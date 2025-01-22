Top Influencer Marketing Platforms - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
In today's digital landscape, influencer marketing platforms offer comprehensive solutions for organizations seeking to harness the power of social influencers. These platforms streamline the process of identifying influencers, overseeing content creation, and evaluating campaign effectiveness. By leveraging partnerships with celebrities, content creators, micro-influencers, and brand ambassadors, brands can explore new avenues for customer acquisition and product promotion. Primarily utilized by marketing and advertising teams in consumer goods sectors such as retail, fashion, beauty, as well as e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, influencer marketing platforms facilitate targeted outreach and collaboration. They serve as a bridge between brands and influencers, enabling seamless communication and content management. There are two main approaches to sourcing influencers through these platforms. Some offer extensive databases containing profiles of verified influencers across various social networks, utilizing artificial intelligence for audience analysis. Others provide access to exclusive networks of influencers who have opted to collaborate with brands. Regardless of the method chosen, these platforms empower businesses to refine their search criteria and connect with influencers who align with their brand values and target demographics. Through integrated collaboration tools and content management features, marketers can efficiently liaise with influencers, oversee content creation, and evaluate campaign performance. This comprehensive approach ensures that influencer marketing initiatives are executed seamlessly and yield measurable results.
Submit New App
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole helps marketers measure, improve and report on the impact they're making on social media. Keyhole’s social listening, influencer tracking and social media analytics products help marketers improve their social media strategy, and prove their impact to colleagues and clients. Keyhole’s easy-to-use dashboard allows you to build and share reports instantly, saving hundreds of hours a year. Use Keyhole's dedicated Influencers metrics to analyze advocates talking about your hashtags. *You can filter influencers based on geo-location and keywords in their bios. Reach out to influencers to help boost engagement and increase your marketing ROI. * You can also sort influencers based on the exposure they generate and engagement levels. The analytics dashboard has a convenient word cloud that shows hashtags commonly used with your main hashtag. * You can easily use the tool to identify the most popular hashtags relevant to your campaign and find areas of opportunity.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN is the best influencer marketing software for ecommerce brands. Our AI-powered platform includes 32m+ influencer suite, campaign workroom, reporting & analytics, payment & product fulfillment, full content media library and more.
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform helps businesses — brands, publishers, and agencies — to build authentic, enduring, and rewarding relationships with both publishers and consumers. By providing visibility across the entire consumer journey, they are able to aggregate, orchestrate, and optimize the total value of the entire mix of partnerships with ease and transparency — driving growth and creating new value for consumers. To learn more about how impact.com's technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L'Oreal, Fanatics, Levi's and 1-800-Flowers, visit www.impact.com.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
PartnerStack is a full stack solution for partnerships. The platform supports partner marketing, referral, and reseller activity, and solves for partner application management, engagement, attribution, education, payouts, compliance, and additional partner channel needs. Companies using PartnerStack have their program listed in PartnerStack's marketplace, exposing their program to a growing network of +450,000 partners. These companies see a +30% revenue increase in their partner channels due to partners acquired through PartnerStack's network. The network allows partners to sell multiple SaaS applications from a single platform - a necessity for integrated SaaS solutions investing in channel.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Skeepers is the European leader in shopper engagement solutions. They provide a fully integrated one-stop-shop UGC suite for brands to bond with consumers, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales and customer retention. Skeepers connects brands and consumers through authentic experiences with our fully integrated one-stop-shop suite of UGC solutions. With Skeepers, brands authentically nurture consumer relationships, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales, and improve consumer retention. Its solutions make it easy to create, collect, manage, and activate UGC, effectively and at scale. Skeepers enables brands to connect with our community of creators for high-quality, tailor-made UGC video content. Its advanced AI enables brands to use the most optimal video content to make products resonate with target audiences and broadcast videos across their most effective distribution channels
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiatives. Our all-in-one platform seamlessly integrates with top e-commerce solutions, social media platforms, and marketplaces.
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without juggling multiple platforms or creator touchpoints. Our creator marketplace allows you to easily source and find the influencers and creators who align with your brand values and audience. Popular Pays is an official partner of Meta, TikTok, Amazon, and Pinterest, and works with brands such as Kelloggs, Kraft, Delta, and Lyft.
