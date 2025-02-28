Top Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software - Tonga

Find the right software and services.
Installment payment and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) software empower businesses to offer customers the option to purchase products and services through a series of regular payments. These solutions are embedded into online stores or integrated with invoicing software, providing flexible payment options. This flexibility can help businesses attract new customers and increase sales of higher-priced items in their e-commerce stores. Marketplace providers like Etsy and eBay also benefit from BNPL, as it allows sellers to receive payments in installments. To function effectively, these tools must integrate with e-commerce platforms to offer installment payment options at checkout and with payment gateways to process payments. Additionally, all payment data needs to be synced with financial systems, requiring integration with accounting software.
Sezzle
sezzle.com
Sezzle empowers shoppers to purchase today, and make 4 interest-free payments over 6 weeks! Increase your conversions, AOV and customer satisfaction.
Paythen
paythen.co
Paythen makes it hassle-free to offer easy payment plans, subscriptions and more, while built-in automations reduce busy-work for you. No code or technical know-how needed. Just connect your Stripe account and get started in under a minute.
Mondu
mondu.ai
Mondu is driving innovation in B2B payments. By bringing B2B payments up to par with B2C and putting customers in the heart of the payment flow, Mondu ensures a seamless and state-of-the-art experience. Mondu's solution enables merchants and marketplaces to offer their business customers across Europe and the UK the most popular B2B payment methods and flexible payment terms in a multi-channel setting, both online and offline. The result is a win-win story: business customers are empowered to purchase and pay when they want, which translates to a higher conversion rate and average order value, and ultimately drives growth for merchants and marketplaces. Mondu GmbH was founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Malte Huffmann, Philipp Povel and Gil Danziger with the aim of simplifying B2B payment transactions. Mondu has a team of over 140+ talented professionals from diverse backgrounds and with experience from the best companies, in tech and elsewhere. Mondu has raised $90 million in equity and debt financing, from leading investors Valar Ventures, Cherry Ventures, the FinTech Collective, and VVRB bank.
Partial.ly
partial.ly
Partial.ly lets you offer a custom, flexible payment plan to your clients to start payments right away.
Alternative Payments
alternativepayments.io
Alternative Payments is a full-service B2B payments platform that simplifies and automates payments for you and your customers. Offer your customers a white-labeled and secure platform to pay invoices with numerous payment methods (ACH, credit cards, and Pay in Installments). Integrate with leading accounting and PSA software solutions to sync invoices and make auto-reconciliation a breeze. Enable automations like auto-pay and automated email reminders to save you time and collect invoices faster, and unlock data insights to give you complete visibility on payments and better predict cash flow. All in one platform.
Simpl
getsimpl.com
Simpl is India’s leading 1-tap checkout network meant to make payments invisible and money intelligent. It is committed to the simplification and democratisation of digital transformation in the payments space. As India’s foremost consumer experience platform, Simpl is on a mission to empower merchants to build trusted relationships with customers, one transaction at a time. With more than 26,000+ available merchants and millions of trusted users pan-India, Simpl envisions creating an inclusive digital payment experience for India that empowers and fosters trust between merchants and their customers. Simpl provides a full-stack solution for e-commerce conversion. It enables merchants to give customers 1-tap checkout, buyer protection, and a pay-later facility to allow them to feel safe and trusted when shopping online. Through Simpl, merchants can provide consumers with an easy, secure, and intuitive user experience.
Vartana
vartana.com
Vartana is an all-in-one B2B enterprise sales closing and financing platform that simplifies how sales reps close deals and buyers pay by streamlining the closing process and eliminating payment term pushback.
