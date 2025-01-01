Top Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software

Installment payment and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) software empower businesses to offer customers the option to purchase products and services through a series of regular payments. These solutions are embedded into online stores or integrated with invoicing software, providing flexible payment options. This flexibility can help businesses attract new customers and increase sales of higher-priced items in their e-commerce stores. Marketplace providers like Etsy and eBay also benefit from BNPL, as it allows sellers to receive payments in installments. To function effectively, these tools must integrate with e-commerce platforms to offer installment payment options at checkout and with payment gateways to process payments. Additionally, all payment data needs to be synced with financial systems, requiring integration with accounting software.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal is a digital wallet app that enables users to send and receive money, make purchases, and manage transactions securely online and in stores.
Klarna
klarna.com
Klarna is a financial app that allows users to split purchases into four interest-free payments or delay payment for up to 30 days, offering flexible shopping options.
Afterpay
afterpay.com
Afterpay allows users to split purchases into four interest-free payments over six weeks, enhancing affordability for consumers and boosting sales for merchants.
Affirm
affirm.com
Affirm is a financial app that allows users to make purchases and pay over time with transparent pricing and no late fees, offering flexible installment plans.
Zip
zip.co
Zip is a Buy Now, Pay Later app that allows customers to shop and pay later while merchants receive payment upfront.
Sezzle
sezzle.com
Sezzle is a BNPL app that allows users to make purchases and pay in 4 interest-free installments over 6 weeks, while also offering financial education and credit-building features.
Tamara
tamara.co
Tamara is a BNPL app that allows users to buy goods and split payments into interest-free installments, helping manage finances easily.
Laybuy Personal
laybuy.com
Laybuy Personal is a buy now pay later app that allows users to make purchases and pay in six weekly interest-free installments.
Zilch
zilch.com
Zilch is a financial management app that allows users to shop online or in-store, earn rewards, and manage payments flexibly over time.
Simpl
getsimpl.com
Simpl is an Indian payment app that offers 1-tap checkout, buyer protection, and pay-later options for an easy online shopping experience.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is a payment platform that facilitates direct bank payments for businesses, enabling one-off and recurring payment collections efficiently.
Alternative Payments
alternativepayments.io
Alternative Payments is a B2B payments platform offering multiple payment methods, automation features, and integration with accounting software for streamlined transactions.
Partial.ly
partial.ly
Partial.ly helps users set up flexible payment plans for managing expenses by breaking them into smaller installments to avoid late fees.
Paythen
paythen.co
Paythen is a digital platform for managing payment plans, subscriptions, and financial transactions securely and easily with no coding required.
Laybuy Merchant
laybuy.com
The Laybuy Merchant app allows businesses to offer customers the option to pay in 6 interest-free installments, facilitating secure transactions and immediate payouts.
Vartana
vartana.com
Vartana is a B2B platform that helps sales reps close deals and simplifies payment processes for buyers, streamlining the overall closing experience.
Mondu
mondu.ai
Mondu is a fintech app that streamlines B2B payments by offering flexible payment terms and integrations for businesses across Europe.