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, businesses who partner with Bazaarvoice can expect to see a 400% return on their investment. The study, which interviewed decision-makers at nine different companies who have experience working with Bazaarvoice, found that the initial investment is returned in just three months or less. Find out what working with Bazaarvoice could mean to your business. Read the full study below in the official downloads section. Bazaarvoice offers the biggest, broadest network, a comprehensive platform, and the most dedicated service in the business, with a genuine investment in your success. ** Proactive Strategy & Expertise: Over 15 years of experience with an approach tailored to each client’s unique goals. ** Innovation on a Single Platform: All types of UGC from a single provider with an easy-to-use platform that supports all business sizes and configurations. ** The World’s Largest Network: A network of 11,500+ brands and retailers with millions of active shoppers, so we know who is shopping for what and can deliver relevant ads and a personalized shopping experience. ** Content Integrity & Security: Review authenticity to protect your brand with fraud and spam prevention technology and the largest in-house moderation team of native speakers in 38 languages. ** Exceptional Service & Support: A commitment to genuine partnership, with 24/7 global support, and industry-leading customer satisfaction levels. Bazaarvoice’s extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey.
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder is an end-to-end enterprise creator management platform for marketing teams looking to bring ambassadors, influencers, and affiliates under one roof. Consumer-focused brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff & Live Nation all use SocialLadder to market through their customers and turn them into growth drivers, activating their community to create content and increase conversions. The SocialLadder technology allows you to streamline communication, assign digital and real-world tasks, monitor engagement, and reward successful ambassadors for helping to promote your brand. Your ambassadors are set up for success while allowing you to focus on the overall growth strategy, rather than spending time managing the day-to-day. SocialLadder has the tools your brand needs to: DISCOVER: Use machine learning to find customers in your CRM that are an ideal fit to become ambassadors TRACK: Target & assign tasks to ambassadors (digital, physical, and conversion tracking) MEASURE: ROI & unit economics of ambassador activity INTEGRATE: Enterprise API for sophisticated deployments STREAMLINE: Task assignment, communication & ambassador onboarding ENGAGE: 100% mobile for ambassadors to keep your community engaged & accountable REWARD: Inventory & payment management built into the platform SCALE: Learns automatically from successful ambassadors to help find more Reach out to SocialLadder to get a live demo.
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Heepsy is an influencer marketing platform designed for brands and agencies. Get access to millions of influencers from around the globe, plus the tools you need to find the right one for your social media campaigns. Find influencers on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Filter your search by location, category, follower count, engagement rate, and more. Heepsy also provides detailed analytics reports about each influencer. Analyze their engagement, follower growth, audience demographics, and authenticity. Avoid influencers with highly suspicious audiences and inorganic growth. Check into their average likes and comments per post to see how content created for your brand might perform. Organize your favorite influencers in lists. Want to get contact information so you can start reaching out to influencers? Download your lists to get contact info, plus all other influencer stats, in one place saved wherever you need it. But not only does it offer the option for brands to find influencers, it also introduces the option of a Marketplace where influencers can find campaigns published by brands. Here, creators have the flexibility to select campaigns that match their interests, with features allowing them to filter based on the campaign's location, the network for the promotion, the category being promoted, and more. This setup ensures that influencers can easily discover campaigns that align with their audience's preferences and their own content creation style. Ready to try it out? Heepsy offers a free trial and monthly plans, so you can try out the platform before making any long-term commitment. Visit us today to sign up for free and give it a go.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd is the first and best offering that HELPS BRANDS better monetize their creators with Influencer Storefronts, on the BRAND'S TERMS. LoudCrowd delivers the top brands in e-Commerce (Gymshark, boohoo, etc.) a creator commerce solution to actually compete with explosive 3rd party players like TikTok Shop, Amazon Influencer Storefronts, and more. LoudCrowd's customers not only win back vital revenue from 3rd party players, but also see dramatically increased creator-affiliate conversion rates (CVR) and average order values (AOV), and significantly cheaper customer acquisition (CPA) costs. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts work by allowing a brand to give any creator a white-labeled, personalized page. Creators can DIY product bundles, integrate content from Instagram and TikTok, and earn commissions on sales they drive. The personalized landing pages are created automatically, without any of a brand's development resources. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts represents a future for creator-affiliate marketing that works in brand's favor.
Squaredance
squaredance.io
Squaredance is a partnership marketplace, helping DTC brands attract new customers and grow sales in every channel. We offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution to power a digital marketer's needs. Connect your digital store, launch unlimited campaigns, get matched with media experts, attribute and track performance, and optimize, while only paying for sales.
