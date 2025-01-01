All
Top Industrial AR Platforms

Industrial augmented reality (AR) platforms are utilized to enhance the operational workflows of workforces in industrial sectors. By leveraging interactive AR content, these platforms enhance the productivity, efficiency, and safety of employees. Users of industrial AR software are empowered to integrate their own AR content, typically crafted using an AR SDK, and store it within the platform for accessibility. Moreover, this software facilitates simultaneous deployment to multiple users. These platforms facilitate the scanning of real-world objects, enabling users to overlay tags and annotations, thus facilitating more effective on-the-job training. Furthermore, employees can readily access essential documentation as needed. Many of these tools also incorporate video access features, allowing remote team members to view the user's perspective in real time. It's important to distinguish industrial AR from AR training simulator software, as the latter is not tailored specifically for industrial applications.

SynergyXR

SynergyXR

synergyxr.com

SynergyXR is a no-code, cloud-based platform for creating and managing augmented and virtual reality experiences across various devices.

CareAR

CareAR

carear.com

CareAR app provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions for faster issue resolution, reducing service dispatches and improving customer satisfaction.

XMReality

XMReality

xmreality.com

XMReality is an augmented reality app that provides remote assistance and training, allowing users to collaborate and receive real-time visual guidance on tasks.

Augmentir

Augmentir

augmentir.com

Augmentir provides an AI-based platform to enhance productivity and safety for frontline workers in industrial sectors through digital workflows and real-time support.

Help Lightning

Help Lightning

helplightning.com

Help Lightning is a remote assistance app that combines video conferencing and augmented reality for real-time collaboration and support in various industries.

