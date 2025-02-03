Top Industrial AR Platforms - Singapore

Find the right software and services.
Industrial augmented reality (AR) platforms are utilized to enhance the operational workflows of workforces in industrial sectors. By leveraging interactive AR content, these platforms enhance the productivity, efficiency, and safety of employees. Users of industrial AR software are empowered to integrate their own AR content, typically crafted using an AR SDK, and store it within the platform for accessibility. Moreover, this software facilitates simultaneous deployment to multiple users. These platforms facilitate the scanning of real-world objects, enabling users to overlay tags and annotations, thus facilitating more effective on-the-job training. Furthermore, employees can readily access essential documentation as needed. Many of these tools also incorporate video access features, allowing remote team members to view the user's perspective in real time. It's important to distinguish industrial AR from AR training simulator software, as the latter is not tailored specifically for industrial applications.
Augmentir
augmentir.com
Augmentir is the world’s only provider of AI-based connected worker software. Augmentir’s software platform is a suite of AI-powered connected worker tools that helps industrial companies optimize the safety, quality, and productivity of today’s rapidly changing industrial frontline workforce. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir’s AI in conjunction with the platform’s digital workflow and remote collaboration capabilities to optimize their frontline operations and deliver significant growth and continuous improvement in the areas of performance support, training, and workforce development.
Help Lightning
helplightning.com
Help Lightning is a B2B software as a service (SaaS) company specializing in remote assistance. It provides next generation video collaboration services that enable a company’s experts to work virtually side-by-side with anyone needing help, anywhere in the world. The company’s cloud-based solution applies augmented reality features, including the merging of two video streams and the use of 3D annotation to improve real-time communications and solve difficult problems. Help Lightning is used for the installation, inspection, training, servicing, and repair of complex equipment and products. With Help Lightning, customers see immediate performance improvements including an increase in first-time fix rates, fewer truck rolls, expanded workforce capacity, and an increase in end customer satisfaction while enhancing service revenue and margin.
XMReality
xmreality.com
XMReality provides a remote visual assistance solution built for your enterprise, always fully secure and customizable to align with your brand. Enhanced by augmented reality and designed for ease of use, XMReality is powerful enough to make remote problem-solving faster than ever before and still simple enough to have anyone in your organization use it. With zero implementation time, you can get started immediately. XMReality AB (publ) is a market leader in remote visual assistance, and our solution is used globally in more than 60 countries. Nestlé, Electrolux Professional, Sidel, Heineken, and Nibe are examples of more than 150 customers. XMReality is based in Sweden and the U.S. and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: XMR).
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formidable force, specializing in bringing augmented and virtual reality tools to the forefront of business technology. Our expertise isn't just in crafting futuristic solutions; it's in making them accessible and practical for today's dynamic business needs. Cutting-Edge Features At SynergyXR, we’re not just creating tools; we’re sculpting experiences. Our products are more than just software; they are gateways to new dimensions of interaction and collaboration. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and robust functionalities, our XR solutions seamlessly integrate into your business processes. From immersive training modules to interactive product demonstrations, we ensure that augmented and virtual reality are more than buzzwords – they're essential tools for modern business success. Unmatched Value and Solutions What sets SynergyXR apart is our commitment to solving real-world business challenges. We believe in a people-first approach, where technology serves as an enabler, not a barrier. Our solutions are designed to enhance efficiency, foster innovation, and streamline communication across global teams. By embracing our XR tools, businesses can transcend traditional boundaries, unlocking new potentials in collaboration, training, and customer engagement. Dive into the future with SynergyXR – where extended reality becomes an everyday reality for your business.
CareAR
carear.com
With CareAR, you can achieve faster issue resolution, reduce dispatches, and improve customer satisfaction scores. Our Service Experience Management (SXM) Platform provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions to customers and service management teams, greatly enhancing the experience of customers, employees, and field staff. Benefits: • Faster Time to Resolution: Gain instant visual context – spend time solving the problem versus assessing the situation • Higher First Time Fix Rates: Get faster resolution powered by the annotation toolbox • Deflect Costly Dispatches: Increase remote resolutions and decrease unneeded dispatches through visual assistance and guidance • Knowledge Transfer: Reduce your skills gap and make experts more accessible to more junior field resources or contractors • Customer Experience: Raise customer satisfaction and NPS through unmatched quality, service, and capabilities • Lower your carbon footprint: Eliminate or reduce truck rolls to achieve issue resolution while lowering your carbon footprint and saving money • Self-solve Experiences: Boost self-solve effectiveness for customers and employees with step-by-step AR visual direction within each user’s device. CareAR Assist is the ultimate tool for service management teams looking to provide faster, more effective problem resolution, reduce downtime, and substantially save on travel and transport costs. CareAR Instruct provides detailed step-by-step instructions for customers and technicians, empowering them to self-solve issues leading to improved first-time fix rate, reduced customer service calls, and increased procedure compliance. CareAR Experience build enables any business user to create immersive AR and AI powered digital work instructions through a no-code point and click interface. Key Features • Multiparty Collaboration: Collaborate with as many team members as you like in real-time to solve issues remotely, using high-definition live video feeds. • AR Annotation Tools: Use CareAR's industry-leading AR annotation toolbox to annotate live video feeds and shared images, providing detailed visual guidance to quickly resolve problems. • Self-Solve Instructions: Deliver rich self-guided step-by-step instructions to guide customers and technicians through setup procedures, routine maintenance, troubleshooting guides, and repairs. • Experience Builder: Rapidly create experiences containing with the no-code point-and-click Experience Builder. Use 3D content, video, images, and text for easy-to-follow instructions to empower customer and technician self-service. • Integrated Search: Improve user access to information by providing search functionality directly within a self-solve experience. • Visual Verification: Use AI-powered object and state detection with image recognition to drive procedural compliance and ensure tasks are completed correctly and safely. • Instant Knowledge Sharing: Publish digital work instructions instantly and easily accessible via link, QR code, or via CareAR mobile app. • Rich Analytics and Dashboards: Get deeper insights into how teams are resolving field issues using CareAR's detailed dashboards and analytics, available to administrators, managers, and team leaders. • Surveys: Use CareAR's survey builder to instrument key performance indicators that matter to your organization and collect structured feedback from customers and technicians for rapid iteration. • True ROI: Leverage the data made available by CareAR to determine the return on investment in terms of improved performance, increased dispatch deflection, reduced resolution times, reduced truck rolls/onsite visits, and improved first-time fix rates. • ServiceNow: CareAR for ServiceNow is compatible with ServiceNow CSM, FSM and ITSM • Salesforce: CareAR for Salesforce is compatible with CareAR into Salesforce Service Cloud and Field Service Management • API: Integrate CareAR into your own customer service or field service management application easily via web API
