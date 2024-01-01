Top Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software - Aruba Most Popular Recently Added

Installment payment and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) software empower businesses to offer customers the option to purchase products and services through a series of regular payments. These solutions are embedded into online stores or integrated with invoicing software, providing flexible payment options. This flexibility can help businesses attract new customers and increase sales of higher-priced items in their e-commerce stores. Marketplace providers like Etsy and eBay also benefit from BNPL, as it allows sellers to receive payments in installments. To function effectively, these tools must integrate with e-commerce platforms to offer installment payment options at checkout and with payment gateways to process payments. Additionally, all payment data needs to be synced with financial systems, requiring integration with accounting software.