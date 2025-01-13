Top Influencer Marketing Platforms - St. Pierre & Miquelon

Influencer Hero

Influencer Hero is an all-in-one influencer management software that consists of influencer database and a full service CRM which automates the entire campaign management process. It can be divided into three steps. 1). Influencer discovery through our database of 11.7M Instagram & 12.3M Youtube influencers and detailed search filters + fake follower & bot detection 2). Automated communication through our CRM 3). Reporting and analytics which include verified impressions, clicks and conversions. Through an integration with your store you can manage the entire process through our CRM. You can set up affiliate links, discount codes and process payouts automatically. If you prefer to give your influencers full control they can login to their affiliate dashboard, see their performance and payout their affiliate balance themselves. Once the influencer has posted it will be automatically saved in CRM to be reviewed, downloaded and reused. Products can be shipped out automatically through the CRM and if you want to connect your Facebook business manager you can boost your influencer content through paid ads. Not only do we have this extended and easy-to-use platform, but we also make sure that this platform is accessible to all companies no matter the size.