Instant Messaging Services, often referred to as IM services, revolutionize real-time communication by enabling individuals to exchange text messages, multimedia content, and even engage in voice or video calls instantly. These platforms facilitate swift and convenient conversations, allowing users to connect with friends, family, and colleagues across the globe in a matter of seconds. Popularized by features like group chats, emojis, and multimedia sharing, instant messaging services have become integral to modern communication, fostering seamless and interactive exchanges in both personal and professional spheres.
Messenger
messenger.com
Facebook Messenger (commonly known as Messenger) is an American messaging app and platform developed by Facebook, Inc. Originally developed as Facebook Chat in 2008, the company revamped its messaging service in 2010, and subsequently released standalone iOS and Android apps in August 2011 and standalone Facebook Portal hardware for Messenger-based calling in Q4 2018. Later on, Facebook has launched a dedicated website interface (Messenger.com), and separated the messaging functionality from the main Facebook app, allowing users to use the web interface or download one of the standalone apps. In April 2020, Facebook officially released Messenger for Desktop, which is supported on Windows 10 and macOS and distributed on Microsoft Store and App Store respectively. Users can send messages and exchange photos, videos, stickers, audio, and files, as well as react to other users' messages and interact with bots. The service also supports voice and video calling. The standalone apps support using multiple accounts, conversations with optional end-to-end encryption, and playing games.
whatsapp.com
WhatsApp Messenger, or simply WhatsApp, is an American freeware, cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP (VoIP) service owned by Facebook, Inc. It allows users to send text messages and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other media. WhatsApp's client application runs on mobile devices but is also accessible from desktop computers, as long as the user's mobile device remains connected to the Internet while they use the desktop app. The service requires users to provide a standard cellular mobile number for registering with the service. In January 2018, WhatsApp released a standalone business app targeted at small business owners, called WhatsApp Business, to allow companies to communicate with customers who use the standard WhatsApp client.The client application was created by WhatsApp Inc. of Mountain View, California, which was acquired by Facebook in February 2014 for approximately US$19.3 billion. It became the world's most popular messaging application by 2015, and has over 2 billion users worldwide as of February 2020. It has become the primary means of electronic communication in multiple countries and locations, including Latin America, the Indian subcontinent, and large parts of Europe and Africa.
Discord
discord.com
Discord is an American proprietary freeware instant messaging and VoIP application and digital distribution platform designed for creating communities ranging from gamers to education and businesses. Discord specializes in text, image, video and audio communication between users in a chat channel. Discord runs on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, and in web browsers. As of 21 July 2019, there are over 250 million users of the software.
X Messages
twitter.com
Direct Messages are the private side of X. You can use Direct Messages to have private conversations with people about posts and other content.
Snapchat
snapchat.com
Snapchat lets you easily talk with friends, view Stories from around the world, and explore news in Discover. Life's more fun when you live in the moment! Snapchat is an American multimedia instant messaging app and service developed by Snap Inc., originally Snapchat Inc. One of the principal features of Snapchat is that pictures and messages are usually only available for a short time before they become inaccessible to their recipients.
Yandex Messenger
yandex.com
Yandex.messenger is a plaborm that lets embloyees communicate with each other. Users Can Send Instant Messages, Make Calls, and Create Group Chats. Yandex messenger is a safe corporate messenger in the usual interface. We have combined important functions of messengers and added the necessary opportunities for corporate work - for example, an invitation of commands or departments in group chat. It is easier to work on projects when the contacts of all colleagues are collected in one place, and chats with family and friends do not distract from tasks.
wechat.com
WeChat (Chinese: 微信; pinyin: Wēixìn (listen); lit.: 'micro-message') is a Chinese multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app developed by Tencent. First released in 2011, it became the world's largest standalone mobile app in 2018, with over 1 billion monthly active users. WeChat has been described as China's "app for everything" and a "super app" because of its wide range of functions.User activity on WeChat is analyzed, tracked and shared with Chinese authorities upon request as part of the mass surveillance network in China. WeChat censors politically sensitive topics in China. Data transmitted by accounts registered outside of China is surveilled, analyzed and used to build up censorship algorithms in China. In response to a border dispute between India and China, WeChat was banned in India in June 2020. On August 6, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning U.S. "transactions" with WeChat in 45 days.
Threema
threema.ch
Threema is an end-to-end encrypted instant messaging application for iOS, Android and Windows Phone.The software is based on the privacy by design principles and the service doesn't require users to provide a phone number or any other personally identifiable information: The Threema app can be used anonymously.In addition to text messaging, users can make voice calls, send multimedia, locations, voice messages and files. Using the web app “Threema Web,” the service can be used on PCs.Threema is developed by the Swiss company Threema GmbH. The servers are located in Switzerland and the development is based in Pfäffikon SZ. As of April 2017, Threema had 4.5 million users. As of January 2019, the business version, Threema Work, was used by 3.000 companies and organizations.
Text Free
textfree.us
Get a free phone number to send unlimited free texts from the comfort of your desktop with TextFree Web. Just sign up for free, pick your free phone number, and start texting for free.
Reddit Chat
reddit.com
Chat for Reddit.
MySMS
mysms.com
The mysms family of applications helps you text anywhere and enhances your messaging experience on your smartphone, tablet and computer.
