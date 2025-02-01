Top Intelligent Email Protection Software - Belarus

Find the right software and services.
Intelligent email protection, also known as human-layer security, refers to advanced software solutions aimed at shielding employees from sophisticated email-based cyberattacks. Utilizing machine learning, these tools examine past email interactions, user behaviors, and email threats to identify risks and establish normal behavior patterns. They work by filtering incoming emails to spot and block potential phishing attempts, malicious attachments, and dangerous links. Additionally, these solutions monitor outbound emails to prevent accidental data leaks, data exfiltration, and the misuse of sensitive information.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archiving.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
365 Total Protection is the only solution on the market to cover all aspects of security, compliance and backup for Microsoft 365. Choose from various bundles to suit your business needs, and enjoy state-of-the-art email security that protects against spam, viruses, phishing and ransomware; plus email signatures and disclaimers. You can also benefit from Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to defend your users against the most sophisticated email attacks, automated email continuity to prevent unexpected downtime and legally compliant email archiving to keep all emails safe and searchable. You can even opt for backup and recovery for endpoints and Microsoft 365 data in mailboxes, Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint. 365 Total Protection‘s tailored integration with Microsoft 365 simplifies your entire experience: from signup, to setup, to feature and user management. Its central console is a perfect blend of data privacy and ease of use, enabling you to do more and worry less.
IronVest
ironvest.com
IronVest InboxGuard, previously "Retruster", is the only AI-powered anti-phishing solution that delivers security training both contextually and in real-time on actual phishing emails that your organization might receive. We layer our solution with an immersive security training program that offers consistently updated, relevant, and highly engaging content that is specifically designed to change employee behavior and promote a strong security culture throughout your enterprise.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast's AI-powered Advanced Email Security blocks the most dangerous email-borne attacks, from phishing and ransomware to social engineering, payment fraud, and impersonation. With Mimecast's Advanced Email Security you get: - The industry's best protection: Block email-based threats with AI-powered, industry-leading detection trusted by more than 42,000 customers. - Deployment flexibility: Choose your deployment option - email security delivered with or without a gateway. - AI-powered, world-class detection: Apply the power of AI, machine learning, and social graphing to make security smarter and empower employees.
Zivver
zivver.com
Zivver is the effortless email security solution, empowering people to share and use information securely and with confidence. Powered by smart machine learning, and with unparalleled encryption, we are transforming email communications for the better, adding a privacy layer to existing email clients to enable employees to send information safely, without disrupting workflows.
Mailinblack
mailinblack.com
Protect your business and employees against threats with the leading email protection solution in France. Mailinblack technologies combine artificial and human intelligence and have been recognised for more than 20 years by companies, health establishments and public institutions. Join our 14,000 customers who benefit from an effective and upgradable solution that is adapted to their organisation, in addition to a world-class support service.
