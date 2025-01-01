App store for web apps

Intelligent Email Protection Software
Top Intelligent Email Protection Software

Intelligent email protection, also known as human-layer security, refers to advanced software solutions aimed at shielding employees from sophisticated email-based cyberattacks. Utilizing machine learning, these tools examine past email interactions, user behaviors, and email threats to identify risks and establish normal behavior patterns. They work by filtering incoming emails to spot and block potential phishing attempts, malicious attachments, and dangerous links. Additionally, these solutions monitor outbound emails to prevent accidental data leaks, data exfiltration, and the misuse of sensitive information.

HornetSecurity

HornetSecurity

hornetsecurity.com

HornetSecurity offers a comprehensive security solution for Microsoft 365, including email protection, compliance, backup, and recovery features.

Mimecast

Mimecast

mimecast.com

Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

proofpoint.com

Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.

IronVest

IronVest

ironvest.com

IronVest InboxGuard is an AI-driven anti-phishing tool that provides real-time security training on actual phishing emails to enhance organizational security awareness.

Zivver

Zivver

zivver.com

Zivver is a secure email and file transfer app that protects sensitive data with encryption and two-factor authentication, facilitating safe communication without account creation.

Mailinblack

Mailinblack

mailinblack.com

Mailinblack is an email security app that protects users from phishing, malware, and spam while helping organizations manage email threats effectively.

