Top Influencer Marketing Platforms - Sudan

In today's digital landscape, influencer marketing platforms offer comprehensive solutions for organizations seeking to harness the power of social influencers. These platforms streamline the process of identifying influencers, overseeing content creation, and evaluating campaign effectiveness. By leveraging partnerships with celebrities, content creators, micro-influencers, and brand ambassadors, brands can explore new avenues for customer acquisition and product promotion. Primarily utilized by marketing and advertising teams in consumer goods sectors such as retail, fashion, beauty, as well as e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, influencer marketing platforms facilitate targeted outreach and collaboration. They serve as a bridge between brands and influencers, enabling seamless communication and content management. There are two main approaches to sourcing influencers through these platforms. Some offer extensive databases containing profiles of verified influencers across various social networks, utilizing artificial intelligence for audience analysis. Others provide access to exclusive networks of influencers who have opted to collaborate with brands. Regardless of the method chosen, these platforms empower businesses to refine their search criteria and connect with influencers who align with their brand values and target demographics. Through integrated collaboration tools and content management features, marketers can efficiently liaise with influencers, oversee content creation, and evaluate campaign performance. This comprehensive approach ensures that influencer marketing initiatives are executed seamlessly and yield measurable results.
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs and provides access to in-depth audience insights on any social media influencer.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build influencer relationships and create effective campaigns at scale. NeoReach’s end-to-end influencer marketing platform includes creator discovery, creator transactions, campaign management, analytics and reporting, and creator payments. Additionally, NeoReach’s API allows users to filter through datasets in their database in order to pull exact parameters for their campaign. Their API’s features include sponsorship pricing data, audience matching, the ability to track fast-growing influencers, competitor spend analysis, historical price & ROI data, fraud detection, and more.
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke influencer programmes so that they can better automate and streamline influencing activity as well as identify on-going engagement opportunities.
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, businesses also obtain full distribution rights for user-generated content, providing them with a plethora of creative assets for digital advertising and other commercial purposes.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and videos, live streams) via a monthly membership.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
Current
current.tech
What is Current? The #1 solution for brands looking to build their ambassador programs, maximize their influencer marketing, and increase their revenue. At Current Technologies, our suite of tools supports brands from creator discovery to campaign management to automated talent payments and tax compliance. We can help you find the best influencers and ambassadors for your brand, create impactful content at scale, and measure real ROI to drive success for your business. Within our product suite, you'll enjoy: 1.) Ambassador Hub - A complete ambassador platform, engineered for your growth. Launch a private community of ambassadors, measure content performance, track sales, and grow revenue. 2.) Programmatic Recruiting - Find the right influencers without searching for hours. Let our software do all the work to match up potential creators every day. 3.) Payments Platform - Our integrated platform enables your team to authorize payments, customize payouts, collect tax documents, and automatically distribute 1099’s to talent. All while giving your creators the flexibility to receive payment via ACH, wire or PayPal. 4.) Messaging - Build meaningful and lasting connections with your community. Reach out to potential partners, communicate directly with your ambassadors and influencers, or chat with your entire community. 5.) Reporting & Analytics - Measure your success while fine-tuning your strategy with comprehensive performance insights within your reporting suite. 6.) Managed Services & Account Management - We grow profitable ambassador programs. We build lasting influencer strategies. And we take ownership of our clients’ success.
Inflead
inflead.com
Inflead is at the forefront of Influencer Marketing intelligence, offering unparalleled precision and analytical efficacy. Inflead harnesses advanced science and technology to stay a step ahead in the Influencer Marketing domain. Inflead's platform serves brands, agencies, and media centers, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for influencer scouting, A.I.-driven analysis, campaign management, and competitive insights. With access to over 10 million profiles across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch, Inflead empowers our clients to discover, evaluate, track, and grow their influencer campaigns. Dive into our Data Lab to uncover market trends, analyze competitor strategies, and receive tailor-made reports.
