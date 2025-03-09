Top Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software - Uzbekistan

Find the right software and services.
Installment payment and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) software empower businesses to offer customers the option to purchase products and services through a series of regular payments. These solutions are embedded into online stores or integrated with invoicing software, providing flexible payment options. This flexibility can help businesses attract new customers and increase sales of higher-priced items in their e-commerce stores. Marketplace providers like Etsy and eBay also benefit from BNPL, as it allows sellers to receive payments in installments. To function effectively, these tools must integrate with e-commerce platforms to offer installment payment options at checkout and with payment gateways to process payments. Additionally, all payment data needs to be synced with financial systems, requiring integration with accounting software.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal is a digital wallet app that enables users to send and receive money, make purchases, and manage transactions securely online and in stores.
Zip
zip.co
Zip (previously Quadpay) is a leading Buy Now, Pay Later company providing fair and seamless solutions that simplify how people pay. With a growing presence across the globe, our mission is to be the first payment choice, everywhere and every day. We exist to create a world where people can live fearlessly today, knowing they’re in control of tomorrow. Focused on product innovation that puts people at the center, we put the financial well-being of our customers and merchants at the heart of everything that we do. With Zip, customers can shop anywhere and pay later, while merchants get paid upfront. Our platform empowers businesses to offer flexible payment solutions to customers online and in store without the risk. Our user-friendly solution is easily integrated without APIs. Once live, merchants can introduce their brand to millions of new consumers who already love Zip, acquiring new customers and boosting sales instantly. We are Zip, and we’re only just getting started.
Alternative Payments
alternativepayments.io
Alternative Payments is a full-service B2B payments platform that simplifies and automates payments for you and your customers. Offer your customers a white-labeled and secure platform to pay invoices with numerous payment methods (ACH, credit cards, and Pay in Installments). Integrate with leading accounting and PSA software solutions to sync invoices and make auto-reconciliation a breeze. Enable automations like auto-pay and automated email reminders to save you time and collect invoices faster, and unlock data insights to give you complete visibility on payments and better predict cash flow. All in one platform.
Sezzle
sezzle.com
Sezzle is a BNPL app that allows users to make purchases and pay in 4 interest-free installments over 6 weeks, while also offering financial education and credit-building features.
Paythen
paythen.co
Paythen makes it hassle-free to offer easy payment plans, subscriptions and more, while built-in automations reduce busy-work for you. No code or technical know-how needed. Just connect your Stripe account and get started in under a minute.
Mondu
mondu.ai
Mondu is driving innovation in B2B payments. By bringing B2B payments up to par with B2C and putting customers in the heart of the payment flow, Mondu ensures a seamless and state-of-the-art experience. Mondu's solution enables merchants and marketplaces to offer their business customers across Europe and the UK the most popular B2B payment methods and flexible payment terms in a multi-channel setting, both online and offline. The result is a win-win story: business customers are empowered to purchase and pay when they want, which translates to a higher conversion rate and average order value, and ultimately drives growth for merchants and marketplaces. Mondu GmbH was founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Malte Huffmann, Philipp Povel and Gil Danziger with the aim of simplifying B2B payment transactions. Mondu has a team of over 140+ talented professionals from diverse backgrounds and with experience from the best companies, in tech and elsewhere. Mondu has raised $90 million in equity and debt financing, from leading investors Valar Ventures, Cherry Ventures, the FinTech Collective, and VVRB bank.
Partial.ly
partial.ly
Partial.ly lets you offer a custom, flexible payment plan to your clients to start payments right away.
Simpl
getsimpl.com
Simpl is India’s leading 1-tap checkout network meant to make payments invisible and money intelligent. It is committed to the simplification and democratisation of digital transformation in the payments space. As India’s foremost consumer experience platform, Simpl is on a mission to empower merchants to build trusted relationships with customers, one transaction at a time. With more than 26,000+ available merchants and millions of trusted users pan-India, Simpl envisions creating an inclusive digital payment experience for India that empowers and fosters trust between merchants and their customers. Simpl provides a full-stack solution for e-commerce conversion. It enables merchants to give customers 1-tap checkout, buyer protection, and a pay-later facility to allow them to feel safe and trusted when shopping online. Through Simpl, merchants can provide consumers with an easy, secure, and intuitive user experience.
Vartana
vartana.com
Vartana is an all-in-one B2B enterprise sales closing and financing platform that simplifies how sales reps close deals and buyers pay by streamlining the closing process and eliminating payment term pushback.
Tamara
tamara.co
Tamara is a BNPL app that allows users to buy goods and split payments into interest-free installments, helping manage finances easily.
Zilch
zilch.com
Shop online or in-store with your virtual Zilch card. Pay now and earn Rewards or split the cost over 6 weeks or 3 months. From 14.99% APR Rep. Credit subject to status. T&Cs apply.
Laybuy Personal
laybuy.com
Laybuy Personal is a buy now pay later app that allows users to make purchases and pay in six weekly interest-free installments.
Laybuy Merchant
laybuy.com
Infinite growth, one platform. How we work for Merchants. Offer your customers a simpler way to pay. Let them pay in 6 weekly, interest-free installments whilst receiving your payment immediately. Lower price points mean shorter payment cycles and in-turn repeat customers for your brand.
Klarna
klarna.com
Klarna is a financial app that allows users to split purchases into four interest-free payments or delay payment for up to 30 days, offering flexible shopping options.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is a payment platform that facilitates direct bank payments for businesses, enabling one-off and recurring payment collections efficiently.
Afterpay
afterpay.com
Afterpay allows users to split purchases into four interest-free payments over six weeks, enhancing affordability for consumers and boosting sales for merchants.
Affirm
affirm.com
Affirm is a financial app that allows users to make purchases and pay over time with transparent pricing and no late fees, offering flexible installment plans.