Tamara
tamara.co
Shopping should be all fun, no stress. With Tamara, you can split your payments – totally interest-free. A means of payment, not by imagination; Choose Tamara at checkout and divide your bill into interest-free payments
Zilch
zilch.com
Shop online or in-store with your virtual Zilch card. Pay now and earn Rewards or split the cost over 6 weeks or 3 months. From 14.99% APR Rep. Credit subject to status. T&Cs apply.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American company operating a worldwide online payments system that supports online money transfers and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods like checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction sites, and many other commercial users, for which it charges a fee in exchange for benefits such as one-click transactions and password memory. Established in 1998 as Confinity, PayPal had its initial public offering in 2002. It became a wholly owned subsidiary of eBay later that year, valued at $1.5 billion. eBay spun off PayPal in 2015 to eBay's shareholders. The company ranked 204th on the 2019 Fortune 500 of the largest United States corporations by revenue.
Zip
zip.co
Zip (previously Quadpay) is a leading Buy Now, Pay Later company providing fair and seamless solutions that simplify how people pay. With a growing presence across the globe, our mission is to be the first payment choice, everywhere and every day. We exist to create a world where people can live fearlessly today, knowing they’re in control of tomorrow. Focused on product innovation that puts people at the center, we put the financial well-being of our customers and merchants at the heart of everything that we do. With Zip, customers can shop anywhere and pay later, while merchants get paid upfront. Our platform empowers businesses to offer flexible payment solutions to customers online and in store without the risk. Our user-friendly solution is easily integrated without APIs. Once live, merchants can introduce their brand to millions of new consumers who already love Zip, acquiring new customers and boosting sales instantly. We are Zip, and we’re only just getting started.
Laybuy Personal
laybuy.com
Buy now and pay over 6 weekly interest-free installments with one way to pay, with Laybuy. New brands added daily, so check back!
Laybuy Merchant
laybuy.com
Infinite growth, one platform. How we work for Merchants. Offer your customers a simpler way to pay. Let them pay in 6 weekly, interest-free installments whilst receiving your payment immediately. Lower price points mean shorter payment cycles and in-turn repeat customers for your brand.
Klarna
klarna.com
Split any purchase into 4 interest-free payments. Online or in-store, it's easy with the Klarna app.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our add-ons to automatically recover failed payments (recovering 70%, on average), and fight fraud without compromising your customer’s payment experience. With GoCardless you save time and money, win and retain more customers, get paid on time, and reduce stress. 75,000+ businesses around the world trust us to power their payments, including global names like DocuSign, Carrefour, Norwegian Refugee Council, Trip Advisor, Aon, Survey Monkey, and UNHCR. We enable them to collect payments from 30+ countries, processing over $30 billion each year. And our products are flexible to how you want to use them – whether you want to use them on their own with our easy-to-use online dashboard, connect with one of 350+ systems you might already use to run your business, or build your own custom integration with our API. We’ve been on this mission since 2011, and now have an incredible team of 700+ payments experts across the UK, US, France, and Australia. In fact, you might’ve heard of us before – we’ve been covered by the BBC, Financial Times, TechCrunch, Wall Street Journal, Les Echos, Börsen Zeitung, Australian Financial Review, and hundreds more. Want to learn more? Head over to gocardless.com
Afterpay
afterpay.com
Afterpay pioneered a better way to pay. Customers shop now, pay over 6 weeks, and never pay interest. Merchants who partner with Afterpay reach the largest, most loyal shoppers in the world. More than 19M active customers have shopped with Afterpay globally and it is consistently rated in the Top 10 of shopping apps. Merchants benefit from partnering with Afterpay and offering customers a better way to pay. On average, Afterpay sends more than 1M global referrals to its merchant partners every day. Afterpay increases average order value, drives incremental sales, and keeps customers coming back. Here’s how Afterpay works for your customers: 1. Your customers shop your site or get the Afterpay app. 2. Customers see their payment schedule and choose Afterpay as their payment method at checkout. 3. They’ll make the first of 4 payments now. And pay the rest over 6 weeks. And, here’s how it works for you: - Get paid upfront. You’ll get paid within days for purchases made with Afterpay. - Minimize your risk. We take on risks, including chargebacks and fraud. So you can focus on growing your business. - Receive daily settlement reports. Get access to transactional information that you can use to reconcile and verify orders.
Affirm
affirm.com
Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.