Influencer Hero
influencer-hero.com
Influencer Hero is an all-in-one influencer management software that consists of influencer database and a full service CRM which automates the entire campaign management process. It can be divided into three steps. 1). Influencer discovery through our database of 11.7M Instagram & 12.3M Youtube influencers and detailed search filters + fake follower & bot detection 2). Automated communication through our CRM 3). Reporting and analytics which include verified impressions, clicks and conversions. Through an integration with your store you can manage the entire process through our CRM. You can set up affiliate links, discount codes and process payouts automatically. If you prefer to give your influencers full control they can login to their affiliate dashboard, see their performance and payout their affiliate balance themselves. Once the influencer has posted it will be automatically saved in CRM to be reviewed, downloaded and reused. Products can be shipped out automatically through the CRM and if you want to connect your Facebook business manager you can boost your influencer content through paid ads. Not only do we have this extended and easy-to-use platform, but we also make sure that this platform is accessible to all companies no matter the size.
NoxInfluencer
noxinfluencer.com
NoxInfluencer is a comprehensive influencer marketing software for social media influencer discovery, marketing campaign running, influencer relationship management, and social media analytics. It covers over 20 million global influencer resources across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Features: Influencer Fine-granular Searching Influencer database of 20,000,000 65k Niche Tags and 17K brand tags Influencer Marketing Campaign: Launching & Monitoring Influencer Data Analysis Global Influencer Top Ranking (by Geo & Niche)
Racontor
racontor.com
Racontor is a creator economy platform, and we are in the process of disrupting the huge global online marketing industry using the power of social media creators. Our service includes influencer marketing and other creator services.
Statusphere
joinstatus.com
Statusphere is a micro-influencer marketing platform designed to help consumer brands earn content at scale. Our advanced matchmaking tools, fulfillment technology and brand portal eliminate 98% of the manual legwork involved in running influencer campaigns. This means you can sustain an always-on influencer marketing strategy without sacrificing your schedule. With real-time access to rights-ready content, brands can build an ongoing library of authentic UGC. By streamlining your most demanding campaign marketing tasks, Statusphere empowers brands to earn 100s of posts from vetted creators in a fraction of the time.
The Cirqle
thecirqle.com
The Cirqle is a state-of-the-art influencer marketing platform for advertisers to run end-to-end creator campaigns. The platform provides access to 1 mln creators backed by paid social campaigns on Meta, Instagram and TikTok to boost RoAS, Reach, Engagement and lower Customer acquisition cost. The Cirqle’s software platform streamlines high quality influencer work backed by a team of creative strategists. Work ranges from easily activating influencers for brand awareness and sales, to seamlessly approving/scaling content to populating brand channels, or quickly testing new (ad) placements to supercharge growth. Clients see an average cost reduction of 30-50% in overall production and acquisition costs while increasing RoAS and performance up to 10x when partnering with The Cirqle for creator-produced content compared to their own advertisements (BAU) and legacy content production methods.
Ainfluencer
ainfluencer.com
Ainfluencer.com is a direct marketplace to instantly connect you; influencers and creators on Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube with millions of global brands for paid partnerships. Collaborate with brands in your niche to showcase your creativity, gain exposure, build your personal brand, and earn money by creating engaging and authentic content that resonates with your followers. With Ainfluencer mobile apps, you get access to limitless opportunities to maximize your earning potential and give your followers direction to buy products they love.
AnyTag
anytag.jp
AnyTag is an influencer marketing platform that enables marketers, PR agencies, talent agencies and influencer networks to discover influencers, activate, manage, track and attribute influencer marketing campaigns across major social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Built for Asia, the platform provides users with access to over 300,000 influencers and influencer data points from across the region, including those signed up on its sister application for influencers, AnyCreator. AnyTag also provides users with social media analytics for their brand-owned social media accounts, including demographics and post analytics, competitor analytics, hashtag analytics, brand mentions and UGC management.
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre is an AI-powered comprehensive influencer platform that enables millions of influencers to connect with global brands for powerful collaborations. And better yet - Atisfyre is entirely FREE for influencers. Atisfyre was born from our passion to revolutionize and make a positive impact on the influencer marketing industry. We saw how difficult it was for influencers of all sizes to find the right brands to work with, and knew that we could develop a platform that could give them the tools to skip the middle person and become their own managers.