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recruit, Engage, and Reward a Community (2) Amplify Brand Awareness (3) Leverage User Generated Content (4) Drive Word of Mouth Revenue
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount Codes - Integrate via Stripe, API, Zapier, Shopify App, BigCommerce App - Suitable for any business type - Market leading API/ Zapier connections, customize and automate even further - Excellent value. Dont overpay for 3 seperate partner software platforms # Affiliate Marketing Software - Recruit Affiliates. Let affiliates find you with Marketplace Listings, search for affiliates with Affiliate Hunt, then let your affiliates recruit more affiliates for you with MLM. - Reward with commission, fixed or manual rewards - Track Sign-Ups, Sales & Subscriptions - Share marketing assets with affiliates, ensuring their content is always on brand. - Run Campaigns - offering bonuses or other additional rewards to meet targets # Influencer Marketing Platform - Search & contact Instagram, Tik Tok & YouTube Influencers to your programs - Create campaigns, where influencers submit content for your approval - Pay influencers with fixed fees for content OR get commission on sales # Customer Referral Marketing Tools - Get customers to refer-a-friend your to their friends. Entice them with an offer on the Post-Purchase Modal and the Referral Widget - Nurture your customers into evangelists, with custom emails - seperate from Influencer and Affiliates - Reward customers with store credit, commission or other fixed rewards - you decide 14 Day Free Trial on all plans!
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an Affiliate Management Tool for B2B SaaS companies. It helps companies to recruit new affiliates via their marketplace, helping them to grow outside their own network. Their USP is their clean UI, live chat support, and their way how they take in customer feedback. The company has been built by a previous Head of Customer Success which is clear in how they do business; they definitely want people get value out of their product and will help you achieve that. They offer a free plan, and when you buy a premium package you will get ROI really quickly based on how they defined their pricing. A great way for SaaS companies to start their affiliate program without high upfront costs. The company is located in Utrecht, The Netherlands (complies with GDPR) and was founded in 2020.
Partnerize
partnerize.com
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable subsidy to alleviate pressure on their unit economics as a result of over dependence on primary sales and marketing channels. Supported by unrivaled service including the category’s only in-housing support program, with Partnerize, you’re in control of the entire partnership marketing lifecycle—all on a single platform. Partnerize has won more than two dozen awards including Best Technology from the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 12 international airlines, 9 of the largest telecoms and more than 1600 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $700M in partner payments every year. Headquartered in NYC, Partnerize retains offices in Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Wilkes-Barre. For more information on how Partnerize helps turn your partnerships into a profit center, please visit https://partnerize.com/en.
Influence.co
influence.co
For the last 4 years, weve built the largest community of real humans in the influencer economy. We work with 170k+ influencers, 35k+ brands, and 10k+ agencies. Our platform instantly allows you to discover, engage, and connect with influencers via a single end-to-end solution. No more manual spreadsheets. No more managed services. No more spending countless hours on Instagram to connect with the best talent.
Tolt
tolt.io
Tolt offers affiliate marketing software to SaaS startups, helping them build and run their own affiliate program. Unlike other solutions, Tolt has a free plan and works with both Stripe and Paddle straight out of the box. Everything to help your SaaS grow with Affiliate Marketing, including auto payouts, white-labeled affiliate portal for affiliates, assets page, 0% fee and more!
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Upfluence provides brands with all the tools they need to streamline their influencer campaigns and drive more sales. Find the best influencers with Upfluence's suite of influencer discovery tools, including a large database of vetted influencers, organic influencer identification through Live Capture, and influencer identification through eCommerce integrations. Keep track of all your influencer relationships, manage influencer payments, and measure campaign results in one platform. Upfluence's end-to-end platform makes scaling influencer marketing easier than ever.
LTK
shopltk.com
Shop the latest in fashion, home, beauty, fitness from LTK influencers you trust. Workwear ideas, wedding guest dresses, travel looks and so much more.
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. Schedule posts to every social platform, get hashtag suggestions, best times to post, turn your images into clickable, shoppable posts with a custom link in bio, and much more!
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to discover the right influencer using over 130 search criteria. Additionally, users can: Compare individual creator results with the average results for their Topic in seconds to benchmark them. Track campaigns, individuate all the content connected to a brand, and obtain aggregated information. Follow competition with the Brand section, where what they are doing and how their content is performing can be seen. See how content around various topics performs to decide when and where to engage. Access detailed data about creators and topics demographics, and ensure you are always talking to the right people. All CreatorDB services are available through our SaaS and the API integration to best combine with your current workflow. CreatorDB offers agency services with end-to-end campaign management in-house as well. The vendor states their agency team is fluent in 11 of the most spoken languages making it a viable solution for cross-border campaigns.
