Top Influencer Marketing Platforms - Pakistan

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s media and social intelligence to stay on top of billions of online conversations and extract relevant insights to strategically manage their brands. With nearly 20 years of experience analyzing data, Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on the local expertise of 60 offices across six continents. Our clients can monitor media coverage across both news and social media. We track over 300,000 online news sources, have partnerships for print and broadcast monitoring, and listen to social conversations, in real-time, across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, comments, review sites, forums, message boards, and over 300 million blogs. We help our clients analyze media and social media coverage with ease, with both qualitative and quantitative metrics. Our ever expanding widget library allows clients to seamlessly create dashboards to help visualize media coverage and report on the ROI of their PR and marketing efforts. Everything is interactive and exportable, to give the context behind the numbers. Media Intelligence for PR With over 300,0000 sources and the largest library of premium content, monitor and analyze every piece of relevant media coverage from online publications, print, social media, TV and radio stations in real time. Connect with influencers and journalists and track your outreach. Social Solutions for Marketers The Social division, formerly Sysomos (acquired in April 2018), offers comprehensive and integrated data solutions to drive your social strategy. Research and monitor 200+ billion social conversations with unlimited queries and no data caps, engage and publish from one platform, easily find social influencers, dig into consumer insights, and discover communities driving social conversations. Customized Solutions for the Enterprise The Enterprise Solutions team ensures that even the most complex deliverables are met quickly and effectively by our team of industry experts and analysts. Meltwater provides professional services and premium offerings for the world's leading brands.