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN is an Influencer Marketing data-driven software solution that optimizes your influencer marketing workflow and strategies. We are dedicated to large and medium-size Companies and Groups. At each stage of influencer marketing, we have solutions for you : ◾ Identify and discover celebrities, niche influencers, and emerging talents. ◾ Evaluate the influencer's audience quality. ◾ Explore over 32 million influencer profiles. ◾ Get access to in-depth insights and analytics of the Influencers. ◾ Click and create interesting custom casting slides. ◾ Analyze and forecast your future campaigns. ◾ Get access to Unique followers percentage. ◾ Build influencer campaigns and customize your workflow dashboard. ◾ Track data on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube ◾ Generate detailed analysis reports. ◾ Enhance your workflow through social listening, benchmarking, and much more features. CAMPAYGN is used by, Tag Heuer, Prada, Sisley, Montblanc, Chopard, Chaumet, Givenchy, La Prairie, and many others. Are you ready to try us?
Embold
embold.co
Embold is Canada's go-to influencer marketing platform, connecting brands with 9,000+ local micro-influencers. Simplify campaign management, content review, and influencer payouts. Benefit from our tailored solutions, including Managed Campaigns, CampaignPlus, and Whitelist Ads. Trusted by top Canadian brands, Embold guarantees maximized ROI and campaign success through the use of it's software.
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the most complete platform on the market! Influence4You’s features : - Access over 160,000 subscribed influencers for your campaigns and thanks to the integrated tool HypeAuditor consult statistics for 100 million profiles and detect fake followers - Choose to launch paid or simply gifting campaigns (this allows you to collaborate with the most appropriate profiles to optimise your budget) - Experience in launching more than 5000 campaigns across all sectors, 7 languages and in 35 countries on all social networks (Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitch, Linkedin…) - The most ergonomic and user friendly interface - The most complete platform according to numerous benchmarks - Free platform support (via mail or telephone) Since 2012 Influence4You has combined both top technology and influence marketing experts.
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and brands rely on Keymailer to meet their influencer marketing objectives, accessing our network of over 50,000 pro-level influencers and press with an audience of 3.5 billion.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based on sales made by influencers using coupons. Ninja Influence is empowered by data - with a database of over 100,000,000 influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube - by far the most comprehensive database on the web.
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and effective partner for companies of all sizes, focusing on expanding reach, enhancing brand awareness, and driving a strong return on investment in the influencer marketing sphere.
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social listening tool, it understands what creators say and show in videos. In addition, it correlates this with audience reactions allowing real-time creator-led campaign optimization for maximum engagement.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
Yoloco
yoloco.io
Yoloco is a platform designed for accurate Influencer analysis on social networks. Thanks to the use of modern technologies, machine learning and in-house developments, Yoloco helps users get all the data they need to run a successful advertising campaign. The platform provides powerful tools with which you can: - Search for Influencers using a powerful filter - Influencer analytics reports consisting of 20+ metrics - Influencer Outreach - Competitor Analysis - Campaign Manager
Wowzi
wowzi.co
Wowzi is a globally leading technology company that enables SMEs, multinationals, creative agencies, research companies, and NGOs to connect to our diverse community of African creators. The Wowzi platform helps brands unleash the power of creator marketing for your social advertising. Wowzi is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with teams in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and across Europe.
ViralMango
viralmango.com
ViralMango is an online marketplace that enables Brands to connect with verified Micro and Nano-influencers for mutually beneficial collaborations. The platform provides a space for creators to showcase their skills and grow their following while allowing businesses to leverage the power of influencer marketing to reach their target audience. By facilitating these connections, ViralMango is revolutionizing the way brands and creators collaborate to create engaging and authentic content.
