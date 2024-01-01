App store for web apps
Top Influencer Marketing Platforms - Cook Islands
In today's digital landscape, influencer marketing platforms offer comprehensive solutions for organizations seeking to harness the power of social influencers. These platforms streamline the process of identifying influencers, overseeing content creation, and evaluating campaign effectiveness. By leveraging partnerships with celebrities, content creators, micro-influencers, and brand ambassadors, brands can explore new avenues for customer acquisition and product promotion. Primarily utilized by marketing and advertising teams in consumer goods sectors such as retail, fashion, beauty, as well as e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, influencer marketing platforms facilitate targeted outreach and collaboration. They serve as a bridge between brands and influencers, enabling seamless communication and content management. There are two main approaches to sourcing influencers through these platforms. Some offer extensive databases containing profiles of verified influencers across various social networks, utilizing artificial intelligence for audience analysis. Others provide access to exclusive networks of influencers who have opted to collaborate with brands. Regardless of the method chosen, these platforms empower businesses to refine their search criteria and connect with influencers who align with their brand values and target demographics. Through integrated collaboration tools and content management features, marketers can efficiently liaise with influencers, oversee content creation, and evaluate campaign performance. This comprehensive approach ensures that influencer marketing initiatives are executed seamlessly and yield measurable results.
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
LTK
shopltk.com
Shop the latest in fashion, home, beauty, fitness from LTK influencers you trust. Workwear ideas, wedding guest dresses, travel looks and so much more.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
PartnerStack is a full stack solution for partnerships. The platform supports partner marketing, referral, and reseller activity, and solves for partner application management, engagement, attribution, education, payouts, compliance, and additional partner channel needs. Companies using PartnerStac...
Influencer Marketing AI
influencermarketing.ai
Connect with the right influencers & boost your sales. InfluencerMarketing.ai helps you discover and manage influencers, measure campaign success, and deliver results to clients via a branded interface.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Affable.ai
affable.ai
AI-powered end-to-end Influencer Management Platform Activate more influencers in the shortest time 6M+ Influencers | 4 Social Channels | 1 user-friendly, AI-powered platform Trusted by 100+ leading global brands and 4300+ data-driven marketers Used by global players like Huawei, Chanel, Estee Laude...
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole helps marketers measure, improve and report on the impact they're making on social media. Keyhole’s social listening, influencer tracking and social media analytics products help marketers improve their social media strategy, and prove their impact to colleagues and clients. Keyhole’s easy...
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiative...
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount ...
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN is the best influencer marketing software for ecommerce brands. Our AI-powered platform includes 32m+ influencer suite, campaign workroom, reporting & analytics, payment & product fulfillment, full content media library and more.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Perpetua’s all-in-one retail media platform helps brands take ad performance to a new level. We give you the tools, automation and control you need to reach your full advertising potential across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Upfluence provides brands with all the tools they need to streamline their influencer campaigns and drive more sales. Find the best influencers with Upfluence's suite of influencer discovery tools, including a large database of vetted influencers, organic influencer identification through Live Captu...
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
HypeAuditor is a SaaS company offering complex solutions to brands, agencies, and platforms dealing with influencers. HypeAuditor has developed a comprehensive set of tools and reports to analyze influencers on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and Twitter, and plan marketing campaigns. The tools...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
BrandMaxima
brandmaxima.com
BrandMaxima is a leading influencer discovery and analytics SaaS platform with its world's largest Influencer database of 103.5 million influencers on Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube and Twitter. BrandMaxima's features includes Influencer Discovery, Influencer Analytics, Influencer Management & Outreach,...
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr is the system of record for data-driven influencer marketing, providing the intelligence and tools needed to run impactful influencer marketing programs. Our platform enables marketers to drive greater impact and ROI by investing in the right strategies, outsmart their competitors, streamlin...
Wowzi
wowzi.co
Wowzi is a globally leading technology company that enables SMEs, multinationals, creative agencies, research companies, and NGOs to connect to our diverse community of African creators. The Wowzi platform helps brands unleash the power of creator marketing for your social advertising. Wowzi is head...
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build soci...
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recr...
Audiense
audiense.com
Everything you need to understand audiences & get better marketing results, social media results, influencer results, media strategies, growth strategies or return on ad spend. Put consumer segmentation and cultural insights at the centre of your strategy and give your teams the ability to understa...
