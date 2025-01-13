Top Insight Engines Software - St. Pierre & Miquelon

Bloomfire

bloomfire.com

Bloomfire is a secure knowledge engagement platform that empowers teams to find information fast. Eliminate shoulder taps, frantic Slack requests, and repetitive questions by giving your team the knowledge they need, when and where they need it. Users can upload content in any format (including word documents, PDFs, videos, audio recordings, and slide decks) or create new content directly in the cloud-based platform. Bloomfire deep indexes every word in every file--including words spoken in videos-- so that users can quickly find what they’re looking for. Whether you’re looking to share knowledge across your entire company or within departments, Bloomfire helps break down silos and make information accessible to everyone who needs it. Bloomfire is currently powering the knowledge sharing efforts of leading companies including FedEx, Jackson Hewitt, Delta Faucet, and King's Hawaiian. Results customers have achieved using Bloomfire include: - Saving employees an average of 30 minutes a day looking for information - Decreasing the number of customer service calls placed on hold by 50% - Increasing client satisfaction by 30% - Reducing internal emails by up to one third - Democratizing insights and research across lines of business