Upcred Advertiser
upcred.ai
UPCRED wants to be a global creator economy multiverse to empower the world's creator economy by bringing more authenticity, visibility, and technological enhancements. UPCRED GDS: A one-stop solution for all businesses to enable them to participate in the creator economy. UPCRED Multiverse: The Multiverse of UPCRED is built on top of UPCRED GDS, which will solve a set of problems related to the creator economy for the creators and the businesses. UPCRED is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and currently operates across Pan India with full capabilities and in the USA, UK, Dubai, Singapore, Japan, and the rest of the world with limited capabilities for Influencer Marketing campaigns. For more information reach out to [email protected] and for partnership [email protected]
Ubiquitous
ubiquitousinfluence.com
Ubiquitous unlocks influencer marketing for the biggest brands in the world with a heavy focus on TikTok. We are a full-service solution built with mature data infrastructure that utilizes predictive analytics and machine learning to optimize influencer marketing strategy on top of our world class strategy and execution team. Whether you're focused on brand awareness, improving social presence through creator-led organic content creation, or developing a direct growth strategy, we've got you covered. We've worked with brands and marketing agencies of all sizes - including Lyft, Disney, American Eagle, Netflix, FabFitFun, and 200+ others. We believe that brands need more than just self-service software to efficiently utilize the fastest growing marketing vertical, which is why we use incredible marketers layered on top of the most mature data infrastructure in the space to solve any influencer marketing challenge.
TrueFanz Influencers
truefanz.com
TrueFanz helps content creators and brands to get paid to post online. On TrueFanz, your biggest supporters become active participants by offering them VIP access to your content. With TrueFanz you can give your biggest supporters access to content, community, and insight into your creative process. In exchange, you get the freedom and flexibility to do your best work while achieving your goals!
Stellar
stellar.io
Stellar's influencer marketing solution allows you to run campaigns smarter, faster and more efficiently. With Stellar's intuitive and easy-to-use software, marketers can ditch spreadsheets and automate the tedious manual process of finding influencers, make data-driven decisions about the influencers they engage, schedule and automate workflow, and even forecast and measure campaign ROI. With our cutting-edge technology and passionate staff, Stellar software and agency have helped many companies around the world and in various industries.
Socialveins
socialveins.com
Its an Influencer marketing platform where campaign managers can launch and manage their campaigns with 1000s of creators registered on the platform
Social Native
socialnative.com
Social Native is the leading global marketplace empowering brands to source creativity at scale. Thousands of global brands, including Adidas, The North Face, and Lego, rely on Social Native to meet the ever-growing demands for high-performing content across the entire customer journey. Social Native's intelligent content workflow connects organic and paid strategies helping our partners realize the full lifetime value of their content. Its mission is to democratize creative content, helping brands to stay connected with their audience through diverse and authentic storytelling.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authentically engaging with real followers. Socialfaim tool helps you to track your campaign and measure the performance.
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Give your followers one-click Impulse Purchasing Power with Visual Shopping and Instagram Shops, turn your User Generated Content into shoppable social proof and Influencers into a powerful retail channel for your brand. Sauce provides a platform with simple to use tools & embeds that turn your Social Media into powerful eCommerce Social Shopping Experiences. Inc Magazine says “…Influencer Marketing Is About To Go Through The Roof” - Sauce believes that thriving communities are behind this surging growth in social marketing and at the heart of every amazing brand. Its mission is to help great brands understand their followers and find new audiences using insights to their most influential advocates and their content. Data is king, but few know how to harness its expanding potential. Sauce provides a platform for brands and creators to understand their audiences through big data analysis. The insights center around their social ecosystem and enabling the discovery of mutually benefiting collaboration opportunities and the means to understand and grow vibrant communities.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk for advertisers and amplifies results when working with influencers through transparency and performance benchmarking of their channels and audiences.
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry's largest influencer database of 300 million+ influencers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, advanced search functionalities, and a comprehensive suite of AI-powered features, Creable offers affordable pricing, flexible subscription options, and a modern, easy-to-use UI. Leverage Creable's AI-powered insights to maximize ROI by connecting with influencers who not only resonate with your brand but also possess a highly engaged and relevant audience.
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their activity through collaborations with gaming brands.
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to discover the right influencer using over 130 search criteria. Additionally, users can: Compare individual creator results with the average results for their Topic in seconds to benchmark them. Track campaigns, individuate all the content connected to a brand, and obtain aggregated information. Follow competition with the Brand section, where what they are doing and how their content is performing can be seen. See how content around various topics performs to decide when and where to engage. Access detailed data about creators and topics demographics, and ensure you are always talking to the right people. All CreatorDB services are available through our SaaS and the API integration to best combine with your current workflow. CreatorDB offers agency services with end-to-end campaign management in-house as well. The vendor states their agency team is fluent in 11 of the most spoken languages making it a viable solution for cross-border campaigns.
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