Current
current.tech
What is Current? The #1 solution for brands looking to build their ambassador programs, maximize their influencer marketing, and increase their revenue. At Current Technologies, our suite of tools supports brands from creator discovery to campaign management to automated talent payments and tax compliance. We can help you find the best influencers and ambassadors for your brand, create impactful content at scale, and measure real ROI to drive success for your business. Within our product suite, you'll enjoy: 1.) Ambassador Hub - A complete ambassador platform, engineered for your growth. Launch a private community of ambassadors, measure content performance, track sales, and grow revenue. 2.) Programmatic Recruiting - Find the right influencers without searching for hours. Let our software do all the work to match up potential creators every day. 3.) Payments Platform - Our integrated platform enables your team to authorize payments, customize payouts, collect tax documents, and automatically distribute 1099’s to talent. All while giving your creators the flexibility to receive payment via ACH, wire or PayPal. 4.) Messaging - Build meaningful and lasting connections with your community. Reach out to potential partners, communicate directly with your ambassadors and influencers, or chat with your entire community. 5.) Reporting & Analytics - Measure your success while fine-tuning your strategy with comprehensive performance insights within your reporting suite. 6.) Managed Services & Account Management - We grow profitable ambassador programs. We build lasting influencer strategies. And we take ownership of our clients’ success.
Inflead
inflead.com
Inflead is at the forefront of Influencer Marketing intelligence, offering unparalleled precision and analytical efficacy. Inflead harnesses advanced science and technology to stay a step ahead in the Influencer Marketing domain. Inflead's platform serves brands, agencies, and media centers, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for influencer scouting, A.I.-driven analysis, campaign management, and competitive insights. With access to over 10 million profiles across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch, Inflead empowers our clients to discover, evaluate, track, and grow their influencer campaigns. Dive into our Data Lab to uncover market trends, analyze competitor strategies, and receive tailor-made reports.
Influencer Hero
influencer-hero.com
Influencer Hero is an all-in-one influencer management software that consists of influencer database and a full service CRM which automates the entire campaign management process. It can be divided into three steps. 1). Influencer discovery through our database of 11.7M Instagram & 12.3M Youtube influencers and detailed search filters + fake follower & bot detection 2). Automated communication through our CRM 3). Reporting and analytics which include verified impressions, clicks and conversions. Through an integration with your store you can manage the entire process through our CRM. You can set up affiliate links, discount codes and process payouts automatically. If you prefer to give your influencers full control they can login to their affiliate dashboard, see their performance and payout their affiliate balance themselves. Once the influencer has posted it will be automatically saved in CRM to be reviewed, downloaded and reused. Products can be shipped out automatically through the CRM and if you want to connect your Facebook business manager you can boost your influencer content through paid ads. Not only do we have this extended and easy-to-use platform, but we also make sure that this platform is accessible to all companies no matter the size.
NoxInfluencer
noxinfluencer.com
NoxInfluencer is a comprehensive influencer marketing software for social media influencer discovery, marketing campaign running, influencer relationship management, and social media analytics. It covers over 20 million global influencer resources across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Features: Influencer Fine-granular Searching Influencer database of 20,000,000 65k Niche Tags and 17K brand tags Influencer Marketing Campaign: Launching & Monitoring Influencer Data Analysis Global Influencer Top Ranking (by Geo & Niche)
Racontor
racontor.com
Racontor is a creator economy platform, and we are in the process of disrupting the huge global online marketing industry using the power of social media creators. Our service includes influencer marketing and other creator services.
Yoloco
yoloco.io
Yoloco is a platform designed for accurate Influencer analysis on social networks. Thanks to the use of modern technologies, machine learning and in-house developments, Yoloco helps users get all the data they need to run a successful advertising campaign. The platform provides powerful tools with which you can: - Search for Influencers using a powerful filter - Influencer analytics reports consisting of 20+ metrics - Influencer Outreach - Competitor Analysis - Campaign Manager
Statusphere
joinstatus.com
Statusphere is a micro-influencer marketing platform designed to help consumer brands earn content at scale. Our advanced matchmaking tools, fulfillment technology and brand portal eliminate 98% of the manual legwork involved in running influencer campaigns. This means you can sustain an always-on influencer marketing strategy without sacrificing your schedule. With real-time access to rights-ready content, brands can build an ongoing library of authentic UGC. By streamlining your most demanding campaign marketing tasks, Statusphere empowers brands to earn 100s of posts from vetted creators in a fraction of the time.
