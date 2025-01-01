Find the right software and services.
Intelligent email protection, also known as human-layer security, refers to advanced software solutions aimed at shielding employees from sophisticated email-based cyberattacks. Utilizing machine learning, these tools examine past email interactions, user behaviors, and email threats to identify risks and establish normal behavior patterns. They work by filtering incoming emails to spot and block potential phishing attempts, malicious attachments, and dangerous links. Additionally, these solutions monitor outbound emails to prevent accidental data leaks, data exfiltration, and the misuse of sensitive information.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
HornetSecurity offers a comprehensive security solution for Microsoft 365, including email protection, compliance, backup, and recovery features.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
IronVest
ironvest.com
IronVest InboxGuard is an AI-driven anti-phishing tool that provides real-time security training on actual phishing emails to enhance organizational security awareness.
Zivver
zivver.com
Zivver is a secure email and file transfer app that protects sensitive data with encryption and two-factor authentication, facilitating safe communication without account creation.
Mailinblack
mailinblack.com
Mailinblack is an email security app that protects users from phishing, malware, and spam while helping organizations manage email threats effectively.
