Top Intelligent Email Protection Software - Greenland

Intelligent email protection, also known as human-layer security, refers to advanced software solutions aimed at shielding employees from sophisticated email-based cyberattacks. Utilizing machine learning, these tools examine past email interactions, user behaviors, and email threats to identify risks and establish normal behavior patterns. They work by filtering incoming emails to spot and block potential phishing attempts, malicious attachments, and dangerous links. Additionally, these solutions monitor outbound emails to prevent accidental data leaks, data exfiltration, and the misuse of sensitive information.