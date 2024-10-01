App store for web apps
Top Insight Engines Software - Mozambique
Insight engines empower users to explore, uncover, and analyze both organized and unorganized data. These tools serve employees and clients alike, facilitating swift and effortless information retrieval across content, documents, or raw data. Leveraging natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning, these engines optimize search queries for precise outcomes. Rather than crafting SQL queries or employing other database languages, users can articulate searches in natural language, yielding comparable results. Continuously learning from user interactions, these solutions fine-tune search accuracy. Additionally, insight engines seamlessly integrate with diverse data sources, spanning enterprise content management (ECM) systems, big data processing and distribution platforms, and databases, consolidating all company data into a centralized repository.
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..k...
Qatalog
qatalog.com
Qatalog eliminates your work chaos. No more constant pings, no more trivial meetings, and no more scouring for the latest doc. Our work hub connects the tools of modern collaboration — wikis, project management, team chat, and more — and lets you use them in concert with each other. It connects peop...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. ...
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. ...
Bloomfire
bloomfire.com
Bloomfire is a secure knowledge engagement platform that empowers teams to find information fast. Eliminate shoulder taps, frantic Slack requests, and repetitive questions by giving your team the knowledge they need, when and where they need it. Users can upload content in any format (including word...
Raffle
raffle.ai
Search made human and simple to use Innovative companies use Raffle's software and API to enhance their search capabilities, facilitate knowledge sharing, and gain deep insights into customers' and employees' behavior and needs. Our search solutions - including Website Search, Workplace Search, and ...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of t...