The Cirqle
thecirqle.com
The Cirqle is a state-of-the-art influencer marketing platform for advertisers to run end-to-end creator campaigns. The platform provides access to 1 mln creators backed by paid social campaigns on Meta, Instagram and TikTok to boost RoAS, Reach, Engagement and lower Customer acquisition cost. The Cirqle’s software platform streamlines high quality influencer work backed by a team of creative strategists. Work ranges from easily activating influencers for brand awareness and sales, to seamlessly approving/scaling content to populating brand channels, or quickly testing new (ad) placements to supercharge growth. Clients see an average cost reduction of 30-50% in overall production and acquisition costs while increasing RoAS and performance up to 10x when partnering with The Cirqle for creator-produced content compared to their own advertisements (BAU) and legacy content production methods.
Ainfluencer
ainfluencer.com
Ainfluencer.com is a direct marketplace to instantly connect you; influencers and creators on Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube with millions of global brands for paid partnerships. Collaborate with brands in your niche to showcase your creativity, gain exposure, build your personal brand, and earn money by creating engaging and authentic content that resonates with your followers. With Ainfluencer mobile apps, you get access to limitless opportunities to maximize your earning potential and give your followers direction to buy products they love.
AnyTag
anytag.jp
AnyTag is an influencer marketing platform that enables marketers, PR agencies, talent agencies and influencer networks to discover influencers, activate, manage, track and attribute influencer marketing campaigns across major social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Built for Asia, the platform provides users with access to over 300,000 influencers and influencer data points from across the region, including those signed up on its sister application for influencers, AnyCreator. AnyTag also provides users with social media analytics for their brand-owned social media accounts, including demographics and post analytics, competitor analytics, hashtag analytics, brand mentions and UGC management.
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre is an AI-powered comprehensive influencer platform that enables millions of influencers to connect with global brands for powerful collaborations. And better yet - Atisfyre is entirely FREE for influencers. Atisfyre was born from our passion to revolutionize and make a positive impact on the influencer marketing industry. We saw how difficult it was for influencers of all sizes to find the right brands to work with, and knew that we could develop a platform that could give them the tools to skip the middle person and become their own managers.
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN is an Influencer Marketing data-driven software solution that optimizes your influencer marketing workflow and strategies. We are dedicated to large and medium-size Companies and Groups. At each stage of influencer marketing, we have solutions for you : ◾ Identify and discover celebrities, niche influencers, and emerging talents. ◾ Evaluate the influencer's audience quality. ◾ Explore over 32 million influencer profiles. ◾ Get access to in-depth insights and analytics of the Influencers. ◾ Click and create interesting custom casting slides. ◾ Analyze and forecast your future campaigns. ◾ Get access to Unique followers percentage. ◾ Build influencer campaigns and customize your workflow dashboard. ◾ Track data on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube ◾ Generate detailed analysis reports. ◾ Enhance your workflow through social listening, benchmarking, and much more features. CAMPAYGN is used by, Tag Heuer, Prada, Sisley, Montblanc, Chopard, Chaumet, Givenchy, La Prairie, and many others. Are you ready to try us?
Embold
embold.co
Embold is Canada's go-to influencer marketing platform, connecting brands with 9,000+ local micro-influencers. Simplify campaign management, content review, and influencer payouts. Benefit from our tailored solutions, including Managed Campaigns, CampaignPlus, and Whitelist Ads. Trusted by top Canadian brands, Embold guarantees maximized ROI and campaign success through the use of it's software.
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the most complete platform on the market! Influence4You’s features : - Access over 160,000 subscribed influencers for your campaigns and thanks to the integrated tool HypeAuditor consult statistics for 100 million profiles and detect fake followers - Choose to launch paid or simply gifting campaigns (this allows you to collaborate with the most appropriate profiles to optimise your budget) - Experience in launching more than 5000 campaigns across all sectors, 7 languages and in 35 countries on all social networks (Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitch, Linkedin…) - The most ergonomic and user friendly interface - The most complete platform according to numerous benchmarks - Free platform support (via mail or telephone) Since 2012 Influence4You has combined both top technology and influence marketing experts.
