Top Insight Engines Software - Slovakia

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Insight engines empower users to explore, uncover, and analyze both organized and unorganized data. These tools serve employees and clients alike, facilitating swift and effortless information retrieval across content, documents, or raw data. Leveraging natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning, these engines optimize search queries for precise outcomes. Rather than crafting SQL queries or employing other database languages, users can articulate searches in natural language, yielding comparable results. Continuously learning from user interactions, these solutions fine-tune search accuracy. Additionally, insight engines seamlessly integrate with diverse data sources, spanning enterprise content management (ECM) systems, big data processing and distribution platforms, and databases, consolidating all company data into a centralized repository.
Submit New App
Bloomfire
bloomfire.com
Bloomfire is a secure knowledge engagement platform that empowers teams to find information fast. Eliminate shoulder taps, frantic Slack requests, and repetitive questions by giving your team the knowledge they need, when and where they need it. Users can upload content in any format (including word documents, PDFs, videos, audio recordings, and slide decks) or create new content directly in the cloud-based platform. Bloomfire deep indexes every word in every file--including words spoken in videos-- so that users can quickly find what they’re looking for. Whether you’re looking to share knowledge across your entire company or within departments, Bloomfire helps break down silos and make information accessible to everyone who needs it. Bloomfire is currently powering the knowledge sharing efforts of leading companies including FedEx, Jackson Hewitt, Delta Faucet, and King's Hawaiian. Results customers have achieved using Bloomfire include: - Saving employees an average of 30 minutes a day looking for information - Decreasing the number of customer service calls placed on hold by 50% - Increasing client satisfaction by 30% - Reducing internal emails by up to one third - Democratizing insights and research across lines of business
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..kind of like a smart friend for you and the rest of your company.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. OpenText aims its products at addressing information management requirements, including management of large volumes of content, compliance with regulatory requirements, and mobile and online experience management.OpenText employs over 14,000 people worldwide and is a publicly traded company, listed on the NASDAQ (OTEX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (OTEX).
Qatalog
qatalog.com
Qatalog eliminates your work chaos. No more constant pings, no more trivial meetings, and no more scouring for the latest doc. Our work hub connects the tools of modern collaboration — wikis, project management, team chat, and more — and lets you use them in concert with each other. It connects people and teams in the same way, so they can be in sync when they're not in the same place. It’s the new way of work.
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. The solution for websites to pave the way for better search experiences and improved conversions. It intends to redefine how customers navigate through customers' websites with a search-as-a-service that leaves no stone unturned. Increase relevance across mediums with tailored search.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizations evolve and improve, Experience.com’s integrated SaaS platform continues to lead the industry at the forefront of digital marketing innovation.
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of the most relevant, actionable insights into their organisation. They use these insights to validate and optimise strategies, gain a competitive advantage and protect and grow revenue.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, uncover and share rich user insights. Visit heyMarvin.com to book a demo and see the new features our customers are calling “super-impressive — a HUGE shift in the UX research field.”
Raffle
raffle.ai
Search made human and simple to use Innovative companies use Raffle's software and API to enhance their search capabilities, facilitate knowledge sharing, and gain deep insights into customers' and employees' behavior and needs. Our search solutions - including Website Search, Workplace Search, and In-App Search - make it easy for companies to organize and optimize their existing content. With Raffle Search, you can streamline your search process and make the most of your data. We use AI to improve companies’ customer and employee understanding through tracking interactions and utilizing behavior analytics for data insights such as trending questions, knowledge gaps, and resolution rates, thereby enhancing communication and support.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.