Influence.co
influence.co
For the last 4 years, weve built the largest community of real humans in the influencer economy. We work with 170k+ influencers, 35k+ brands, and 10k+ agencies. Our platform instantly allows you to discover, engage, and connect with influencers via a single end-to-end solution. No more manual spread...
Fohr
fohr.co
At Fohr, we believe ambassador marketing is influencer marketing at its best. It’s the kind of ad you remember, and at the same time, the kind of ad you forget was an ad at all. It’s built on brand love, storytelling, and honesty. Fohr was the first influencer marketing platform in the world, connec...
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
Marketing is experimentation. And the next great experiment for your digital marketing strategy is to leverage user-generated content – UGC – to grow your audience, strengthen audience engagement, and increase revenue. This happens with LoudCrowd. LoudCrowd works with the world’s fastest-growing bra...
TrueFanz Influencers
truefanz.com
TrueFanz helps content creators and brands to get paid to post online. On TrueFanz, your biggest supporters become active participants by offering them VIP access to your content. With TrueFanz you can give your biggest supporters access to content, community, and insight into your creative process....
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Partnerize
partnerize.com
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable ...
ViralMango
viralmango.com
ViralMango is an online marketplace that enables Brands to connect with verified Micro and Nano-influencers for mutually beneficial collaborations. The platform provides a space for creators to showcase their skills and grow their following while allowing businesses to leverage the power of influenc...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Favikon
favikon.com
Transform Your Social Media Strategy with Favikon: The Creator Marketing Platform Powered by AI. - Easily unlock the potential of social media to discover the perfect creators. Our filters empower you to target specific niches tailored to your needs or those of your clients. - Take advantage of crea...
Tolt
tolt.io
Tolt offers affiliate marketing software to SaaS startups, helping them build and run their own affiliate program. Unlike other solutions, Tolt has a free plan and works with both Stripe and Paddle straight out of the box. Everything to help your SaaS grow with Affiliate Marketing, including auto pa...
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
#paid is a creator marketplace that connects vetted creators with the world’s most recognizable brands, like McDonald’s, Sephora, Samsung, and Disney. Together, creators and marketers collaborate and measure entire creator marketing campaigns in a centralized and integrated experience. The company e...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
Squaredance
squaredance.io
Squaredance is a partnership marketplace, helping DTC brands attract new customers and grow sales in every channel. We offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution to power a digital marketer's needs. Connect your digital store, launch unlimited campaigns, get matched with media experts, attribute and ...
Humanz
humanz.com
Humanz is an AI-powered platform that makes influencer marketing accessible, reliable and trustworthy for marketers and influencers. The solution addresses the major pain point of marketers being able to identify, in large scale, relevant and authenticated content creators; and to thereafter manage ...
StarNgage
starngage.com
At StarNgage, we believe that socially distributed visual content is the future of advertising. It's happening now on Instagram and we want to help brands in this adventure and win on Instagram. This platform allows brands to measure their Instagram marketing effort and engage influencers to create ...
Ubiquitous
ubiquitousinfluence.com
Ubiquitous unlocks influencer marketing for the biggest brands in the world with a heavy focus on TikTok. We are a full-service solution built with mature data infrastructure that utilizes predictive analytics and machine learning to optimize influencer marketing strategy on top of our world class s...
TrueFanz Fans
truefanz.com
TrueFanz helps content creators and brands to get paid to post online. On TrueFanz, your biggest supporters become active participants by offering them VIP access to your content. With TrueFanz you can give your biggest supporters access to content, community, and insight into your creative process....
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
All-In-One Branded Content, UGC and Influencer Shopping Solution for DTC Brands. In an era where social media dominates the buyer journey, Sauce provides an all-encompassing toolkit tailored for modern DTC e-commerce. Bringing together Instagram Shopping, automated UGC for authentic brand exposure, ...
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Ainfluencer
ainfluencer.com
Ainfluencer.com is a direct marketplace to instantly connect you; influencers and creators on Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube with millions of global brands for paid partnerships. Collaborate with brands in your niche to showcase your creativity, gain exposure, build your personal brand, and earn mon...
NoxInfluencer
noxinfluencer.com
NoxInfluencer is a comprehensive influencer marketing software for social media influencer discovery, marketing campaign running, influencer relationship management, and social media analytics. It covers over 20 million global influencer resources across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Features: Inf...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...