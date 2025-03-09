Top Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software - Uzbekistan

Zip

zip.co

Zip (previously Quadpay) is a leading Buy Now, Pay Later company providing fair and seamless solutions that simplify how people pay. With a growing presence across the globe, our mission is to be the first payment choice, everywhere and every day. We exist to create a world where people can live fearlessly today, knowing they’re in control of tomorrow. Focused on product innovation that puts people at the center, we put the financial well-being of our customers and merchants at the heart of everything that we do. With Zip, customers can shop anywhere and pay later, while merchants get paid upfront. Our platform empowers businesses to offer flexible payment solutions to customers online and in store without the risk. Our user-friendly solution is easily integrated without APIs. Once live, merchants can introduce their brand to millions of new consumers who already love Zip, acquiring new customers and boosting sales instantly. We are Zip, and we’re only just getting started.