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and brands rely on Keymailer to meet their influencer marketing objectives, accessing our network of over 50,000 pro-level influencers and press with an audience of 3.5 billion.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based on sales made by influencers using coupons. Ninja Influence is empowered by data - with a database of over 100,000,000 influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube - by far the most comprehensive database on the web.
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and effective partner for companies of all sizes, focusing on expanding reach, enhancing brand awareness, and driving a strong return on investment in the influencer marketing sphere.
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social listening tool, it understands what creators say and show in videos. In addition, it correlates this with audience reactions allowing real-time creator-led campaign optimization for maximum engagement.
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influencer marketing, allowing businesses to buy large-scale campaigns quickly. Our algorithm uses machine learning, AI, data, and demographic information to ensure that your contracts are matched with the best people for your audience on our partner platform, Atisfyre. Within the changing landscape of e-commerce over the last decade, the need for influencers has increased, with companies from small businesses to large enterprises introducing it into their marketing strategies. We support the major social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok — meaning it is easier than ever for your brand to connect with the right audience at the right price.
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based on each influencer's performance and KPIs. Brands and agencies can find influencers by location, age, type of content, language, or performance. On the other end, influencers can access the campaign brief and submit their application to be part of any campaign. Once selected, they can define all the details together with the brand, all inside the platform, to create the best content and make an impact on their audience.
TrueFanz Influencers
truefanz.com
TrueFanz helps content creators and brands to get paid to post online. On TrueFanz, your biggest supporters become active participants by offering them VIP access to your content. With TrueFanz you can give your biggest supporters access to content, community, and insight into your creative process. In exchange, you get the freedom and flexibility to do your best work while achieving your goals!
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Upcred Advertiser
upcred.ai
UPCRED wants to be a global creator economy multiverse to empower the world's creator economy by bringing more authenticity, visibility, and technological enhancements. UPCRED GDS: A one-stop solution for all businesses to enable them to participate in the creator economy. UPCRED Multiverse: The Multiverse of UPCRED is built on top of UPCRED GDS, which will solve a set of problems related to the creator economy for the creators and the businesses. UPCRED is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and currently operates across Pan India with full capabilities and in the USA, UK, Dubai, Singapore, Japan, and the rest of the world with limited capabilities for Influencer Marketing campaigns. For more information reach out to [email protected] and for partnership [email protected]
Upcred Customer
upcred.ai
UPCRED wants to be a global creator economy multiverse to empower the world's creator economy by bringing more authenticity, visibility, and technological enhancements. UPCRED GDS: A one-stop solution for all businesses to enable them to participate in the creator economy. UPCRED Multiverse: The Multiverse of UPCRED is built on top of UPCRED GDS, which will solve a set of problems related to the creator economy for the creators and the businesses. UPCRED is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and currently operates across Pan India with full capabilities and in the USA, UK, Dubai, Singapore, Japan, and the rest of the world with limited capabilities for Influencer Marketing campaigns. For more information reach out to [email protected] and for partnership [email protected]
Upcred Creator
upcred.ai
UPCRED wants to be a global creator economy multiverse to empower the world's creator economy by bringing more authenticity, visibility, and technological enhancements. UPCRED GDS: A one-stop solution for all businesses to enable them to participate in the creator economy. UPCRED Multiverse: The Multiverse of UPCRED is built on top of UPCRED GDS, which will solve a set of problems related to the creator economy for the creators and the businesses. UPCRED is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and currently operates across Pan India with full capabilities and in the USA, UK, Dubai, Singapore, Japan, and the rest of the world with limited capabilities for Influencer Marketing campaigns. For more information reach out to [email protected] and for partnership [email protected]
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk for advertisers and amplifies results when working with influencers through transparency and performance benchmarking of their channels and audiences.
Ubiquitous
ubiquitousinfluence.com
Ubiquitous unlocks influencer marketing for the biggest brands in the world with a heavy focus on TikTok. We are a full-service solution built with mature data infrastructure that utilizes predictive analytics and machine learning to optimize influencer marketing strategy on top of our world class strategy and execution team. Whether you're focused on brand awareness, improving social presence through creator-led organic content creation, or developing a direct growth strategy, we've got you covered. We've worked with brands and marketing agencies of all sizes - including Lyft, Disney, American Eagle, Netflix, FabFitFun, and 200+ others. We believe that brands need more than just self-service software to efficiently utilize the fastest growing marketing vertical, which is why we use incredible marketers layered on top of the most mature data infrastructure in the space to solve any influencer marketing challenge.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.