Google Messages
messages.google.com
Google Messages is an SMS and instant messaging application developed by Google for its Android mobile operating system. A web interface is also available. Launched on 12 November 2014, it supports Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages since 2018.The app does not support end-to-end encryption, however development of the feature was seen in a leaked internal version of the app on 23 May, 2020.By April 2020, the app had more than a billion installs which was most likely due to Google's wider roll out of Rich Communication Services to many different countries without carrier support.
LinkedIn Messaging
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Messaging allows you to communicate with other LinkedIn members that you’re connected to. On LinkedIn, you can only message your 1st-degree connections (and, within group pages, fellow group members) for free. If you aren’t connected, you always have the option to send an InMail to another LinkedIn member.
Instagram Direct Messenger
instagram.com
Send messages, photos, and videos to friends across Instagram or Facebook—complete with effects and captions. You can also send posts or connect on video chat.
GroupMe
groupme.com
GroupMe is a mobile group messaging app owned by Microsoft. It was launched in May 2010 by the private company GroupMe. In August 2011, GroupMe delivered over 100 million messages each month and by June 2012, that number jumped to 550 million. In 2013, GroupMe had over 12 million registered users.
Nicegram
nicegram.app
Fast, secure and nice messaging app. Imagine the mix of powerful Telegram API, careful code optimization and unique features that deliver a whole new level of experience you can’t refuse!
Zalo
zalo.me
Zalo is a messaging application from Vietnam that provides fast, stable, convenient, and private connection for users anytime, anywhere. Fast and stable - Messages, calls, images, high-quality files... is promptly and stably delivered in any conditions and contexts. Simple and convenient - A simple interface that is easy to use for all. - A multi-functional app supporting text message, voice, stickers, pictures, audio call, video call, 1-1 connection, group chat, file sending, screen capture...for various use case. - Easily accessible from multiple platforms such as phone, desktop, or website. - Enjoy sharing and saving beautiful moments with your family, your beloved friends on Zalo Timeline
Telegram
telegram.org
Telegram is a cloud-based instant messaging, videotelephony and voice over IP service with end-to-end encryption for secret chat only. Telegram client apps are available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Windows, macOS and GNU/Linux and originated in Russia in 2013. Users can send messages and exchange photos, videos, stickers, audio and files of any type. Telegram's client-side code is free software, whereas its server-side code is closed-source and proprietary. The service also provides APIs to independent developers. As of April 2020, Telegram had 400 million monthly active users. An announcement at that time included a promise to implement secure group video calls later in 2020.The default messages and media use client-server encryption during transit. This data is also encrypted at rest, but can be accessed by Telegram developers, who hold the encryption keys. In addition Telegram provides end-to-end encrypted calls and optional end-to-end encrypted "secret" chats between two online users on smartphone clients. However, the desktop clients (excluding macOS client) do not feature end-to-end encryption, nor is end-to-end encryption available for groups, supergroups, or channels. Telegram has defended the lack of ubiquitous end-to-end encryption by claiming the online-backups that do not use client-side encryption are "the most secure solution currently possible," despite several other chat services such as Signal, Matrix, and WhatsApp offering end-to-end encryption on all platforms.
Skype
skype.com
Skype is a telecommunications application that specializes in providing video chat and voice calls between computers, tablets, mobile devices, the Xbox One console, and smartwatches over the Internet. Skype also provides instant messaging services. Users may transmit text, video, audio and images. Skype allows video conference calls. At the end of 2010, there were over 660 million worldwide users, with over 300 million estimated active each month as of August 2015. At one point in February 2012, there were 34 million users concurrently online on Skype.In March 2020, Skype was used by 100 million people on a monthly basis and by 40 million people on a daily basis. That was a 70% increase in the number of daily users from the previous month, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.First released in August 2003, Skype was created by the Swede Niklas Zennström and the Dane Janus Friis, in cooperation with Ahti Heinla, Priit Kasesalu, Jaan Tallinn, and Toivo Annus, Estonians who developed the peer-to-peer backend that was also used in the music-sharing application Kazaa. In September 2005, eBay acquired Skype for $2.6 billion. In September 2009, Silver Lake, Andreessen Horowitz, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announced the acquisition of 65% of Skype for $1.9 billion from eBay, which attributed to the enterprise a market value of $2.92 billion. Microsoft bought Skype in May 2011 for $8.5 billion. Skype's division headquarters are in Luxembourg, but most of the development team and 44% of all the division's employees are still situated in Tallinn and Tartu, Estonia.Skype allows users to communicate over the Internet by voice, using a microphone, by video using a webcam, and by instant messaging. Skype implements a freemium business model with Skype-to-Skype calls being free of charge, while calls to landline telephones and mobile phones (over traditional telephone networks) are charged via a debit-based user account system called Skype Credit. Some network administrators have banned Skype on corporate, government, home, and education networks, citing such reasons as inappropriate usage of resources, excessive bandwidth usage and security concerns.Skype originally featured a hybrid peer-to-peer and client–server system. Skype has been powered entirely by Microsoft-operated supernodes since May 2012. The 2013 mass surveillance disclosures revealed that Microsoft had granted intelligence agencies unfettered access to supernodes and Skype communication content.Throughout 2016 and 2017, Microsoft redesigned its Skype clients in a way that transitioned Skype from peer-to-peer service to a centralized Azure service and adjusted the user interfaces of apps to make text-based messaging more prominent than voice calling. Skype for Windows, iOS, Android, Mac and Linux received significant, visible overhauls.
