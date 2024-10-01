App store for web apps
Top Industrial AR Platforms - Namibia
Industrial augmented reality (AR) platforms are utilized to enhance the operational workflows of workforces in industrial sectors. By leveraging interactive AR content, these platforms enhance the productivity, efficiency, and safety of employees. Users of industrial AR software are empowered to integrate their own AR content, typically crafted using an AR SDK, and store it within the platform for accessibility. Moreover, this software facilitates simultaneous deployment to multiple users. These platforms facilitate the scanning of real-world objects, enabling users to overlay tags and annotations, thus facilitating more effective on-the-job training. Furthermore, employees can readily access essential documentation as needed. Many of these tools also incorporate video access features, allowing remote team members to view the user's perspective in real time. It's important to distinguish industrial AR from AR training simulator software, as the latter is not tailored specifically for industrial applications.
CareAR
carear.com
With CareAR, you can achieve faster issue resolution, reduce dispatches, and improve customer satisfaction scores. Our Service Experience Management (SXM) Platform provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions to customers and service management teams, greatly enhancing the experience of c...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
XMReality
xmreality.com
XMReality provides a remote visual assistance solution built for your enterprise, always fully secure and customizable to align with your brand. Enhanced by augmented reality and designed for ease of use, XMReality is powerful enough to make remote problem-solving faster than ever before and still s...
Help Lightning
helplightning.com
Help Lightning's Remote Assistance Software provides video collaboration services that enable a company’s experts to work virtually side-by-side with anyone needing help, anywhere in the world. The company’s cloud-based solution applies augmented reality features, including the merging of two video ...
Augmentir
augmentir.com
Augmentir is the world’s only provider of AI-based connected worker software. Augmentir’s software platform is a suite of AI-powered connected worker tools that helps industrial companies optimize the safety, quality, and productivity of today’s rapidly changing industrial frontline workforce. Compa...