks, and more. In addition to its web ...
Pypestream
pypestream.com
Pypestream is a self-service automation platform that transforms how businesses engage and empower their customers. Founded in 2015 with the belief that customers deserve better, our digital platform provides exceptional customer service on any channel, anytime. We cater to clients across multiple i...
Mav
hiremav.com
Mav is the first AI-powered SMS assistant for growth-minded sales reps. Automate the back-and-forth with your leads and customers via text message. Whether it’s scheduling meetings, qualifying prospects, or following up with leads, Mav is on it. Hire Mav, scale your business.
Alltius
alltius.ai
Alltius is a GenAI platform which effortlessly powers enterprise applications, websites and contact centres. With Alltius, you can create skillful, secure and accurate AI assistants that can 2X sales & reduce support costs by 50% in weeks. Modern digital sales and support journeys are broken. Despi...
Hubtype
hubtype.com
Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new techn...
Alanna.ai
alanna.ai
Alanna is an AI-powered virtual Closing Assistant for Title Companies! She is intelligent, resourceful, and always eager to help: * Client service: Answers general and file specific questions 24/7/365 for Resware, SoftPro, and RamQuest. * Order Entry: Opens new orders in Resware title software prod...
Slang.ai
slang.ai
Slang.ai is an artificial intelligence tool that functions as a virtual phone agent. It offers round-the-clock call handling capabilities, ensuring that customers can connect at their convenience. It is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing users to tailor the system to address their specific...
Mehery
mehery.com
Mehery is a young, one year old company, building solutions in the digital space. It’s been founded by a team of technocrats and technologists with cumulative experience of over a 100 years and with extensive experience in the digitization of enterprise systems, digital transformation journeys of...
Automatorr
automatorr.com
Automatorr's services include: * Specialized talent recruitment for permanent, contract, or casual roles. * Advisory, consulting and implementation across all stages of solution design, implementation, and support. * We offer fully managed software solutions that solve industry specific problems. T...
Plum Voice
plumvoice.com
Plum Voice is a CPaaS technology company that provides automated AI technology solutions through programmable cloud platforms. Plum Voice allows customers to choose from a suite of intelligent virtual voice agents (IVAs) or custom solutions - interactive voice response (IVR), surveys, payment proces...
Moveo.AI
moveo.ai
Moveo.AI is what conversational AI was meant to be… Our enterprise-grade platform, driven by generative AI and proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs), revolutionizes customer experiences through self-improving conversational AI agents. Our mission is to demystify AI, making it accessible and simp...
Heyday AI
app.heyday.ai
Heyday is a next-generation live chat solution that combines the power of artificial and human intelligence to deliver the ultimate customer experience by enabling highly personalized customer conversations. Our Conversational AI acts both as a first-line, self-serve customer concierge that helps c...
Mercury
mercury.ai
Mercury is an easy-to-use, AI-based messaging and live-chat platform for customer experience automation. It enables businesses to provide impactful customer experiences with measurable outcomes on website chat, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Using conversational AI to take the burden of repetiti...
Flip CX
flipcx.com
Flip CX is a software company that offers an Alexa-like voice AI experience for businesses to optimize their phone channel for better customer service. Flip CX is backed by Amazon Alexa, Ada, Simon, Attentive, Scop Venture Capital, Bullpen, and Forum Ventures.
Neocom.ai
neocom.ai
We are Neocom, a vibrant and young Saas company striving to provide amazing customer experience to every online shopper. We help businesses to help their customers. Armed with latest technology, we are an exceptional team with an extensive experience. Our AI-powered Guided Selling solution allows yo...
Floatbot
floatbot.ai
Floatbot is a SaaS based, “no-code”, end-to-end "Generative AI" powered Conversational AI platform that helps Fintechs and Enterprises automate Customer support, increase Customer Experience and Digital on-boarding through AI powered Chatbots and Voicebots. Its DIY “No Code” platform that allows bui...
CBOT
cbot.ai
CBOT is a leading Conversational AI company, providing enterprise-grade AI solutions in Conversational AI and Generative AI. We specialize in enhancing customer experiences in financial services, e-commerce, telecoms, and customer services sectors through AI-based chatbots, helping businesses achiev...
Hoory Conversations
hoory.com
Hoory is an AI-powered customer support assistant that helps your business automate customer communications and provide 24/7 support with zero delays, turning every interaction into a perfect customer experience. Powered by conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing, Hoory g...
Posh AI
posh.ai
Posh is a venture backed conversational AI company that spun out of MIT's AI lab in 2018. We are committed to democratizing access to banking and accelerating the responsible adoption of AI for financial institutions, transforming how they serve their communities and employees. We transform how fi...
Mosaicx
mosaicx.com
Mosaicx is a cloud-based product that uses conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its IVA technology delivers fast, easy, personalized service through industry-leading voice recognition and digital messa...
Fundamento
fundamento.ai
Fundamento is an AI voice bot for enterprise contact centers. Purpose-built for enterprises, particularly in the financial services industry, Fundamento’s AI voice bot can handle complex customer conversations with its best-in-class entity extraction models. Fundamento is a Google-funded company an...
Atomicwork
atomicwork.com
Atomicwork is the leading provider of modern service management software, empowering IT teams to automate employee support and service delivery through AI. Atomicwork brings your employees, IT systems, HR operations and business process automation together to drive a productivity impact across your...
Arcanum
arcanum.ai
Arcanum is committed to helping companies 10X their capacity and get relief from repetitive tasks with the help of back-office AI assistants Arcos and Archie. With a focus on business value, they are passionate about making integrating AI technology into small and medium-sized businesses easy, secur...
Cuber
cuber.ai
Cuber AI is a SaaS company dedicated to disrupting the hyperautomation market with BotzForce, its low-cost automation platform. We upend the old way of providing IT Help Desk, Sales Process Automation, and Customer Support with next-gen generative AI and automation solutions. Our BotzForce platform...