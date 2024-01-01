App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software - Antigua & Barbuda
Installment payment and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) software empower businesses to offer customers the option to purchase products and services through a series of regular payments. These solutions are embedded into online stores or integrated with invoicing software, providing flexible payment options. This flexibility can help businesses attract new customers and increase sales of higher-priced items in their e-commerce stores. Marketplace providers like Etsy and eBay also benefit from BNPL, as it allows sellers to receive payments in installments. To function effectively, these tools must integrate with e-commerce platforms to offer installment payment options at checkout and with payment gateways to process payments. Additionally, all payment data needs to be synced with financial systems, requiring integration with accounting software.
Submit New App
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American company operating a worldwide online payments system that supports online money transfers and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods like checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction si...
Afterpay
afterpay.com
Afterpay pioneered a better way to pay. Customers shop now, pay over 6 weeks, and never pay interest. Merchants who partner with Afterpay reach the largest, most loyal shoppers in the world. More than 19M active customers have shopped with Afterpay globally and it is consistently rated in the Top 10...
Klarna
klarna.com
Split any purchase into 4 interest-free payments. Online or in-store, it's easy with the Klarna app.
Affirm
affirm.com
Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel grow...
Zip
zip.co
Zip (previously Quadpay) is a leading Buy Now, Pay Later company providing fair and seamless solutions that simplify how people pay. With a growing presence across the globe, our mission is to be the first payment choice, everywhere and every day. We exist to create a world where people can live fea...
Sezzle
sezzle.com
Sezzle empowers shoppers to purchase today, and make 4 interest-free payments over 6 weeks! Increase your conversions, AOV and customer satisfaction.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our...
Laybuy Personal
laybuy.com
Buy now and pay over 6 weekly interest-free installments with one way to pay, with Laybuy. New brands added daily, so check back!
Tamara
tamara.co
Shopping should be all fun, no stress. With Tamara, you can split your payments – totally interest-free. A means of payment, not by imagination; Choose Tamara at checkout and divide your bill into interest-free payments
Zilch
zilch.com
Buy now, pay later with Zilch. Shop anywhere online and pay off your purchase over 6 weeks in 4 installments.
Simpl
getsimpl.com
Simpl is India’s leading 1-tap checkout network meant to make payments invisible and money intelligent. It is committed to the simplification and democratisation of digital transformation in the payments space. As India’s foremost consumer experience platform, Simpl is on a mission to empower merch...
Laybuy Merchant
laybuy.com
Infinite growth, one platform. How we work for Merchants. Offer your customers a simpler way to pay. Let them pay in 6 weekly, interest-free installments whilst receiving your payment immediately. Lower price points mean shorter payment cycles and in-turn repeat customers for your brand.
Alternative Payments
alternativepayments.io
Alternative Payments is a full-service B2B payments platform that simplifies and automates payments for you and your customers. Offer your customers a white-labeled and secure platform to pay invoices with numerous payment methods (ACH, credit cards, and Pay in Installments). Integrate with leading ...
Paythen
paythen.co
Paythen makes it hassle-free to offer easy payment plans, subscriptions and more, while built-in automations reduce busy-work for you. No code or technical know-how needed. Just connect your Stripe account and get started in under a minute.
Mondu
mondu.ai
Mondu is driving innovation in B2B payments. By bringing B2B payments up to par with B2C and putting customers in the heart of the payment flow, Mondu ensures a seamless and state-of-the-art experience. Mondu's solution enables merchants and marketplaces to offer their business customers across Euro...
Partial.ly
partial.ly
Partial.ly lets you offer a custom, flexible payment plan to your clients to start payments right away.
Vartana
vartana.com
Vartana is an all-in-one B2B enterprise sales closing and financing platform that simplifies how sales reps close deals and buyers pay by streamlining the closing process and eliminating payment term pushback.